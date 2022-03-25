RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores
15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores
  • Business Insider Africa presents a list of 15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores.
  • The cost of living index compares the expected average costs of basic necessities such as food, clothing, entertainment, healthcare, etc.
  • The list is courtesy of Statista's cost of living index across Africa, dated 2021.

Ever wondered how much it would cost you to live comfortably in another city different from yours? The cost of living index could help you with the answer, as it compares the expected average costs of basic necessities such as food, clothing, entertainment and healthcare, etc., across cities.

Recommended articles

READ: 10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

"The cost of living is the amount of money needed to cover basic expenses such as housing, food, taxes, and healthcare in a certain place and time period. The cost of living is often used to compare how expensive it is to live in one city versus another. The cost of living is tied to wages. If expenses are higher in a city, such as New York, for example, salary levels must be higher so that people can afford to live in that city," explains Investopedia.

READ: 10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

Thanks to data obtained from Statista, Business Insider Africa hereby presents a list of 15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores. Do note that the "cost of living index does not include accommodation expenses such as rent or mortgage," as Statista clearly stated in its report.

READ: East Africans are reportedly going through tough economic times, as prices of essential goods skyrocket

Eight cities from two African countries dominated the list. In specific terms, there are four South African cities and four Moroccan cities on the list. However, none of these eight has highest cost of living index in Africa.

Surprisingly, Nigeria's mega city and commercial nerve centre, Lagos, did not make it to the list. And there are only two West African cities on the list.

READ: See 10 African cities that will top the world's 20 largest cities' list by 2100 according to forecasts

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index

  1. Addis Ababa: The Ethiopian capital city has the highest cost of living index score in Africa at 58.92. Apparently, the prices of consumer goods are quite high in this Horn of Africa city, compared to other cities across the continent.
  2. Abidjan: The Ivorian capital city has a cost of living index score of 55.73, making it the second highest in Africa.
  3. Harare: This Zimbabwean city has a cost of living index score of 52.33 as of 2021.
  4. Johannesburg: This is the first South African city on the list. Joburg, as it is fondly called by its residents, has a cost of living index score of 46.
  5. Pretoria: This city, which serves as the seat of South Africa's executive branch of government, is equally quite costly to live in. The cost of living index score here is 44.7.
  6. Gaborone: The capital city of Botswana has a cost of living index of 42.84.
  7. Cape Town: This is the third South African city on the list and it has a cost of living index of 42.24.
  8. Accra: This is the second West African city that made it to the list, besides Abidjan. The Ghanaian capital city has a score of 42.18.
  9. Marrakesh: This is one of Africa's most famous cities, attracting tourists in the thousands. It is also a major economic hub in Morocco. Therefore, it is not surprising to see it on this list, with a cost of living index score of 41.73.
  10. Windhoek: Namibia's capital and largest city has a cost of living index score of 41.08.
  11. Tangier: This is the second Moroccan city on the list and it has an index score of 40.18.
  12. Durban: This is the last one of the four South African cities on this list. Durban has a cost of living index score of 39.86.
  13. Casablanca: This is the second largest city in Morocco and it has a cost of living index score of 39.81,
  14. Nairobi: Kenya's capital city has a cost of living index score of 38.51.
  15. Rabat: Finally, Morocco's capital city has a cost of living index score of 37.95.

READ: 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

10 best international airports in Africa

Here are the top five most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

aliko-dangote

Microsoft acquires new facility for its first Africa development centre in Lagos, Nigeria

Microsoft acquires new facility for its first Africa development centre in Lagos, Nigeria