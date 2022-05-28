8 proven ways Africans can make money with digital marketing

Content Writing

According to Better Marketing, content writing is a quick and lucrative way to make money in the digital marketing industry. Content writing involves planning and putting thoughts into words for online channels, and Africans can benefit.

This idea is for Africans with analytical, keyword research, writing, and search engine optimization (SEO) skills. Skilled Africans can make money writing content like blog posts, video scripts, social media posts, articles, etc. So whether you're in Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, or Kenya, starting a career in content writing is lucrative.

Become an SEO expert and sell SEO services

According to Entrepreneur, SEO experts are some of the best-paid professionals in the digital marketing industry. While SEO is an essential digital marketing strategy, Africans can develop and sell SEO knowledge for monetary rewards.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is constantly changing, and learning new practices can increase your income. The idea is to learn the basics and fine details of search engines and develop your skills. As you grow in knowledge and skills, you can leverage the internet for clients and sell your services. Consider creating a website to build a network of potential clients and earn with digital strategies.

Affiliate Marketing

According to Shopify, affiliate marketing is a good business model valued at over $8.2 billion in the digital marketing industry. The business model involves earning commissions by recommending sales or selling other people's products, and Africans can benefit.

This digital marketing strategy is for you if you can perform keyword research and create content for online products. While thousands of websites sell products online, skilled Africans can promote and drive traffic from the customers to the brand or product for commissions.

Offer consulting services

According to Digital Agency Network, offering consultancy services in the digital marketing industry is lucrative with endless possibilities. A digital marketing expert can earn a decent income with this idea by sharing knowledge and expertise. The idea is to define specific services to clients and help them make marketing decisions.

If you're knowledgeable in web analytics and reporting, local, video, email, social media, and influencer marketing, consider a career in consultancy. Consider blogging, leverage the internet for interested companies, and build a network.

Sell Ads

According to Digital Marketing Skill, Ads attract current and potential customers and increase product and brand awareness. Selling ads is a popular way to make money with digital marketing but requires effective strategies and audience building.

If you can run a blog and monetize the website traffic, you can earn a decent income with this idea. Google Adsense, Propeller Ads, Media.net, and Ezoic are popular advertising programs for monetization. Remember that your income depends on your website niche, audience demographics, category, etc.

Become a social media manager

According to Business Day, social media management is a lucrative skill with rewarding opportunities in the digital marketing industry. Becoming a social media manager is an excellent way for Africans to make money with their skill without national barriers.

Consider becoming a social media manager if you can adopt different marketing tactics to increase the brand's online presence. The idea is to write and schedule social media posts, reply to followers, run ads, creating graphics to increase brands' and businesses' return on investment. Consider building a network to gain a consistent flow of clients and earn based on your experience level.

Sell Digital Products

According to Oberlo, selling digital products is profitable and a quick way to make money in the digital marketing industry. It is one of the most lucrative digital marketing businesses by leveraging the internet for online stores. Skilled Africans with digital marketing experience can create and sell digital products without sourcing for new products.

If you can create web templates, eBooks, and courses with valuable information for the public, you can generate revenue by selling your products online. Besides, you can automate your business with ease and earn extremely high-profit margins.

Become an eCommerce specialist

According to Zip Recruiter, eCommerce specialists are experts in online sales and adopt strategies for conversions and sales on a website. These professionals manage site development and ensure the brand message and goals of a company align, and Africans can benefit.

Consider this profitable idea if you can create and execute a marketing strategy to help brands and businesses sell products online. The idea is to set up email marketing funnels, manage campaigns, and optimize store SEO with critical thinking abilities. Besides, your familiarity with popular e-commerce platforms can help you develop the necessary skills to become a specialist.

Conclusion

Africans can make money with digital marketing by becoming a content writer, SEO expert selling services, and affiliate marketing. You can make money by offering digital marketing consultancy services, selling ads, and becoming a social media manager. Africans can earn a decent income with these proven ideas, but they require learning and development. Now you know the proven ways to make money from digital marketing, consider extensively researching each point before selection.

