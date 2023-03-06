DCI confirms date with Matiang'i days after jetting back in the country

The former CS is expected to be interrogated about the alleged home raid that was undertaken by elite officers on February 8.

Senior Superintendent Michael Sang issued the summons, which was served by officer Mishack. Matiang'i is expected to appear at the DCI headquarters on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:30 a.m.

The former CS's lawyer, Danstan Omari, received the summons on Monday afternoon at the Milimani Law Court. Omari signed the summons but also noted that he received it under protest.

Matiang'i returned to the country on Saturday March 4, after a two-week trip to the UK.

Matiang'i had been summoned before leaving for the UK on February 19. The former CS however did not show up at the DCI offices with his lawyer saying his client was not served legally.

His departure sparked speculations that he had sneaked out of the country to evade detectives. However, it was later clarified that he was on a private trip to the UK.

According to Immigration Director General, Emmanuel Simiyu, Matiangi left the country a week before he was summoned.

While Matiang'i was away, police raided his home and left with the CCTV monitoring unit. The police however claimed that they did not raid the former CS's home and that they had obtained a court order to access the CCTV footage from his residence.

Those close to Matiang'i said that he was keen to clear his name over claims of false information published about him. Matiang'i has yet to issue a statement about the summons.

EACC goes after Matiang'i's wealth

More woes were piled on the former CS when the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) wrote to the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, seeking certified copies of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i's wealth declaration.

The anti-graft body is looking to establish how the former Interior Cabinet Secretary acquired his wealth during his time as cabinet secretary.