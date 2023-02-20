Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

On his Twitter page, Kanchory said that the formula the coalition had adopted was not working and that the Azimio coalition needed to re-strategise and change their approach in taking on the Kenya Kwanza government.

"Dear BABA Raila Odinga, as your obedient son & soldier, I must tell you that this idea of not recognizing William Ruto as president is not working. Do you have a better plan?" Kanchory posed.

The Azimio coalition has affirmed that the August 2022 general election was rigged and insists they will not recognize William Ruto as president. The Raila-led coalition has since held rallies in Nairobi and Kisumu counties and is expected to hold other rallies in Kakamega county.

In the rallies, the coalition insisted it does not recognize the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The rallies continue to happen amid fallouts in the political parties that make up the coalition.

In the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, a number of MPs affiliated with the party have already held talks with President William Ruto and pledged to work together despite the party's stand.

There is also speculation of key party leaders leaving, including ODM Chair John Mbadi. Mbadi has been at the helm of ODM for nearly nine years.

The situation is similar in the Jubilee party, where a number of leaders have already pledged to work with the ruling administration.

There has also been an ouster in the party, which saw Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Chairperson David Murathe kicked out of the leadership organs of the party. However, the ouster was halted by a Nairobi court and the matter is now in the judicial corridors.