#UhondoMtaani we focus the spotlight on top stories making headlines in the Entertainment industry.

So, seat back and enjoy the read;

Anita Nderu’s tweet on being pro-LGBTQ+ sparks wild reaction

Media personality Anita Nderu

Media personality Anita Nderu’s tweet on being pro-LGBTQ+ on Thursday, has sparked a series of mixed reactions.

This was after she sent out a tweet saying that she prays her children never go through what she has been through, for being a supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other sexual identities that exist. (LGBTQ+).

“I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+,” read Ms Nderu’s tweet.

Her words were met with a myriad of mixed reactions as some of her followers fully supported what she said, and others against it.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time Anita Nderu has boldly talked about being pro-LGBTQ+ in public.

A few months ago, she said, “I am very pro LGBTQ and this episode has so many WHAT! moments 😂 I saw this promo and was like surely team, these were the bits you chose?😂 Anyway it was the PJ’s #ProPride edition with the most fantastic and dramatic humans @i_am_romeothebossy & @victor_maish and very unlike PJ’s looks❤️ We were so extra! I looooooooove it!”

I will never be bullied into silence. As human beings we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think rather we must define ourselves.As people we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity & wonder at the diversity of humanity. We all have a right to love and be loved. Have an amazing day #Propride #ProLGBTQ,”.

Jamal Gaddafi accuses Diamond and Zuchu of sabotaging Tanasha Donna

Jamal Gaddafi, Tanasha Donna, Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Media Personality cum Tanasha Donna Community Service Manager Jamal Gaddafi accused Diamond of using a lot energy on Zuchu, in the quest to sabotage singer Tanasha Donna.

Jamal alleged that Platnumz is working so hard to sabotage his baby mama, something that he feels is not right.

“…Mondi anatumia force nyingi sana kwa Zuchu, ili amfunike mzazi mwenziwe…unaona live tu Diamond anavyo msukuma Zuchu sio kawaida tu ni sababu tu ya Tanasha, kutaka kuwalingnisha hao wawili. Lakini mimi naona kibiashara ni sawa, lakini end of the day ni mzazi mwenzake, asingempa hard time,” said Jamal in Part.

The KTN Presenter added that he likes Zuchu’s music but her act of borrowing Ms Donna style for her new song #Cheche is what made him feel she was copying her singer (Tanasha).

However, fans who joined the conversation, argued that if Diamond wanted to Sabotage Tanasha’s music career he would not have collaborated with her or allowed any of his signees to do so. Others felt that, Tanasha Donna’s camp had panicked at the rate which Zuchu is growing and they want to use her for clout and remain relevant.

Another user stated that Music is business and therefore Chibu Dangote is free to promote his artistes as much as he can.

Vera Sidika dating singer Brown Mwauzo?

Vera Sidika with Brown Mauzo

Socialite Vera Sidika is out here gushing over her new lover Brown Mauzo, bragging about how he is going all out to make her happy.

In a series of Insta-stories, Ms Sidika shared videos captured strategically to hide Brown Mauzo’s face as she praises him for being the best.

The curvaceous queen mentioned that her lover (Mauzo) has been putting her through tough exercises every morning, something she was not used to.

“Babe got me running with him every morning

How u make me run from ground floor to 9th floor. 4 trips, ground floor to 9th floor, Bae wants to kill me and he is smiling while at it.

After workout office tingzy. If you man ain’t going an extra mile to get the right angle, he ain’t the one” Vera captioned her insta-stories.

For a while now, the two have been spotted together, getting cozy with each other; with Vera confessing that she wants to keep her relationship private.

Kenyans react as Larry Madowo interviews Bill Gates

BBC's Larry Madowo and Bill Gates

A section of Kenyans showered BBC World News Correspondent in the US, Larry Madowo with lots of praises following his recent interview with World’s billionaire Bill Gates that aired across all their platforms.

Netizens, made Madowo a trending topic on Twitter, with many expressing their contentment in his presenting skills and the milestone he has been able to achieve in his Journalism career.

During the interview, Madowo and Bill Gates touched on the effects of Covid-19 of the world’s economy, Covid-19 vaccines and how the pandemic has paralyzed the annual Goalkeeper’s event that operates under the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

An exited Larry also wrote; “Catch my interview with Bill Gates all day today across the BBC, on TV and radio, wherever you are in the world.”

In the recent past, Madowo has been scaling new heights in his career, as just the other day he was named among 115 worlds’ most promising young leaders under the age of 40 by the World Economic Forum.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders, mentioned that Madowo earned the recognition after successfully launching six new business TV shows for African audiences as the BBC Africa Business Editor.

Betty Kyallo speaks on joining politics ahead of 2022 General Election

Media Personality Betty Kyallo

Media Personality and Flair By Betty CEO Betty Mutei Kyallo has revealed plans to join politics ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Appearing on Churchill show, Ms Kyallo disclosed that she is headed into the political world, after accomplishing a good number of things she had set her eyes on. She urged Kenyans to brace themselves for a Betty Kyallo leadership because she will be on the ballot box very soon.

Have you ever thought of joining politics? Asked Mwalimu Churchill.

Betty replied; “It is in my plan, I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve so far and there are a few things I need to do; package myself and think about what is it that I want to run for, but I will do it.

"I'm not yet sure what I want to do but I will do it. I don’t want to start just mentioning names here, which title or leadership position but I will do it because I have something to offer and I also have young people who want young people to represent them…I am very certain that if God wants me to do it, you will see me on a ballot on a town near you."

Singer Chemutai Sage Speaks on attempted suicide

Singer Chemutai Sage.

So Alive hit-maker Chemutai Sage for the first time opened up on attempted suicide a few years ago, by sharing a photo she took after writing her suicide note.

According to the songstress, she was highly suicidal for the first time in more than a decade and the guy who took the photo in question had no idea what was going on in her life. She promised to share details of her suicide note some other time, reminding Netizens that "wanting to kill yourself doesn't have a look".

The singer who also happens to be King Kaka’s Baby Mama shared her story in the quest to raise awareness about suicide.

“This photo of me was taken a couple of days after I wrote a suicide note. I was still highly suicidal (for the first time in more than a decade). The guy who took the photo had no idea. We had just had a wonderful breakfast and catch up. The details of the suicide note and attempted suicide , I'll share another time.

Today is #worldsuicidepreventionday and this photo is just a reminder that, 'wanting to kill yourself' doesn't have a "look". However, there are signs. (check my insta stories for that)

Just seen a site, befrienderskenya.org, who give free emotional support to anyone who needs it. Their number +254722178177 although I hear it operates between 9am-5pm.Also check out Bonga.or.ke Help me help others by tagging suicide prevention orga nizations in the comments. Feel free to also share any suicide prevention hotline numbers (esp in Kenya). Lastly, feel free to drop a purple heart in the comments in support of Suicide Prevention and Awareness. 💜💜💜#suicideprevention #suicidepreventionmonth#suicideawarenessmonth #worldsuicidepreventionday," shared Sage.

Diamond Platnumz gets featured on Alicia Keys Ablum ALICIA

Diamond Platnumz and Alicia Keys

Award-winning singer Alicia Keys has officially released her 15-track Album dubbed ALICIA and Diamond Platnumz is the only artistes from Africa featured on the Album.

The WCB President has been featured on Track number 4 in the Album called “Wasted Energy” where he sings in Swahili.

However, a section of his fans seems not happy with the 15-times Grammy Awards winner after she only gave their superstar 26 seconds on her Album ALICIA.

For weeks now, the hype was on Alicia’s Album with many expecting Diamond to flex his muscle on the Album, only to turn out that he was given only 26 seconds in “Wasted Energy” a 4 minutes and 20 seconds song. Indeed, it’s wasted Energy. Think about it.

Despite the few seconds that Diamond’s voice is heard in the song, it’s the song being given much attention by fans on the whole Album on YouTube.

Alicia Keys's Album

Many felt that the Jeje hit-maker should have been allocated a few more seconds on the Album to prove to the world why he is regarded as the Lion from East Africa.

ALICIA- the album is already topping different charts on different streaming platforms; Like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, itunes among others.

Just the other day, Alicia released her Spotify Playlist and again Chibu Dangote appeared on it twice through His two songs; African Beauty ft Omarion and Nana ft Flavour.

Drumming support for ALICIA Diamond wrote; “it's a Privilege and Honored to be featured in this iconic Album of the Queen....Thank you @aliciakeys and my brother @therealswizzz for believing in me..... i really can't wait for the Album to be out this Friday Sept 18th 🌍........PRE ORDER NOW!!! .#ALICIA by @AliciaKeys 💣⛽🔥”.