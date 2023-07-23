Crazy Kennar's parastatal skit, KRG's dance with Diana B & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Besides Crazy Kennar, Diana B and KRG's dance in a club caught the attention of netizens, well, this and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani.

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Kenyan singer KRG The Don is making waves in the headlines once again after a video surfaced on social media showing him partying with Diana Marua.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has sparked a heated online debate as it captures KRG The Don engaging in what many consider to be inappropriate physical contact with Diana Marua as they danced in a club.

As the video quickly gained traction on social media, netizens wasted no time expressing their concerns about the boundary-crossing behavior displayed in the clip.

The clip, originally shared on Twitter by Kilundeezy on July 16, shows KRG The Don and Diana Marua partying together, accompanied by singer Bahati.

In the video, Diana can be seen throwing her arm around KRG The Don's shoulder as they dance together while seated.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

As they eventually stand up, KRG whispers into Diana's ear, causing her to burst into laughter.

Interestingly, Bahati appears unperturbed by the proximity and physical contact between KRG and his wife, casually mentioning that they are in the company of "Buga" (referring to KRG The Don).

The video has sparked a massive reaction on Twitter, with netizens voicing their concerns and raising questions about the boundaries between KRG The Don and Diana Marua.

Many expressed their disapproval of KRG's behavior, stating that it is inappropriate to engage in such physical contact, especially in the presence of Diana's husband.

Eli Mwenda speaks about recovery process 2 weeks after surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

After a two-week hiatus to seek medical attention for an assault incident, influencer Eli Mwenda has made a return to social media.

The influencer announced his break from the digital world to undergo facial surgery after suffering from an attack that left his face wounded.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Mwenda expressed relief and gratitude that the medical procedure was successful, leaving no permanent scars on his face.

He took the opportunity to reflect on his journey during the healing process, finding solace in solitude and using the time to engage in activities that brought him joy and inner peace.

"Man, it's great to be back! Here's a little glimpse of what I've been up to. I've had some well-overdue alone time to read, binge movies, journal, reflect, meditate, and ultimately breathe. It's been glorious.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The surgery went perfectly, and my face is nearly back to normal with no permanent scars. We thank God," he wrote.

Influencer and podcaster Eli Mwenda Pulse Live Kenya

Gratitude poured from Mwenda as he acknowledged the overwhelming support he received from his fans during his time away.

The influx of beautiful messages, flowers, cards, chocolates, and gifts touched his heart deeply, reinforcing the power of community and the significance of connections built on social media.

Mwenda also expressed his deep appreciation for his clients, whom he had to put on hold during his absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their understanding and unwavering support touched him profoundly, and he couldn't wait to resume working with them and embark on creative projects once more.

"Special shout out to my clients that have been accommodating and extremely supportive, I appreciate you & can’t wait to get creating again!" Eli said.

The assault occurred on July 2 and involved someone Mwenda knew, Mwenda however firmly believes that one poor decision should not define an individual.

In a display of remarkable empathy and personal growth, he wholeheartedly forgave his attacker.

"Although I forgive him wholeheartedly on a personal level, I have still followed all official channels to prevent this from happening to anyone else," Eli asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Eli has received warm reception from his fans who have expressed delight in seeing him back again.

Diamond, Juma Jux & crew thrown into panic after elevator gets stuck

Tanzanian music sensations, Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux, experienced a terrifying moment when the elevator they were using suddenly got stuck.

Accompanied by their security team and crew, the stars found themselves trapped for several anxious minutes, desperately seeking a way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid murmurs and confusion, the group weighed their options inside the elevator, unsure of what action to take.

As tension escalated, the lights unexpectedly went out, intensifying their fear and prompting them to shout for help. In the darkness, they relied on their phone flashlights to navigate the confined space.

Feeling the urgency of the situation, they made frantic calls seeking immediate assistance, well aware that the oxygen in the elevator was gradually depleting.

Juma Jux Pulse Live Kenya

Panic began to set in, and one of the men attempted to force the doors open out of desperation. However, Diamond quickly intervened, advising against using force where a more strategic approach was required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, after what felt like an eternity, the elevator hitch was eventually resolved. The relief was palpable as the team emerged from the confined space, sharing a collective sense of humour over who had panicked the most.

Taking to his Instagram, Diamond Platnumz used the harrowing experience as an opportunity to advocate for improved elevator maintenance in tall buildings.

He urged building owners to conduct frequent repairs and inspections to prevent similar potentially life-threatening encounters.

"Siku ya Leo mimi, Juma na wenzetu kadhaa tumenusurika kifo kwenye Lifti... Ndugu zangu wenye majengo marefu yenye kutumia Lifti tujitahidi kuzifanyia services hizi lifti zetu ili kuepusha madhara kwa Wananchi," Diamond said.

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Content creator Crazy Kennar has made a comeback to skit comedy, sparking conversations with his latest video on government officials.

In the video, Kennar humorously sheds light on the phenomenon of public servants decking out their homes with an array of items branded with various government institution logos.

The video, which has resonated with Kenyans online, has also received replies from a number of the institutions he depicted in the video.

Huduma Kenya, in appreciation, reposted the skit with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis and the exclamation: "Crazy Kennar!".

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Service Commission (PSC) retweeted the video with the quote: "No comment."

Kenya Power in response wrote 'Chamaaani' in appreciation of the funny skit.

Crazy Kennar highlights IEBC, KBC, KeNHA, KNH & other State organisations

In the video, Kennar hilariously parades an assortment of government-branded paraphernalia, from doormats to cups and jerricans, creating a comically chaotic scene.

What fans found even more entertaining is Kennar's attention to detail beginning with a common poster seen at all government offices "This is a corruption-free zone", which he placed as a doormat on his set.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kitchen, a mishmash of government logos, featured branded items from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

As the tour continues into the bedroom, Kennar unveils bedsheets from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Maternity Ward.

The amusing spectacle continues in the living room, where cushion covers are branded Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA), the table cloth appears to be a Kenya Power billboard and his water tank is 'Property of Homa Bay County'.

Content Creator Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

But the comedic hyperbole doesn't stop there! Kennar's wardrobe choices have netizens in stitches.

ADVERTISEMENT

His innerwear, hilariously branded with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) label and his pyjamas bore an unmistakable resemblance to the Kenya Police uniform, evoking laughter and applause from his fans.

Praising his comedic prowess, netizens are showering Kennar with compliments for his ability to skillfully capture everyday situations in the most hilarious way possible.

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech

Former KTN News investigative journalist, Dennis Onsarigo, has witnessed the emergence of a potential political leader in his own son.

Andy, a standard eight student at Moi Kabarak Primary School and the outgoing student president, captivated his father with an impressive exit speech during the school's prayer day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to his Instagram page, Onsarigo expressed his admiration for the remarkable growth his son has undergone over the years.

He highlighted how Andy, once a young boy, has transformed into a commanding figure, earning attention and respect.

As Onsarigo listened intently to Andy's 15-minute speech, he became convinced that his own household now harbours a serious political competition.

Dennis Onsarigo's son Andy Pulse Live Kenya

The Nyamira County Chief of Staff acknowledging his son's accomplishments, wished his son success and Godspeed in his future endeavours.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I listened keenly as the outgoing Moi Kabarak Primary School students’ President gave his exit remarks.

"This, once a young boy has grown up to a man now commanding attention and respect. 15 minutes of speaking, I was convinced I have a serious political competition in my house. Godspeed Andy man!. All the best son," he wrote.

The joint prayer day held at Kabarak High School brought together candidates from both Kabarak High School and Kabarak Primary School.

George Maringa, Grace Kuria among 4 new additions at TV47

George Maringa, Grace Kuria, Fred Indimuli and Ahmed Bahaj are now the latest additions to TV47's newsroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cape Media-owned station is bolstering its newsroom as it looks to set the bar high in broadcasting and get competitive in the media space.

Maringa a former KTN News anchor has over six years experience in the industry reporting on policitcal and social affairs.

Grace Kuria on the other hand boasts of extensive experience having worked with K24, CGTN, KTN News and untill recently BBC.

The station will also be banking on Fred Indimuli who has over 17 years of experience in the newsroom having worked for three major media houses in the course of his career.

TV47's news room team Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Indimuli started at KBC before he joined Citizen TV and later KTN News where he was untill he quit early this year.

Ahmed Bahaj will be boosting the sports desk as he has established himself as Swahili sports journalist.

Bahaj besides sports will also be vital in Swahili reporting of social and political affairs.

The four journalists now join the newsroom team at TV47 which has been running for four years now.

Besides new talent acquisition, TV-47 has marked a significant milestone in its four-year journey by launching state-of-the-art studios in Muthaiga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch, held on July 18, was graced by distinguished guests, including ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka.

CS Eliud Owalo and Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka in TV47 studios Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking at the event, CS Owalo expressed his delight at the station's commitment to embracing new technologies and innovative practices in its journalistic endeavours.

"It is always cheerful to see media houses embracing new approaches to their assignments, and especially blending the ethics of legacy media with digital technology communication opportunities," remarked Owalo.

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan comedian Henry Desagu has shed light on the challenges his family has been facing in dealing with the inheritance left behind by their wealthy father, who unfortunately passed away without leaving a will.

In a candid interview on the iko Nini podcast on July 19, Desagu said that this situation has put him and his thirteen siblings in a difficult position, where they are now compelled to navigate the complexities of inheritance.

Desagu openly admitted that the process has not been easy. Inheritance cases can be particularly hard, especially when there are multiple family members involved, and no will is in place to specify the distribution of assets.

"Hiyo story ya case ya inheritance inakua hard. Especially mtu mwenye ako na families mbili ni poa akuwe na will," Desagu said.

He emphasized the importance of having a will, especially for individuals with extended families, as it would provide clarity and minimize potential conflicts among heirs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian expressed his concern about siblings who engage in lengthy legal battles over inheritance. Such disputes can drag on for years, sometimes even decades, before they are resolved.

"Hata sahi tuko zile ngori za inheritance.,, hiyo unajua mnaeza take ata twenty years ata ten," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tragically, those who originally fought for the inheritance may not live to see its resolution, leaving their children and grandchildren to eventually benefit from the assets.

Despite having knowledge of the proper procedures to follow in inheritance court cases, Desagu revealed that the key to resolving these disputes lies in peaceful coexistence among the siblings, which, unfortunately, is often lacking.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The first thing before muanze story ya succession ni mjue mali yote. Shida inakuanga sasa kuelewana. Kama tuseme ni rentals kwa nini wewe uchukue hizi za mbele na mimi nichukue za nyuma?" he said.