DCI confirms date with Matiang'i days after jetting back in the country

Amos Robi

The former Interior CS has snubbed two summons by the DCI

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has 'officially' been summoned to the Directorate of CriminaI Investigations (DCI) headquarters after previously snubbing two summons.

The former CS is expected to be interrogated about the alleged home raid that was undertaken by elite officers on February 8.

Senior Superintendent Michael Sang issued the summons, which was served by officer Mishack. Matiang'i is expected to appear at the DCI headquarters on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:30 a.m.

The former CS's lawyer, Danstan Omari, received the summons on Monday afternoon at the Milimani Law Court. Omari signed the summons but also noted that he received it under protest.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
READ: Matiang'i sets condition to comply with DCI summons

Matiang'i returned to the country on Saturday March 4, after a two-week trip to the UK.

Matiang'i had been summoned before leaving for the UK on February 19. The former CS however did not show up at the DCI offices with his lawyer saying his client was not served legally.

His departure sparked speculations that he had sneaked out of the country to evade detectives. However, it was later clarified that he was on a private trip to the UK.

According to Immigration Director General, Emmanuel Simiyu, Matiangi left the country a week before he was summoned.

While Matiang'i was away, police raided his home and left with the CCTV monitoring unit. The police however claimed that they did not raid the former CS's home and that they had obtained a court order to access the CCTV footage from his residence.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i during a past trip
READ: 2 Lessons DP Gachagua wants Matiang'i to copy from Kenya Kwanza politicians

Those close to Matiang'i said that he was keen to clear his name over claims of false information published about him. Matiang'i has yet to issue a statement about the summons.

More woes were piled on the former CS when the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) wrote to the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, seeking certified copies of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i's wealth declaration.

The anti-graft body is looking to establish how the former Interior Cabinet Secretary acquired his wealth during his time as cabinet secretary.

In the letter to Koskei, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said the agency was looking into the former CS' wealth between 2012 - 2022.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

