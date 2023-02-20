ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

Amos Robi

Raila has insisted that the Azimio Coalition does not recognize William Ruto as president

Azimio Chief agent advices Raila Odinga
Azimio Chief agent advices Raila Odinga

Former Azimio Chief Agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has spoken about the Azimio coalition led by Raila Odinga saying it does not recognize President William Ruto's presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On his Twitter page, Kanchory said that the formula the coalition had adopted was not working and that the Azimio coalition needed to re-strategise and change their approach in taking on the Kenya Kwanza government.

"Dear BABA Raila Odinga, as your obedient son & soldier, I must tell you that this idea of not recognizing William Ruto as president is not working. Do you have a better plan?" Kanchory posed.

The Azimio coalition has affirmed that the August 2022 general election was rigged and insists they will not recognize William Ruto as president. The Raila-led coalition has since held rallies in Nairobi and Kisumu counties and is expected to hold other rallies in Kakamega county.

In the rallies, the coalition insisted it does not recognize the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Raila Odinga addresses the media at the Jubilee Party headquarters
Raila Odinga addresses the media at the Jubilee Party headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Raila's meeting with Azimio leaders after key allies skipped rallies

The rallies continue to happen amid fallouts in the political parties that make up the coalition.

In the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, a number of MPs affiliated with the party have already held talks with President William Ruto and pledged to work together despite the party's stand.

There is also speculation of key party leaders leaving, including ODM Chair John Mbadi. Mbadi has been at the helm of ODM for nearly nine years.

The situation is similar in the Jubilee party, where a number of leaders have already pledged to work with the ruling administration.

Jeremian Kioni speaking during a past media briefing
Jeremian Kioni speaking during a past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wiper party declares bold stand amid split in the Azimio coalition

There has also been an ouster in the party, which saw Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Chairperson David Murathe kicked out of the leadership organs of the party. However, the ouster was halted by a Nairobi court and the matter is now in the judicial corridors.

The order grants Kioni and Murathe temporary relief as they fight to take back the party from the control of the splinter group.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Biden pledges $500m in military aid during Kyiv visit

Biden pledges $500m in military aid during Kyiv visit

Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history

DP Gachagua faces backlash over rewarding 'shareholders' in gov't

DP Gachagua faces backlash over rewarding 'shareholders' in gov't

Reason Ruto was unimpressed by education reforms report

Reason Ruto was unimpressed by education reforms report

Salsya, Linet Toto share podium in Bomet after days of beefing publicly

Salsya, Linet Toto share podium in Bomet after days of beefing publicly

Intrigues behind the transfer of 74 DCI officers

Intrigues behind the transfer of 74 DCI officers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

NHIF offices

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland