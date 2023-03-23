RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa
Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa
  • Business Insider presents the Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa. 
  • This list is courtesy of World Population Review, 
  • The list ranks the most ethnically diverse countries in the world and what is really interesting is that the top ten most ethnically diverse countries are all African countries.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it is essential to recognize and celebrate ethnic diversity. Diversity is not simply about having a variety of cultures, but rather about understanding and appreciating the unique perspectives and experiences that each culture brings to the table.

Recommended articles

Ethnic diversity is important for many reasons, including promoting creativity, fostering innovation, and aiding in problem-solving. Creativity is enhanced when different cultural perspectives are taken into consideration. People from different backgrounds often have different ideas and approaches to solving problems, which can lead to new and innovative solutions.

Furthermore, when different cultures come together, it can lead to a “cross-pollination” of ideas and perspectives, creating a richer and more vibrant environment. By embracing different cultures and backgrounds, organizations can gain a better understanding of their customers and markets, allowing them to create new products and services that better meet the needs of a diverse population. This can help to keep companies competitive in an ever-changing marketplace. By considering different perspectives and experiences, teams can come up with better solutions to complex problems.

In view of this, it is rather interesting to note that some countries are more ethnically diverse than others. Based on statistics from World Population Review, a data platform in charge of tracking population growth periodically, the majority of the most diverse countries in the world are African.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are 10 of the most ethnically diverse countries in Africa by ethnic fractionalization. Fractionalization is a measure of the likelihood that two randomly selected people in a given country will be from two different groups (ethnicities, religions, etc.) or speak two different languages.

Rank Country Fractionalization Probability of diversity
1. Uganda .9302 93.02%
2. Liberia .9084 90.84%
3. Madagascar .8791 87.91%
4. Democratic Republic of Congo .8747 87.47%
5. Republic of Congo .8747 87.47%
6. Cameroon 8635 86.35%
7. Chad 8620 86.20%
8. Kenya .8588 85.88%
9. Nigeria .8505 85.05%
10. Central Africa Republic .8295 82.95%
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

TECNO’s brand new Spark 10 Series: The ultimate high-performance selfie phone for Gen Z

TECNO’s brand new Spark 10 Series: The ultimate high-performance selfie phone for Gen Z

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

The World Bank has approved a $7 billion loan to support Egypt’s private sector

The World Bank has approved a $7 billion loan to support Egypt’s private sector

Ruto's crackdown on brokers spooks banks

Ruto's crackdown on brokers spooks banks

Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip

Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

In just 2 years, Tanzania has grown the value of its investments to $8.6 billion

In just 2 years, Tanzania has grown the value of its investments to $8.6 billion

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Inflation decline

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023