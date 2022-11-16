RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

7 African countries that tackled alcohol abuse during the pandemic according to the WHO

Chinedu Okafor
WHO warns on alcohol consumption
WHO warns on alcohol consumption
  • The World Health Organization just released a publication that detailed the progress 7 African countries made with alcohol abuse. 
  • The report centered around how the Covid-19 pandemic fueled the fight against substance abuse. 
  • Most of the countries listed are Eastern or Southern African.

Alcohol related incidents, pre and post Covid-19 pandemic have been a prevalent problem in Africa.

Recommended articles

However, the lock-down presented an interesting dilemma with this issue owing to a few factors.

The most obvious factor was of course the need to curb the spread of the virus via trade interactions in retail, wholesale and of course international trade.

Another factor to consider is the consumption of alcohol without regulation. Mandatory lock-down simply denoted that people could drink as much and unsupervised as they wish in their homes.

And with the distress that came with the global lock-down, the WHO feared that alcohol abuse would skyrocket. Alcohol abuse which in turn could lead to domestic violence.

And needless to say, a primary concern for the WHO at the time was the catalytic effect alcohol could have on the mutation of the virus.

An extract from the WHO’s report reads; “alcohol consumption is a risk factor for the development of major noncommunicable and communicable diseases, premature mortality, injury and domestic violence, all of which have severe economic and societal costs.

Alcohol consumption also weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to COVID-19 infection and increasing the risk of severe illness.”

Policy, system and practice response to alcohol consumption during the Covid-19 pandemic report
Policy, system and practice response to alcohol consumption during the Covid-19 pandemic report curated content

During the pandemic, the WHO relayed distressing concerns about substance abuse, given the absurdity of a global quarantine. It warned that the effects of alcohol abuse at such a vulnerable time could be catastrophic if strict measures were not put in place.

Fortunately, some African countries heeded the WHO’s warning, and created policies around alcohol consumption during the lock-down. These policies centered around attacking the determinants of the alcohol economics.

The WHO noted that the 3 most prominent determinants of alcohol abuse are affordability, availability and acceptability.

For affordability the WHO suggested that increasing prices of alcohol, taxes and ending financial incentives and subsidies would suffice. Also tackling unrecorded alcohol production and consumption.

For acceptability, the WHO noted that banning or comprehensively restricting alcohol marketing, advertising, sponsorships and promotion would help curb alcohol abuse.

And as for availability, the WHO disclosed that promoting healthy settings and a pro-health environment, e.g. schools, stadiums are a necessary measure. Also, mediating licensing e.g. outlet density and location, online sales is an effective strategy.

Subsequently, 7 of the 47 member states took bold actionable steps in tackling the effects of alcohol abuse during the pandemic, and the WHO studied the changes in alcohol policies, systems and practices adopted by said countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 14th of November, 2022, the WHO released a detailed report on all seven countries, tracking its progress with alcohol abuse during and after the pandemic.

Below is a list of seven African countries the WHO spotlighted in its latest report

  • Botswana
  • Eswatini
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Namibia
  • South Africa
  • Zimbabwe.
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Here's how technology can optimise freight forwarding process in Africa, according to Hio Sola - Usidame

Here's how technology can optimise freight forwarding process in Africa, according to Hio Sola - Usidame

7 African countries that tackled alcohol abuse during the pandemic according to the WHO

7 African countries that tackled alcohol abuse during the pandemic according to the WHO

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa

Kenyan businesses to shut down in droves without a miracle intervention

Kenyan businesses to shut down in droves without a miracle intervention

The United States is calling for a de-escalation between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

The United States is calling for a de-escalation between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

22-year-old beats 25 contestants to win Kenya’s Next Highlander contest

22-year-old beats 25 contestants to win Kenya’s Next Highlander contest

Top 10 African cities with the highest population

Top 10 African cities with the highest population

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

#Dayof8billion: Somewhere in the world the 8th billionth person is going to be born this very second

#Dayof8billion: Somewhere in the world the 8th billionth person is going to be born this very second

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.

10 African cities with the highest cost of living in 2022

Elon Musk is laying off thousands of Twitter workers.Dave Smith/Business Insider

Elon Musk is on verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghana staff

50 Cent and Mo Abudu both looking to develop a Hushpuppi movie project

Is Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

Naira-Dollar

See the reason why the Nigerian Naira dropped from N900/$1 to N680/$1 in just a few days