This African city has been ranked one of the world's 6 cheapest cities to drink a glass of beer

How much do you pay for a glass of beer in your city? That's the question Statista set out to answer in a recent survey that compared the prices of beer in selected cities around the world. The survey listed Dubai, Oslo, New York, Melbourne, London and Berlin as the most expensive cities to drink a glass of beer. On the flip side, Sao Paulo, Prague, Beijing, Lagos, Almaty and Hanoi have the cheapest average price of beer.

As you can see, Nigeria's most populous city and commercial nerve Lagos is the only African city on the list. In this bustling city, it would cost you an average of $0.96 to quench your thirst with a 0.51 litre glass of beer.

BI Africa

Here's what you should know about beer in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole

For a bustling city full of more than 20 million human beings, it is not surprising that beer is widely consumed here. As a matter of fact, Nigeria leads the pack of the Africa's top 10 beer drinking countries, according to statistics obtained from Global Data.

Focus on Nigeria's top brewers

Interestingly, most of the beer consumed in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria are produced locally. Nigeria has quite a number of brewers. However, the three major ones are Nigerian Breweries Plc which is backed by Heineken, Guinness Nigeria Plc which has backing from Diageo and International Breweries which is backed by AB InBev.

The top three brewers in Nigeria are currently engaged in a very stiff competition for market share. Information obtained from Proshare showed that Nigerian Breweries single-handedly controls about 60% of the market share. And checks by Business Insider Africa showed that the company earned earned more than $1 billion in revenue selling beer and other beverages in FY 2021.