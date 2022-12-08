ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries to visit this holiday

Victor Oluwole

The countries included in our study were selected based on how popular they are among tourists.

Devil's Pool at Victoria's Falls, Zambia. [spiritedpursuit]
Devil's Pool at Victoria's Falls, Zambia. [spiritedpursuit]

According to World Tourism Organization, international tourist arrivals have more than doubled compared to last year and Africa has registered a growth of 51% in 2022 compared to 2021, though numbers are still way below pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

As countries starts to ease the travel restrictions, we remain optimistic that the sector will rebound to allow for tourism growth in the region. In the meantime, here are the top 10 African countries to visit this holiday.

Egypt

A journalist tours inside the step pyramid of Djoser in Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, south of the capital Cairo, on March 5, 2020.
A journalist tours inside the step pyramid of Djoser in Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, south of the capital Cairo, on March 5, 2020. Mohamed el-Shahed / AFP / Getty

Egypt is an ancient country dating back to the prehistoric age. Some of the major tourist attractions in Egypt include its ancient city Cairo, a major hub for international trade, and the Egyptian pyramids, which draw millions of sightseers each year.

Other tourist attractions in Egypt include the Luxor temple and all Pharaohs’ tombs dating as far back as the stone age. Egypt has recently opened its doors to tourists.

South Africa

Cape Town City hotelsng
Cape Town City hotelsng via Google Images

Having hosted the first FIFA World Cup on African soil in 2010, South Africa continues to pull in millions of tourists each year. Since 2015, the country has continuously witnessed over 10 million tourist visits annually.

Cities like Cape Town and Johannesburg are modern cities built on the rich culture of the South African people. The country is also home to the Kruger National Park, a renowned tourist destination for safari visitors.

Tanzania

Reginald Mengi's private Mansion in Machame, Kilimanjaro
Reginald Mengi's private Mansion in Machame, Kilimanjaro Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzania is definitely one of the top tourist destinations on our list. The country has so many natural tourist attractions ranging from water bodies to wildlife and mountains.

The East African country’s destinations, including Zanzibar and Pemba, still retain their position as top diving spots anywhere in the world. Additionally, the Serengeti National Park, alongside South Africa’s Kruger and Kenya’s Maasai Mara, is regarded as the best safari destination on the continent.

This list will be incomplete without mentioning Mount Kilimanjaro (also located in Tanzania), the highest peak in Africa with about 6,000 metres (almost 20,000 feet).

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's Victoria falls aerial view
Zimbabwe's Victoria falls aerial view (Enchanting Travels) Pulse Live Kenya

Zimbabwe may be landlocked, but it makes up for its beach absence with several landmark choices. Located in Southern Africa, Zimbabwe is home to diverse wild animals making it a top destination for safari in Africa.

When you bring Victoria Falls into the picture, which ranges 1,708 metres in length from Zimbabwe to Zambia, this country’s tourism potential is in a different league.

Kenya

___7722255___2017___12___13___14___Kenya-Safari-Holidays ece-auto-gen

Kenya is one of the most visited countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, thanks to its wildlife diversity and tourist sites. The country is beginning to open its tourist attractions as vaccines become more available. The tourism sector is upbeat this year with increased hotel bookings and fully booked buses, trains, and flights as Kenyans gear up to celebrate christmas holiday.

Mauritius

LUX* Le Morne in Le Morne, Mauritius
LUX* Le Morne in Le Morne, Mauritius TripAdvisor

Mauritius is a beautiful island nation right in the Indian Ocean. Visiting Mauritius is understandably more expensive than many African countries. Yet, the more money is worth it.

Mauritius offers tourists the absolute tropical getaway and much more. Right here, you can go for a safari during the day. And when you are back, you can enjoy the evening breeze right by the shore. There is no end to the array of activities that can be enjoyed here as there are huge mountains that hikers can also visit.

Zambia

Devils pool in Zambia's Victoria falls.
Devils pool in Zambia's Victoria falls. (Spirited Pursuit) Pulse Live Kenya

Zambia is a very beautiful country that is also quite affordable to visit. The country also shares the Victoria Falls with Zimbabwe, which is the largest waterfall on the planet.

The Southern African country is home to Devil’s Pool, a famous landmark popular for its beautiful views. Also, Zambia is home to amazing wildlife such as giraffes, hippos, and a wide variety of birds.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tough times, what can Sh10 bob do for you?

Tough times, what can Sh10 bob do for you?

Top 10 African countries to visit this holiday

Top 10 African countries to visit this holiday

In light of his recent net-worth growth, Dangote has taken relief donations to a whole new level

In light of his recent net-worth growth, Dangote has taken relief donations to a whole new level

Despite Kenya’s goal to curb external borrowing the country has asked the World Bank for a $750 million loan

Despite Kenya’s goal to curb external borrowing the country has asked the World Bank for a $750 million loan

9 most influential African presidents on Twitter

9 most influential African presidents on Twitter

5 things to know about Africa’s project to uncover the mysteries of the birth of the universe

5 things to know about Africa’s project to uncover the mysteries of the birth of the universe

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

More than 50% of Ugandans in paid employment earn $50 monthly and they may be satisfied with it

More than 50% of Ugandans in paid employment earn $50 monthly and they may be satisfied with it

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

Buhari-World-Bank

It would take Nigeria 300 years to build world class infrastructures according to the World Bank

Hakainde Hichilema

The decision of Zambia’s president to sell his private jet for a cheaper one is being met with backlash

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

See reason Tanzanian president cancelled the country’s Independence Day celebrations