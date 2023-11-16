Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

“Part of the terrorism in Africa is either created or conserved by some of the actors that try to be global policemen. The chaos in Libya and the surrounding countries of the Sahel (Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad among others) was caused by some of these actors.

The terrorism conservation project in Eastern Congo for the past 20 years is by the UN and which is controlled by some of these actors through the undemocratic structures of that body such as the Security Council,” he said in a statement issued on his X handle on Wednesday.

Museveni declared that he will now combine his efforts with the government of the Congo to purge the terrorists affiliated with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) who are charged with several assaults in both nations.

UN resident coordinator Ms. Susan Namondo said she was traveling and had not received the message when she was reached, declining to comment more.

Since 2010, the UN has maintained a presence in the DRC through the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (Monusco). In the DRC, Monusco took the place of the United Nations Organization Mission.

As of February, Monusco had deployed just over 17,000 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

