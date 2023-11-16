The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

Chinedu Okafor
President Yoweri Museveni
President Yoweri Museveni
  • President Museveni accuses the UN of "conserving" terrorism in the DRC. 
  • Allegations extend to the UN's role in causing chaos in Libya and Sahelian nations. 
  • Museveni vows to collaborate with the DRC government to eradicate Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has said that the UN is "conserving" terrorism in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and causing instability in many Sahelian nations.

Recommended articles

“Part of the terrorism in Africa is either created or conserved by some of the actors that try to be global policemen. The chaos in Libya and the surrounding countries of the Sahel (Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad among others) was caused by some of these actors.

The terrorism conservation project in Eastern Congo for the past 20 years is by the UN and which is controlled by some of these actors through the undemocratic structures of that body such as the Security Council,” he said in a statement issued on his X handle on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Museveni declared that he will now combine his efforts with the government of the Congo to purge the terrorists affiliated with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) who are charged with several assaults in both nations.

Read also: Uganda calls the US’s warning of business risk “laughable”

UN resident coordinator Ms. Susan Namondo said she was traveling and had not received the message when she was reached, declining to comment more.

Since 2010, the UN has maintained a presence in the DRC through the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (Monusco). In the DRC, Monusco took the place of the United Nations Organization Mission.

As of February, Monusco had deployed just over 17,000 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

ADVERTISEMENT

On its website, the mission states that they are authorized to employ all necessary methods to fulfill its mandate, which includes safeguarding civilians, humanitarian workers, and human rights advocates from imminent physical harm and assisting the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in efforts to stabilize and consolidate peace.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

New report on Naivas, Quickmart, Carrefour & major stores delivers insights for Kenyan retailers

New report on Naivas, Quickmart, Carrefour & major stores delivers insights for Kenyan retailers

Gambia’s internet puzzle: The story of a single connection [OPINION]

Gambia’s internet puzzle: The story of a single connection [OPINION]

Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

10 English speaking countries in Africa

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

President William Ruto and President Yoweri Museveni in a meeting on October 8, 2022

Uganda/Kenya oil saga continues as Kenya refuses Uganda access to its oil pipelines

President William Ruto

Kenya plans to repay $300 million of $2 billion bond in December