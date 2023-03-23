Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Ethnic diversity is important for many reasons, including promoting creativity, fostering innovation, and aiding in problem-solving. Creativity is enhanced when different cultural perspectives are taken into consideration. People from different backgrounds often have different ideas and approaches to solving problems, which can lead to new and innovative solutions.

Furthermore, when different cultures come together, it can lead to a “cross-pollination” of ideas and perspectives, creating a richer and more vibrant environment. By embracing different cultures and backgrounds, organizations can gain a better understanding of their customers and markets, allowing them to create new products and services that better meet the needs of a diverse population. This can help to keep companies competitive in an ever-changing marketplace. By considering different perspectives and experiences, teams can come up with better solutions to complex problems.

In view of this, it is rather interesting to note that some countries are more ethnically diverse than others. Based on statistics from World Population Review, a data platform in charge of tracking population growth periodically, the majority of the most diverse countries in the world are African.

Below are 10 of the most ethnically diverse countries in Africa by ethnic fractionalization. Fractionalization is a measure of the likelihood that two randomly selected people in a given country will be from two different groups (ethnicities, religions, etc.) or speak two different languages.