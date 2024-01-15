The sports category has moved to a new website.

World leaders convene in Uganda to discuss some pressing issues

Chinedu Okafor

Uganda is playing host to the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit, (NAM) which is set to begin on the 15th of January 2024. NAM consists of 120 nations considered to be poor or developing. The Summit for this year will be held at Uganda’s Speke Resort, Munyonyo, This marks the fifth time the meeting’s venue is in Africa.

  • The 19th NAM Summit begins, attracting representatives from 120 developing nations.
  • Climate change, conflicts, human rights, food security, health, and energy are on the summit’s agenda.
  • Ugandan President Museveni to address 28 presidents as Chairman of NAM.

The 19th NAM summit themed; Deeping Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence would center around discussion on climate change, global conflicts, human rights issues, food security, health, energy, and inclusive multilateralism, amongst other subjects. These discussions would take place within a week.

According to a report by the Ugandan publication, The Monitor, details of these subjects are elaborated on, in an essay titled the Outcome Document. The contents of the essay are courtesy of the parties involved, which details a specific agenda.

The agenda was opened for re-negotiations until a fortnight ago by NAM member states ambassadors at the UN in New York. As a result of the deadline, new issues including the Rwanda/Burundi conflict were exempted.

Delegates have been trooping in, in droves to the East African country. Egypt, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Algeria, are the only African countries that have hosted this Summit in the past.

Around 1500 representatives from across the globe are expected to be in attendance. Present at this meeting would be North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister for International Organizations MR. Kim Son Kyong, who is representing North Korea’s interest in allying with anti-west governments.

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, is also set to be present at the summit, alongside China’s Liu Guozhong, President Xi Jinping’s special representative.

“The session today will commence with a plenary session for the opening of the Senior Officials and thereafter split into two committees; the political committee chaired by Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, and the Economic and Social Committee chaired by Uganda’s Deputy High Commissioner to London, Ambassador Leonard Mugerwa,” the Monitor’s report read.

An estimated 28 presidents are expected to be in attendance and the president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, who is also set to be the Chairman of NAM for the next three years, is set to address these leaders.

