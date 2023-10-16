DRC, Uganda eliminate visa requirements to boost cross-border trade

At the event held on Saturday, October 14, in Kinshasa, Ugandan Minister for East African Affairs Hon Rebecca Kadaga, and Antipas Nyamwisi, the Minister for Regional Affairs of the DRC, issued a joint statement in which they agreed to waive entry visa fees, promoting the unfettered movement of people across their borders.

President Yoweri Museveni late last year had instructed Ugandan authorities to cease the practice of requiring visas from Congolese citizens entering the country.

He emphasized that crossing East African borders should be unrestricted. The directive followed complaints from locals who were being charged $2.68 (approximately UGX 10,000) for entry into the DRC and the same amount for Congolese entering Uganda.

The proposed implementation of the JPC's recommendation is expected to facilitate trade among citizens of both countries, especially those residing in border areas.

In order to put the meeting's proposals into effect, they have also concurred to establish a permanent joint follow-up committee within three months, which will be responsible for generating quarterly progress reports.

Officials from both sides have concurred on the necessity of strengthening their bilateral relations to more effectively address the challenges confronting both nations and enhance the well-being of their populations.

The central objective of the meeting was to pinpoint emerging issues, foster new areas of cooperation, and simultaneously evaluate the execution of numerous bilateral agreements that both countries have entered into. In his opening remarks, John Mulimba, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs for Regional Cooperation, commended the DRC government for its support to Uganda in the realm of peace and security, including the ongoing Operation Shujaa.