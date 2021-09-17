Eric Omondi gifts Mr. Seed 1 Million, Nyota Ndogo’s hubby makes U-turn on ‘Breakup’ & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Eric Omondi fulfills his promise of gifting Mr. Seed 1 Million

Comedian Eric Omondi has finally fulfilled his promise of supporting gospel singer Mr. Seed’s music career with a whopping Sh1, 000, 000.

On Friday, Omondi handed over Sh1 million to Mr. Seed days after promising him the money at his Album launch.

During the invite only event celebrities also joined hands to support Mr. Seed financially through a fundraiser that was held in the middle of the launch.

"We PROMISED and We've Delivered!!! Mr. Seed is the only Remaining Male Gospel Artist in Kenya. He must be protected and Supported. @mrseedofficial"

“Nilisema pale kwa launch kwamba Seed is among the best Gospel artiste wenye wamebaki in the whole Country and we have to invest in Mr. Seed. Ilikuwa muhimu tukuje tupatie Mr Seed hii Doo” noted Omondi.

Speaking after receiving the money, Mr. Seed said; “Thank you so much Eric…am so greatful...Eric Alisema 1 million na ametimiza. Kuna zile zilisemwana hakuna hata moja imetimizwa…but at the end of the day wasee walikam kunisupport na nilikuwa so humbled na nashukuru sana”.

During the small Harambee Comedian Eric Omondi promised Mr. Seed Sh.1, 000, 000, something he has now fulfilled.

"Nataka kueka minimum wage for any artist anajulikana. Lazima walipwe 500,000. Mimi nataka kusema apa, na sio kiki… On Tuesday, kujeni na mkuje na hawa watu wa camera. Mimi natoa 500,000… 500k inatoka kwa mdosi wangu. Hapa sio politics. Nishaambia Mr. Seed na nimekuambia. We will give you guys 1 Million…” said Omondi.

Nyota Ndogo’s hubby makes U-turn on 'breakup' after spotting her with another man

Nyota Ndogo and her hubby Hunning Neilsen and P Day Pulse Live Kenya

Coastal based singer Nyota Ndogo confirmed that she is back to talking terms with her husband Hunning Neilsen, months after he went mute on her over an April fool’s day prank.

In an update, Nyota said that her Hubby started talking to her after seeing her photos with fellow musician P-Day.

“Haya maisha bwana hayataki hasira kabisa. Yani mimi huyu ameninunia toka April lakini sheria za dini yetu kidogo anazikumbuka. so kwaufupi huyu baba kila mwezi ananitumia hela za matumizi yangu KAMA mke wake japo haongei. Am sorry @officialpday_hurrikane mume wangu amerudi tu baada ya kuona picha zetu tukiwa hoteli tumeshikana mauno na ndio ameleta Sasa zogo na Kusema hajaniwacha na siwezi ku move on kama sijapewa talaka na hajawacha kuniudumia" she said.

The singer disclosed that her husband also made it clear that he has not dumped her despite months of no see.

“Shida yangu mimi ni kunyamaziwa miezi yote. Yani @pday wewe ndio umesababisha huyu mbabaa aongee? Kwaivyo alitaka niishi kama mti?. SABABU YA MIMI KUWACHA KUPOST PICHA ZAKO VIDEO TULIOFANYA PAMOJA NI KUA HUYU MBABAA AMENIKATAZA. nitajaribu kuipush kivyengine. Kimimi naona naishi tu kama mti. WAKATI ATAKAPO AMUA KUJA KENYA NDIO NITASEMA NINA MUME KAMILI SAIZI NAONA KAMA 50 50.maana hajasema anakuja ama haji na mimi nimechoka kubembelezana Sasa...... @pday picha zetu na video ndio zimemuuma huyu mume wangu kufunguka. Naskia vibaya Kua nimeshindwa kupost video yetu” said Nyota Ndogo.

In July, Nyota shared a screen of her conversation with Hunning, after he confessed that he misses his wife.

Jamani amkeni Leo nakesha nimeblue tikiwa na nikaitwa wife amenimiss jamani amkeni. Nimeshindwa lakujibu naanzaje kujibu jamani silali Leo ntaangalia tu huu ujumbe...... Yenyewe mume wangu nilimsave sabuni Ya Moyo wangu. Weuweeeeeeeeeee amerudi but nianze kwa kumuuliza nini?Tena picha yangu bado ni profile yake” said Nyota Ndogo.

On May 22, Nyota travelled to Denmark in mission to save her marriage that was on the rocks.

At that particular time, she made it clear that she will fight for her marriage until the last minute, despite being branded ‘desperate’ by a section of Kenyans on Social Media.

Nick Ruto speaks after friend leaks video from his birthday party

Deputy President William Ruto's son Nick Ruto responded to a video shared on social media showing him being gifted a neck chain during an evening birthday party over the weekend.

Through a post on his verified Facebook page, Nick Ruto poured water on allegations that he was in a relationship with the man who gifted him the neck chain.

Many Kenyans on social media interpreted the gesture to mean the two were romantically involved after his friend stood up to fasten the chain in Nick's neck.

The video was leaked by one of the attendees of the private party.

"Build your circle and celebrate each other. If you can, gift your friends the best you can on their special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, weddings e.t.c.

"This will help you understand the value of friendship and comprehend that gifting a friend of same or opposite gender does not amount to sexual/erotic relationship," he said.

Nick Ruto also announced that he was now officially in his 30s with a statement saying "Growing strong and wise..3rd floor is sweet."

Alikiba receives distinguished YouTube Award [Photo]

Alikiba wins Golden Plaque from YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer Ali Saleh Kiba aka Alikiba joined the list of musicians from East Africa who have been awarded the YouTube Gold Creator Award popularly known as Golden Plaque, by the YouTube Management.

King Kiba received the Golden Plaque on Friday, months after his YouTube channel surpassed the 1,000,000 subscribers mark.

Kiba also received the Silver Plaque for his Kings Music Records YouTube Channel. The Silver Button is always awarded when a channel crosses the 100, 000K subscribers mark.

The Jealous hit-maker is currently among the top 10 musicians with most YouTube subscribers in East Africa.

Comedian Eddie Butita lands lucrative deal with Netflix

Eddie Butita is on Netflix directing the Swahili Version of Upshaws Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Kenyan Comedian Eddie Butita made a new milestone in his career after the show he scripted and directed started airing on Netflix.

On Thursday, a thankful Butita said that he scripted and directed the Swahili Version of Upshaws an American sitcom created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks.

The funnyman said that he has always wanted to work with Netflix and when the opportunity presented itself he grabbed it with both hands.

He added that he was contacted by Netflix to be their first Swahili Comedy Writer and Director.

NETFLIX

“NETFLIX POST ALERT

I have always wanted to be on Netflix, this year God made it a reality.

I was reached out to be the first Netflix Swahili Comedy Writer and Director.

For the past few Months I wrote and directed the Swahili Version of Upshaws created by Wanda Sykes, it was a great experience. The early mornings and late nights together with a team of talented professionals from Hiventy Africa, We successfully brought the script to life and its now streaming on Netflix.

If Eddie Butita Wrote and Directed for Netflix It means that African Comics have a great chance in the global market and we are ready for the world. You can now Watch Upshaws on Netflix in swahili it is the first ever Swahili comedy show on Netflix. History has been made” shared Butita.

The Team

Other Kenyans who were part of the Upshaws Swahili Version are; Happie Jeremiaah, Edna Akinyi, Brian Mueka, Raphael Gati, Frank Mativo, Phillip Obwogi, Pascal Mwita, Elton Mwambi, Malcom Marwa, Janet Kihanya, Alfred Munyua, Sharon Musungu and Sally Ramadhan.

The Upshaws is an American sitcom created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes. The series stars Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine.

The series premiered on Netflix on May 12, 2021. In June 2021, the series was renewed for a second season and now it has a Swahili version.

Man's love for Terryanne Chebet costs him his dream job [Screenshots]

Terryanne Chebet reveals meaning behind her 3rd tattoo Pulse Live Kenya

What does it mean to shoot your shot, well, for one unfortunate job seeker whose name was withheld for privacy reasons, he might have just shot himself in the foot.

Former Citizen TV anchor Terryanne Chebet's story may help understand the young man's situation better.

On September 3, 2021 the young man whom we are going to call Jabari slid into Terryanne's DMs on one of the social media platforms and asked for a job opportunity.

"Hello Terryanne. I loved your conversation with Benard Ndong on Instagram Live. I'm an IT diploma graduate, digital manager and content creator and I would love to work for you. I don't mind starting as an intern," the young man said.

The media personality asked him to send his CV and she was impressed enough to consider him for an interview.

As she was conducting a background check on her candidate, Terryanne stumbled on a number of suspicious messages Jabari had been sending to her on IG.

"I'm all about shooting your shot, but not when you're actively job hunting. Got an inbox, good candidate, mailed him to book an interview, only to scroll up on IG to see messages he'd been sending me, which I hadn't seen," the former news anchor said while sharing screenshots of her discovery.

After going through the conversation, the media personality withdrew her interest in the young man as a suitable candidate for the job.

"He totally qualified for the position, I was looking forward to the interview, but I can't hire him based on the sentiments shared," she said.

We met in June- Juliani reveals little known details about affair with Lillian

Boniface Mwangi exposes phone Number used to threaten to Kill Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

Utawala hit-maker Julius Owino aka Juliani shared little known details about his relationship with Lillian Nganga.

In an interview with Charles Otieno, Juliani disclosed that he met Ms Nganga in June this year and he did not hesitate in making his intentions known.

“Mafans wajipange na waache zao… I met Lillian in early June or mid-June (2021) huko na kama Mwanaume sikulala darasani…I haven’t seen many women like that yaani. She has clarity of Mind, clarity of purpose, the kind of things she values, self-respect” said Juliani.

The revelation come weeks after former Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga confirmed being a romantic relationship with the musician (Juliani).

"In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false outdated and ill interntioned. Let's respect people's choices. Love and let love," read the statement which was signed off by the initials JL.

Raptors President surprises Jeff Koinange with a Sh27,000 customised gift [Video]

Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange received a gift from Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri during an interview on JKLive.

Towards the end of the interview on Wednesday, September 15, Ujiri pulled out a custom made sports jersey he had hidden behind his pillow and gave it to Jeff.

The Toronto Raptor jersey was custom-made with the name Koinange printed at the back.

According to the official NBA store, an Icon’s Edition jersey similar to the one the news anchor was gifted costs Sh27,498.

“I’m gonna sign you, you won’t do this job anymore, come play for the Raptors,” Ujiri joked as the two hugged.

“Did you hear that mom, I’m going to Toronto,” Jeff joined in the humour.

On June 13th in 2019, Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors and clinched their first NBA Championship in franchise history.

They are the first Canadian franchise to win the title in the history of the NBA.

The NBA executive was born to a Kenyan doctor Paula Grace and a Nigerian father, Michael Ujiri.

Nyashinski’s wife Zia appeals for help to foot sister’s Sh10M treatment in India

Zia Bett appeals for help to foot her sister Janet Bett’s Sh10M treatment in India Pulse Live Kenya

Nyashinksi’s wife Zia Bett has sent out an urgent medical appeal to well-wishers after her sister Janet Bett Karoney was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as Severe Aplastic Anaemia.

According to the Fashionpreneur, Janet’s treatment is estimated to cost Sh10 million, as she (Janet) will be required to stay India for a period of 4-6 months.

In her appeal, Zia noted that the blood disorder is a life-threatening condition where the bone marrow stops producing enough blood for the body. Adding that, doctors have recommended a bone marrow transplant as the best treatment.

"…your support will be greatly appreciated and can be made via Mpesa PayBill- 8039967, Account Number put your Name”.

Medical Appeal

“My sister Janet was recently diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as Severe Aplastic Anaemia, a life- threatening condition where the bone marrow stops producing enough blood for the body.

The doctors have recommended a bone marrow transplant as the best treatment for this condition.

Unfortunately, the procedure is not available in Kenya, and Janet will need to travel abroad for the treatment”

“The cost of the treatment is approx Kshs. 10million and will take 4 -6 months before she can return back to Kenya.

We are appealing for funds as her family & friends to help get her the treatment she urgently needs. We know recent times have been really tough on all but any little you can donate will be greatly appreciated and will help towards getting her treatment and back home to her family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾” reads the appeal from Zia Bett.

Rick Ross finally talks about his relationship with Hamisa Mobetto

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

American Rapper William Leonard Roberts II, popularly known as Rick Ross has finally addressed the nature of his relationship with Tanzanian Fashionpreneur Hamisa Mobetto.

In an interview with Lil Ommy, Rick Ross said that currently he is very close with Ms Mobetto but will leave the bit of explaining the kind of relationship they have to her (Hamisa).

The Award-winning rapper and businessman added that he is ready to support Ms Mobetto accomplish all her dreams because she is a good entrepreneur.

“I have to be honest, there is a connection, how much you wanna me to tell you about it?, I'm gonna leave that to her…but she is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and iIm proud of her.

There are a couple of other things but all in all I just wanna see her win” said Rick Ross.

Rick Ross also mentioned that he is planning to visit Tanzania very soon.

Ross’s statement on his friendship with Hamisa comes at a time he had raised eyebrows with comments on Hamisa Mobetto’s page whenever she uploads new photos.