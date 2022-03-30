Opibus and Twiga Foods are the only African companies named in this year’s TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies list

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors including health care, entertainment, technology, and more from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. TIME editors then evaluated each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.

The list is sorted into five categories: Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Titans and Disruptors. Twiga Foods and Opibus were listed under the ‘Disruptors’ category.

Founded in 2017, Opibus is a Swedish-Kenyan technology company that designs, develops and deploys electric vehicles for the African continent, leading the transition to sustainable transport. It is the first company to deliver locally produced electric motorcycles and vehicles, and with nearly 100 employees, Opibus has one of the largest fleets of electric motorcycles deployed.

In January, Business Insider Africa reported the news of the Kenyan EV manufacturer launching the first all-electric bus designed and developed in Africa. The bus was coupled in-house with local engineering talent while at the same time utilising local manufacturing partners.

Twiga Foods, launched in 2014, has raised a total of $55 million in debt and equity, backed by investors including Goldman Sachs and the International Finance Corporation. The B2B food distribution company made it to the TIME 100 list for simplifying the supply chain between fresh food producers, FMCG manufacturers and retailers through a B2B e-commerce platform.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2022 TIME100 COMPANIES LIST:

The 2022 list features over 70 companies headquartered in the United States: Ford, Capital One, UPS, Meta, Netflix, DoorDash, Wyze, Upwork, Microsoft, Walgreens and more.

10 companies on the list are headquartered in Europe: Balenciaga, Klarna, Orsted, Spotify, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and more.

Major tech companies—including Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Meta, TikTok, IBM and more—are included on the list.

Several companies are in the financial industry, including Nubank, Klarna, Capital One and more.