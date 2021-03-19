This week has been Heavy on the East African Community following the untimely death of Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli. As that is not enough the Media industry also lost key industry players to Covid-19; that’s Royal Media’s Robin Njogu and Ex- NTV News anchor Winnie Mukami.

Alex Mwakideu & Jalang’o share photos of homes they are building in Kitengela

Alex Mwakideu with Jalang'o

Media Personality Alex Mwakideu and Radio Comedian Jalang’o shared exclusive pictures, depicting the progress of the homes they are building in Kitengela.

The two who have been documenting the progress of their dream Homes through a show dubbed #JenganaAlexnaJalas, said that they are happy with the shape the project has taken so far.

Adding they are optimistic that by the end of the whole project, they will inspire their fans and friends to emulate their example and dare to dream together

“#JengaNaAlexNaJalas is on and real! PROGRESS!! we are moving!! We are building and Trusting God!

Click the link in my bio!! @alex_na_jalas?” shared Jalang’o.

Photos of the Houses Alex Mwakideu are building

On January 31, 2021 the two made a revelation that their reunion was happening online via a reality show dubbed Jenga na Alex Na Jalas.

At that particular time, they announced that the show will be out to document the process of building their dream houses in the outskirts of Nairobi, with the aim of inspiring people who look up to them.

Photos of the Houses Alex Mwakideu are building

And true their word, they have been uploading weekly episodes on YouTube and now the foundation has been laid with Fundi’s ready to take the houses up.

Former NTV News Anchor Winnie Mukami is Dead

Former NTV News Anchor Winnie Mukami is Dead

Former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami passed away on Thursday.

Reports indicate that Mukami who recently served as a board member at Kenya Pipeline Company, succumbed to COVID-19.

The media personality was the founder and Director at Winners Frontiers International Ltd, a P.R Consultancy firm.

Mukami exited the media industry back in June 2018 after being appointed to the Kenya Pipeline Company Board for a period of three years.

Her appointment was announced by the then Petroleum Secretary John Munyes.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (e) of the State Corporations Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining appoints Jinaro Kibet, Rita Achieng Okuthe, Winnie Mukami to be members of the Board of Kenya Pipeline Company, for a period of three years, with effect from the June 6, 2018,”

Before the appointment, Mukami had worked for Nation Media Group (NTV) from a period of 5 years and 6 months. Prior to that she also worked as a current affairs reporter at KBC Radio Taifa and TV.

Diamond’s message to Mama Samia Suluhu after being sworn in as President

Diamond Platnumz with President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan

WCB Wasafi CEO Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz joined the world in congratulating Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan after being sworn in as Tanzania's sixth President.

Suluhu was sworn in on Friday, March 19, 2021, following the untimely death President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli that happened on Wednesday. Madam Suluhu, 61, has served as the vice president since 2015.

“Hongera sana mama yetu SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN kwa kuwa Raisi wa Kwanza Mwanamke Nchini Tanzania....Post na Comments za watu kuanzia mitandaoni Mpaka majumbani, zinadhihirisha ni kiasi gani watu Wanakupenda na WanaKuamini...nakutakia kila lakheri katika kuendeleza Mazuri aloyaanzisha Dr. John Pombe Magufuli na mengineyo mengi utayoyafanya 🙏🏼” reads Diamond’s message to Mama Suluhu.

Mama Samia becomes the first female president of the nation and in the East Africa region and the ninth woman president in the continent.

According to the Constitution of Tanzania, Suluhu will serve the remainder of Magufuli's term in office, given that they were re-elected in October 2020.

Henry Desagu forced to apologize after being accused of "Stealing" Minicheps concept

Comedian Henry Desagu forced to apologize after being accused of “Stealing” Minicheps concept

Comedian Henry Desagu has been forced to apologize after being accused of stealing Catherine Jepkemboi alias Minicheps concept via a photo he posted on social media (now deleted).

According to Desagu, he re-posted the photo in question innocently, after being tagged by a fan, without knowing it will escalate to a point of being accused of plagiarism. The photo in question captures Desagu and Bahati on top of a table with a sheep and a goat, while singer Akothee is on the other end.

Apology

“I would like to apologise to @minicheps for apparently stealing your work and Postings. Somebody tagged me on the photo & I reposted with no intention of stealing your intellectual properties. As a content Creator I value your work and am deeply sorry. Niko kwa Ubwedede now..Keep Up @minicheps” reads Desagu’s apology.

Desagu’s apology come hours after being bashed by Netizens who expressed displeasure in his act of using another person's idea without giving credit.

Lulu Hassan's message to fans as Citizen TV's Maria comes to an End

Lulu Hassan’s message to fans as Citizen TV’s Maria comes to an End (Video)

Citizen TV news anchor cum Maria Producer Lulu Hassan has penned down a message of appreciation to Maria fans as the Telenovela (TV Drama-Maria) comes to an end on Thursday.

Ms Hassan who is the CEO of Jiffy Pictures, the production house behind Maria, thanked fans for the support they have accorded the TV Drama-Maria since its inception to the season finale.

In her message, Lulu asked Maria fans to brace themselves for season two of the local Telenovela, that will be coming soon. Maria will be replaced by Zora, another TV-drama directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures.

Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

Lulu Hassan’s message to fans as Citizen TV’s Maria comes to an End (Video)

Maria Ends

“MARIA SEASON FINALE😭😭

We are reminded that Darkness will never drive out darkness; only light can.

That the value of love will always be stronger than the value of hate and if people can learn to hate they can also be taught on how to love. As Luwi and Maria take that bold step,just a word of encouragement “Parenthood is a journey except , you will just be traveling from one room to the other putting away the same toys all day long😊🤭 enjoy the journey ”

As we make our last curtain call, this journey has been one hell of a journey with you the fans to thank for and for always choosing MARIA and staying glued to watch your favorite soap opera. We wanna say thank you and we are glad you enjoyed it, we are glad we made you happy. # season1down ......See you soon 🙏” shared Lulu Hassan.

Maria climaxes with a wedding between Brian Ogana (Luwi Hausa) and Yasmin Said (Maria), as Boss William gets arrested for the 'crimes' he did in the soap opera.

Maria comes to an end after airing a total 374 Episodes, just in one season.

Government suspends all public Concerts & Shows following Magufuli's death

Government suspends all concetts and shows following Magufuli’s death

The Tanzania government through its regulatory body 'Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa' (BASATA) has suspended all music concerts and shows following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli for the next 14 days.

In a Press Release, BASATA acting-executive Secretary Matiko S. Mniko said the decision was reached on to allow creatives from all sectors (Music, Film and Arts) to participate fully in President Magufuli’s final journey.

"Kufuatia kifo cha Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Hayati Dkt. John Joseph Pombe Magufuli kilichotokea tarehe 17/03/2021, Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (BASATA) linawaelekeza wadau wake kusitisha vibali vya matamasha na Burudani kwa siku 14 kuanzia tarehe17/03/2021 ili wananchi waungane kuomboleza katika kipindi hiki kigumu kwa Taifa” reads the letter from Matiko Mniko.

Christian Longomba laid to rest in Los Angeles, California

Christian Longomba laid to rest in Los Angeles, California

Late Congolese musician, Christian Longomba has been laid to rest.

Christian was buried on Thursday, March 18, in Los Angeles, California. The burial comes a week after his brother, Lovy Longomba announced the death via his social media pages.

The burial ceremony was attended by Christian’s close friends and family, with Lovy sharing pictures from the burial ceremony through his Instagram account.

Christian Longomba laid to rest in Los Angeles, California

Among them, was popular Kenyan television producer and music video director, J. Blessing and Kenyan international recording artist, King Kanja.

Lovy also led his late brother’s children in releasing white doves during the burial.

Christian died on Saturday, March 13, succumbing to a brain tumour while in the US where he had relocated to be with his brother Lovy Longomba.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o spotted in Lamu and Kenyans can’t keep calm

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o in Lamu

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is vacationing in Lamu and Kenyans On Twitter can’t keep calm.

The actress shared photos on social media, announcing her arrival in Lamu County and Netizens were quick to join the conversation with everyone trying hard to have his/her "Karibu" message get noticed by the actress.

“Lamu Tamu | Lamu Damu” reads Lupita’s caption of the photos posing on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

Lupita’s friend Umra Omar also shared their photos together with a caption: “Karibu tena rafiki, this is what 15 years later looks like, not bad at all 🥰 @lupitanyongo”

Lupita’s visit to the Kenyan coast come weeks after quashing reports that she was inaccessible when the Ministry of Tourism was looking for her.

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o in Lamu

The claim had been made by Tourism CS Najib Balala while he defended the government's choice of super model Naomi Campbell as its Magical Kenya international brand ambassador.

Through her verified Twitter handle, Lupita posted a photo of herself mid-laugh, with the caption: "Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for five years."

She further tagged the post as "alternative facts" adding that "I'm right here baby".

Kaka Empire’s Femi One lands new Ambassadorial Deal

Kaka Empire’s Femi One Appointed Monster Energy Drink Brand Ambassador

Female rapper Wanjiku Kimani a.k.a Femi One has been appointed as the first African Female Brand Ambassador for Monster Energy Drink.

The Kaka Empire signee made the news public through a number of social media posts, stating that she is happy to join the Monster Family.

She also noted that the appointment is a big win for Kenya and the female rap game, as she is the first female to hold the title in Africa; as far as Monster is concerned.

Congrats

“A Big Win for Kenya, A Big Win for Africa! And another Win for the female Rap game, you're looking at the FIRST AFRICAN FEMALE Monster Energy Brand Ambassador

Cheers to more wins 🥂” reads Femi One’s announcement.

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka joined the conversation, congratulating the Utawezana hit-maker for securing the deal.

Uhuru’s look-alike Michael Gitonga goes into Rehab days after saying he was used by brands

Michel Gitonga popularly known as Uhunye wa Umo

Michael Gitonga popularly known as Uhunye wa Umo has finally agreed to be admitted into Rehab, over his alcoholic nature.

In an update by Carolina Carlz, the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike was checked into Serenity Rehabilitation Center for the next three months, with the aim of helping him quit Alcohol that has become major problem in his life.

“Hey, Guys. Just wanted to let you know that after highlighting the story of Uhunye wa Umo, Michael Gitinga, he agreed to go to Rehab center called Serenity. He reported by his wife Angelica and friend Matheri. We hope for the Best. Those willing to support the wife financially her No. o721670604/ 0798899965” shared Carolina Carlz.

The former Pulse Live Journalist went on to state that Serenity Rehabilitation Center had also agreed to foot Gitonga's rehabilitation cost amounting to Sh200, 000.

Michael Gitonga became an Internet sensation in August last year following his striking resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following the virality of his photos, many brands offered to help him live a decent life to an extent of gifting him a new car, a house and a holiday.

However, this year he surfaced again with a cry that he was “used” after being kicked out of the Kilimani house he had been given.

Singer Ruth Matete reveals daughter's Face for the first time

Singer Ruth Matete reveals daughter’s Face for the first time (Photo)

Gospel Singer Ruth Matete has revealed her daughter's face for the first time, almost 6 months after giving Birth.

The former Tusker Project Fame winner shared a photo posing with her daughter Reyna Toluwa, announcing to the world she is all grown now.

“As you can see, we are all grown. Mama Toluwa is now open for church ministry. I was created to worship God. All I want is for Christ to be glorified through my music ministry. I want to share my testimony with the world. We overcome by the blood of the Lamb, and the words of our testimony. Call me on 0796721158 for booking” shared Ruth Matete.

The singer was the newest celebrity Mum in town back in October after welcoming a bouncing baby girl named Reyna Toluwa.

She delivered baby Toluwa on October 19th 2020 through Cesarean Section (CS), at a time her due date had been estimated to be in mid or end of November 2020.

Matete’s Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye died at a time the songstress had already conceived months into their wedding. She lost her husband in April 2020, following a domestic home accident that left him with burn injuries that he later succumbed to.

Ezekiel Mutua goes after Eric Omondi and Betty Kyallo’s show on KTN

Eric Omondi with Betty Kyallo

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has issued a statement after concerns were raised over Eric Omondi and Betty Kyallo’s upcoming show on KTN Home.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Mutua sought to clarify that despite the show “The Big Quiz” airing between the watershed period, its content will fully comply with the stipulations of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 as well as the Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA) and the Programming Code.

Mutua added that Standard Group MD Joe Munene has assured him that the show will adhere to all the regulations put in, pointing out the 18+ information on poster of the show is misleading.