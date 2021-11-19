Akothee discharged from Hospital, Ex-NTV presenter Victor Kiprop joins BBC & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Akothee discharged from Hospital, thanks fans and family

Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has finally been discharged from Hospital, where she had been admitted for the past few days.

A thankful Akothee expressed gratitude towards everybody who played a role in her recovery journey, from fans to family.

“Thank you very much my love @nellyoaks 🙏 Thanks to my family Godfrey Kokeyo and his wife who took their time to be with me .

Thanks to Shadrak who came, popped into my bedroom dressed me up and took me to hospital 🙏thanks to my bro Fokymopao who made sure I was taken care of 🙏to my children thanks for being strong always @rue.baby @veshashaillan @fancy_makadia just check on me quite often🙏.thanks to all the companies I work with ,that sent their prayers gifts and love to me 🙏 Be blessed 🙏

“And to all MY FANS ,THANKS ALOT FOR SENDING PRAYERS MY WAY 🙏

To the hospital @premierhospke you are special 🙏❤️,” shared Akothee.

On Tuesday, Nelly Oaks showered Akothee with praises, reminiscing on how she is always fighting for others to have a decent life, at a time she was still in Hospital.

“This is one woman who has always been there for everyone and everybody, she goes all out and stops at nothing to try make the world a better place. Anytime I see her down ,I know it's that time her energy is won out . Let's all learn to appreciate Esther Akoth Kokeyo.

“If you haven't met Esther , you haven't met an Angel yet . Let's all appreciate and thank God for bringing Esther into our lives. I love you Esther @akotheekenya,” wrote Nelly Oaks.

Octopizzo's earns another Grammy awards recognition

Rapper Henry Ohanga alias Octopizzo made another milestone in his music career after making it to the 2022 Grammy awards consideration list.

The Grammy awards academy has proposed Octopizzo to be nominated in four categories; Best Global Album (Jungle Fever), Best Global music performance (Lela), Producer of the year Non-Classical, Best Rap Song (Pockets, Interlude), and Best Rap Performance (Pockets, Interlude).

Reacting to the good news, the Lela hit-maker said that he is optimistic that one day he will bring a Grammy to Kibera.

Twice

“I had to do it twice so that they know it wasn’t luck. This Saturday will be #JungleFevers’ 1 Year Anniversary; Excited to be up for 4 Grammy Consideration categories

@RecordingAcad One day I’ll bring this to Kibera, I believe. GO VOTE,” shared Ocvtopizzo.

He added that he will be dropping his 6th studio album dubbed Fuego on November 19, 2021.

“Friday 19th #FUEGO Album to celebrate this consistency. If you’ve been a fan, means you believe in yourself too Raised fist Head to the @theacademy and let them know Kenya & Kibera needs one of these Trophy #Motivation #DON Goat,” tweeted Octopizzo.

Following the considerations, the Pockets maker will now be subjected to a voting process to determine if they will make it to the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy awards. The voting will be done by academy members.

Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

Media Personality Victor Kiprop landed a new job with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Kiprop who parted ways with NTV after three years has joined BBC as a business reporter alongside former K24 journalist Sara Adam.

“I am pleased to announce that Victor Kiprop and Sara Adam are today joining the coolest team in the hub as Business Journalists.

“Sara has recently worked with the team as a Freelancer journalist and now joins us substantively. She’s previously worked as a business reporter and presenter at Kenya’s K24 TV. On his part, Victor Kiprop joins us from Kenya’s NTV, where he’s been working as a business reporter and presenter. Victor previously worked with CNBC Africa," the email read in part.

Goodbye

Kiprop bid goodbye to his viewers at NTV on November 4th after hosting his last show at the station.

Ex-K24 presenter DJ Johni Celeb welcomes baby number 2

Former K24 Tv presenter John Njoroge alias DJ Johni Celeb announced the birth of his second child.

In a post on his Instagram account, he disclosed that the newborn was born on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

“And we are a Family of 4!! Baby K also known as Kai Muthee Njoroge graced us with his presence on Sunday. Welcome to the world son!

“You are so loved by your parents, your big sister, your grandparents and others who have prayed for you. We are so overjoyed to welcome him to our little family,” he shared in a post.

DJ Celeb, who was one of the founders of Crossover 101 on NTV also worked on Kubamba Show which aired on Citizen TV before he moved to K24.

The talented DJ got married to the love of his life Nyambura in a colourful wedding on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Diamond Platnumz over the moon as he celebrates new milestone

Naseed Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz is a happy man after his hit song ‘Inama’ featuring Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa clocked over 100 million views on YouTube.

Chibu Dangote took to social media to celebrate the new milestone by sharing a short video from the song, thanking his fans for always supporting his work.

“100 Million, thank you my Beloved...❤ #INAMA ft @fallyipupa01 prod @lizerclassic @nusdervenom 🍿🌍,” shared Diamond Platnumz.

Inama was officially released on June 9, 2019 and so far it has garnered over 100,054,262 views.

In May 2021, Chibu Dangote was again in a celebratory mood after 12 of his songs garnered over 50 million views on YouTube.

Topping the list is his song ‘Yope Remix’ with singer Innoss’B at 171M views. Coming in a close second is ‘Inama’, a collabo with Fally Ipupa with 100 Million views.

Among the other 12 songs are collaborations with Koffi Olomide, NE-YO, Patoranking and Rayvanny. His collabo with Koffi Olmide has over 91 million views within 11 months.

Back to ‘Yope Remix’, in April, the song became the first song to hit over 150 million views on YouTube in East and Central Africa.

Diamond takes action after Harmonize's damning allegations against him [Screenshot]

WCB president Diamond Platnumz has taken first action after his former signee Harmonize labeled some damning allegations against him, explaining why he ditched WCB Wasafi.

On Friday, November 19, 2021, Platnumz opted to crack the whip on Konde Boy by unfollowing him on Instagram to reduce chances of them interacting even on social media.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that Chibu Dangote is only following 1,139 people and Konde Boy is no longer on his follow list.

The move come hours after Harmonize went public with his contract at WCB Wasafi, accusing his former boss of being jealous of his success.

The ‘Uno’ maker alleged that WCB management slandered him after he started to become a household name in Tanzania, and was starting to be seen as rivaling Diamond.

Adding that his success in the music industry was mistaken for him trying to overtake Diamond.

On the other hand, the Konde Gang President has unfollowed also unfollowed everybody on his Instagram account, except his new mzungu girlfriend Briana.

Harmonize who enjoys a following of over 7.6 million people was following more than 1000 people.

Crazy Kennar celebrates 100 million milestone [Video]

Kenya comedian Crazy Kennar has celebrated a new milestone after surpassing 100 million views on his YouTube platform.

As of November 18, 2021, Crazy Kennar is the most watched comedian on YouTube with Henry Desagu coming a close second with 94 million views.

In a press conference, Kennar said that before comedy, he was a teacher who started creating content using a borrowed phone.

“I was skipping some classes in order to shoot until I joined campus,” he recalled, adding that they came up with a comedy show called the Live Vine Show in JKUAT.

He said that during his early years in campus, one of his fans committed suicide and he vowed to fight depression through his comedy.

To celebrate his new milestone and help fellow youth, Kennar has now partnered with tech developers to launch an app called Kazi to help young people get jobs.

Auntie Jemimah lectures celebrities blaming her child's passing on her maternity shoot

Radio presenter and comedian Auntie Jemimah reprimanded Kenyans on social media who claimed that baby showers and baby bump photo shoots were to blame for passing of newborns.

Auntie Jemimah was speaking a month after she lost her baby at 34 weeks.

In a video on her YouTube channel, she said that many Kenyans, including some celebrities, were spreading what she described as ignorant and false opinions.

According to the comedian, she was blamed for exposing her baby to evil wishes from people who didn’t mean her well by sharing her baby bump photos on social media.

"Showing off your baby bump is not wishing death upon your child or yourself, alright? I was told that it was because I showed off my baby bump, that it was because I went for that beautiful baby bump shoot that I lost a child. No, I went for a baby bump shoot because I carried my pregnancy beautifully. I was beautiful and I felt beautiful in that period,” she said.

Jemimah added that it would be an insult to mothers to overlook the scientific factors that cause the demise of a newborn.

"You have all ignored that because of the shallowness, because of the ignorance you have, because of the thirst you have for likes and comments, you have decided that we wish that upon ourselves.

"So no, and by the way you are tiring, and some of you are even celebrated women. The reason you're a celebrity is because you are celebrated for something,” the comedian said.

Auntie Jemimah noted that conceiving, carrying a full-term pregnancy, and childbirth are all miracles.

She added that there have been women who have died while giving birth and women who have lost children before birth due to miscarriages or stillbirth.

All these unfortunate incidents can happen to anyone whether or not they held a baby shower or baby bump photoshoot.

PSquare brothers' finally end feud after 5 years beef [Video]

Nigerian twins Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known as PSquare have finally reconciled after 5 years of no see.

On Wednesday, the former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together, as they hugged and shook hands to the admiration of their friends and onlookers.

This was the first time the brothers were meeting after a series of indicators that they had settled their feud. The two ironed out their difference before their birthday that falls on November 18.

"Happy special birthday to us ❤️☝🏽 cc @peterpsquare," posted Paul.

About a week ago, they both followed each other on social media. As that is not enough, Paul's estranged wife, Anita, also shared a video of Peter taking their kids on a shopping spree.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Rudeboy (Paul) surprised many after he went on social media to celebrate his twin brother, Peter and his wife Lola Omotayo on their eighth wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary guys," he wrote.

This was the first time Paul was celebrating his twin brother and his wife on social media since their rift in 2017.

Davido raises over Sh50 million after asking fans to send him money [Screenshot]

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has received over Sh.50, 000, 000, after he asked fans and celebrities to help him clear taxes for his brand new Rolls Royce.

In an Instagram story post and tweets, the singer asked his close associates and everyone who has ever produced a song that has become a hit.

“If u know I've given you a hit song …send me money .... una know una selves oo," he tweeted.

Davido opened the bank account in the early hours of November 17, 2021, to receive the money.

To his surprise, he has received over Sh42 million. As they always say, If you want something, sometimes, all you need to do is ask.

On the other hand, several Nigerian artistes have opted to copy Davido. Psquare, Don Jazzy and Teni have all shared their account details on their Instagram handles, asking for donations.

Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend released from prison after 8 years [Photo]

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend and video vixen Jacqueline Clifford alias Jackie Cliff, has finally been released from Prison after 8 years.

Jackie who was jailed in China over drug trafficking, took to social media to announce that she was back after completing her jail term.

“Welcome to my new account, missed y’all so much…It’s me Mz. Cliff..Thank y’all,” reads an update from Jackie.

Jackie was sentenced to 8 years in jail after being found guilty of drug trafficking in Macau, China.

Before being arrested and jailed Jackie was dating Tanzanian singer Juma Jux. At that particular time, Jux even composed a song for Jackie, dubbed ‘Niatasubiri’ promising to wait for her until she is released.

However, the two parted ways amicably. Later on, Jux hooked up with singer Vanessa Mdee and their relationship lasted for seven years before they also went separate ways.

Harmonize reveals the face of his new mzungu girlfriend [Photos]

Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has revealed the face of his new girlfriend for the first time, days after confessing that he has fallen in love.

Taking to his Insta-stories, Konde Boy shared a number of photos and short videos while posing beside his new lover. The two had gone to watch US basketball team Dallas Mavericks play.

"Finally I have the woman of my life," shared Harmonize over the weekend.