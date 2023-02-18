How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Besides Valentine's many other things happened over the course of the week.

Here is how different celebrities marked Valentine's Day

Keranta and Flaqo

This is the latest couple to announce they are in a relationship. The couple shared pictures filled with love and laughter as they celebrate each other.

"Even without Valentine's Day, you are my Valentine... I don’t need a special day to celebrate your love in my life, but since today the world is celebrating. I’m here to wish you a Happy Valentines Day," read their collab post on Instagram.

Jacky Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

The respective Pulse Acting Influencers of the Year - 2022 are new parents, having welcomed a newborn just seven months ago.

For this year's Valentine, the couple has made a romantic video showcasing their love for each other.

Rev. Lucy Natasha and Prophet Carmel

Rev. Lucy Natasha has penned a sweet valentine's message to her Canada-based husband, evangelist Prophet Carmel.

"Happy Valentine's, My King. The man of my dreams and God’s dream for me. I love you and I’m grateful for your care, love & leadership my king," she wrote.

Akothee and Schweizer

Akothee and Schweizer, who she has assigned a Luo nickname of Omondi (Omosh), have been the talk of the town.

She recently travelled out of the country to meet her man and has shared some of the best moments they've had on valentines day.

"To my Valentine since 17th of July 2022, Mr Omondi Denis. Every moment with you feels like the very first day I met you. Sometimes it feels too good to be true, many a times feels scary for I have never been loved this your way," Akothee wrote.

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby

These content creators are a couple to behold! They have always shared their love story with their fans on social media.

"I love you because you're perfect. And when you're not? I love you even more.

"God has been so gracious to us and our union Happy Valentine's Day my love to a million valentines together I Love you Lawrence Mwangi Macharia," Milly Chebby shared.

Jalang'o rescues detained actor Khula Budi

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor Jalang'o came to the rescue of detained 'Maria' actor Khula Budi who had been arrested over an assault incident at his home.

Budi, in an online post on Thursday, announced that he had been detained at the Karen Police Station without bail after an altercation that involved a Nigerian national.

The actor's plight online caught the general public's attention and that of the Lang’ata lawmaker who came to his rescue.

“Thank you to everybody, my family and friends, all my amazing followers who shared the post and made calls to check up on me, I have finally been released.

“Thanks to my Member of Parliament, Jalango, for following up and standing with me,” Budi wrote on his Instagram on Friday.

Without disclosing more information about the incident, the actor on Thursday conveyed that he had been physically assaulted by the Nigerian man whom he also accused of insulting his wife and daughter.

He further accused the West African national of bribing the police to hold him at the police station without bail.

"I am currently being held at the Karen Police Station since yesterday without bail. A Nigerian national came to my house, attacked and assaulted me. He was abusive to my wife and daughter.

"He has paid the OCS at Karen Police Station to hold me here illegally without bail," Budi said.

The model however called for justice for his assault.

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider, has denied reports that he was romantically involved with Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir, known as Toto.

According to him, he merely volunteered to campaign for her during the 2022 General Election and did not engage in any romantic relationship with her.

Cheruiyot said he received news of Toto's engagement through social media on Valentine's Day and expressed his happiness for her new chapter in life.

"I offered to help her campaign, and we did not get to the level of getting into a relationship. I was just a volunteer who offered my motorcycle and fuel.

"Just like others, I was also not aware that she was engaged. I got the news on social media. I am happy because she has made a good step," he said in an interview.

Although they still have a cordial relationship, he hopes that Toto will assist him in improving his life, even though he realizes that parliamentary work is quite demanding.

Toto recently announced her engagement to her fiancé Godfrey Kimutai, and there were rumors that she had broken off her relationship with Cheruyiot, but there is no evidence to support that claim.

Toto's fiance has been identified as Godfrey Kimutai and he has wowed Kenyans after he was photographed proposing to the love of his life in a fashionable way.

Kimutai knelt before Toto with the message "Will you marry me?" in the background making the whole scenario beautiful.

Nduru Man reveals he's battling Leukaemia

TikTok creator Ian Asunya who is popularly known as 'nduru man', has revealed why he has not been creating content for the last four months.

Speaking during an interview with YouTube creator 2mbili, Asunya conveyed that he has blood cancer, which sometimes limits him from creating his content.

"Lakini unajua kuna ugonjwa flani inaitwa Leukemia, sometimes symptoms ziko. Kuna vitu naeza do but unajua mi hu-risk.

"(There is a condition known as Leukaemia. There are things I can do, but sometimes there are symptoms, and I still risk)," nduru man said.

The fast-rising TikTok creator said that, unlike other people, he chose to keep the condition private because it is a personal matter.

"Mi nakuanga mtu mpersonal sana. Watu wako different, kuna wasee wanapenda kushare na watu au wanaweka kwa mtandao.

"(I keep my issues private. People are different. Some share their issues while others post on social media)," he said.

According to Asunya, sometimes the effects of the condition are too much, and he cannot continue with normal creation as before.

"So unapatanga nikiwa hivo siezi fanya hiyo kitu. Nimetulia for like miezi nne sijadoo hiyo stuff.

"(Sometimes, when it strikes, I can't scream. I have not been creating content for four months)," he said.

Nduru man said he had not been able to share content since his last viral video in July 2022, where he shouted former President Uhuru Kenyatta's name outside State House.

Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura

After a few months of speculations that Diana Marua and Bahatis baby mama Yvette obura were not in good terms, Diana might have hinted at a possible reason why they fell out.

The mother of three sparked curiosity after giving one of her fans a reply implying that Yvette is bitter, ungrateful and spiteful.

Diana was replying a fan who commented on her instagram video post. In the video Diana is seen walking her three kids, Heaven Bahati, Morgan Bahati and Majesty Bahati, who are all in their school uniform, to the car.

"There Goes my Pride and Joy. Forever in my heart" Diana captioned the video with tagging all her babies' names.

Before trouble started in paradise, Diana and Yvette had a very good relationship if what they posted on social media is what to go by.

They have always been praised for choosing peace over violence and creating a conducive environment for raising their children.

Bahati's baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

A fan who identifies as Damat Giriama, was the first to comment on the video beseeching Diana to bury whatever happened between her and Yvette for the sake of Mueni Bahati.

"Imagine if Mueni was there too. Whatever it is that happened,I rebuke the spirit of separation in Jesus Name! Let Peace reign and God Bring Back Baby Mueni home to her siblings" read her comment.

In response, Diana told her not to involved Jesus in such matters.

"Let's not involve Jesus where there is ungratefulness, bitterness and spite. Love and Light" Read Diana;s reply.

In July 222, Diana and Yvette shared beautiful family photos on social media. Fans lauded them for displaying high levels of maturity.

In a video that has since been pulled down, Diana had hosted mama Mueni for a chat about co-parenting on her YouTube Channel. Although they admitted it's not easy to co-parent, the two seemed happy.

Mbosso involved in a car accident during his US tour

Award-winning Tanzanian artist Mbwana Yusuf Kilungi 'Mbosso' has been involved in a car accident in the United States where he is currently on tour to promote his 2022 album, 'Khan'.

The Wasafi Records signee shared a video of his damaged car on his Instagram stories on Tuesday night confirming that he had sustained some injuries and that his ribs, shoulder & spine were hurt.

The accident occurred shortly after he had shared a clip of himself site-seeing along Denny Way in Seattle, WA.

According to the videos, Mbosso's car seemed to have been knocked by an oncoming vehicle on the passenger's side where he had been seated, forcing the airbag to deploy.

The other vehicle in the accident was mangled at the front, and its bumper was dislodged from the impact.

The videos also show that police were present at the accident scene while Mbosso and his crew were attended to by an ambulance.

He however, assured his fans that he will be fine.

Lynne announces engagement to Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi and his long-time girlfriend Lynne are officially engaged to be married.

Lynne, 21, announced the good news on her Instagram account on February 14, 2023, flaunting her engagement ring and expressing her love for Eric.

"New chapter same book. Words can’t express how happy I am, I love you Babyyy @ericomondi," she posted.

In September 2022, Lynne posted a video of her and Eric smooching on a boat cruise, stating that she loved doing life with Eric.

She later revealed through a Q&A session with her fans that Eric Omondi was her man, confirming they were in a relationship.

Lynne is a 21-year-old model who started doing influencer work at the age of 19.

Stevo Simple Boy introduces wife during father's burial

Rapper Stevo Simple Boy surprised mourners during the burial of his late father Antony Adera when he introduced his wife who is known to few.

The rapper then handed the microphone to his wife who introduced herself as she mourned the late rapper’s father, describing him as a caring man.

"Bwana asifiwe, kwa majina ni Stephen Otieno. Mimi ni kitinda mimba wa Antony Adera na nimetembea na mke wangu (Praise God, my name is Stephen Otieno I am Antony Adera’s last born and I am here with my wife)," Stevo said.

Stevo’s wife began to speak but was quickly overcome by emotions.

"Kwa majina ni Grace Atieno nimeoleka kwa hii boma na Stephen Otieno. Nasikia vibaya sana kumpoteza baba. Nasikia vibaya kupoteza baba mwenye alikuwa akinijali all the time, but...

"(My name is Grace Atieno I am married here and I feel bad losing a father that cared about me but...)," she said amid tears.

Also present to support Stevo as he gave his father his final send-off were Stevo's friends who encouraged the rapper to be strong during the trying times.

"Sisi ni marafiki wa Steve tunasaidiana na Steve katika mziki na marafiki husimama saa ile kuna shida na sa ile kuna furaha. Saa ile kuna shida ndio tunasimama nawe, tumetoka mbali hadi tumefika hapa tumesema asante.

"(We are Steve's friends, we do music together and friends stand together during tough times.) To Steve be strong these things happen, I am also an orphan so you have to be strong, Thank you," one of Stevo's friends said.

Stevo's father passed on January 22 and was laid to rest on Saturday, February 11.

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

The viral whistling internet sensation popularly known by her alias, Waimani landed an ambassadorial role on Sunday, February 12.

Wa Imani has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Keshine Investment Company Ltd.

Keshine is a real estate company based in Nakuru County.

The company’s director Keziah Njuguna explained that Waimani was offered permanent employment with the company to push its sales.

"We are glad to name Priscilla Wa Imani as the new face of our Investment Properties on Land industry. Keshine is keen on promoting local talent and job creation," read part of the statement released by the company.

This is the latest door to open for the whistling Tik Tok sensation whose content has earned her celebrity status with goodies pouring in.