PulseUhondoMtaani: TV presenter's former househelp spills beans on toxic boss, Ezekiel Mutua removed from KFCB & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day:

TV presenter's former househelp spills beans on toxic boss

Marion Obunga a housekeeper went viral after sharing her struggles while working for different clients in Nairobi.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, August 3, Marion said that being a househelp is challenging and can be detrimental to one’s mental health.

My name is Marion Obunga. I'm 33 years old na nimefanya job ya housegirl for at least 7 years. Nimepitia the worst experiences na nimevumilia vitu the average worker hawezi. We live in people's homes and become their slaves. Na pia salary huwa ni kama tu matusi. Still, tunajikaza,” she started.

A TV presenter, a wig and a slap

Marion recalled that in 2018, she worked for one of Kenya’s top TV personalities who denied her off days and had stringent rules for her to follow.

"She once had an event in Westlands na akanishow nimpelekee a certain wig urgently. Traffic was bad na nilikuwa ndani ya Uber. Nikachelewa kufika na the moment I arrived, she grabbed the wig, threw it to my face, slapped me and then sacked me on the spot. Sikuwai lipwa salary,” the housekeeper narrated.

Embarrassing acts

Marion also recalled working for a couple who would force her and other housegirls to watch strange sexual acts.

She added that after the embarrassing ordeal the househelps would then be forced to clean up the mess left behind.

“Luckily, they paid better. But I eventually quit tu. Ilikuwa hell,” she said.

Scorned wife

In 2019, Marion worked for a couple who became the subject of news reports after a shootout ensued at their home.

She explained that the man’s wife had discovered that he was cheating and later conspired with thugs to teach him a lesson.

However, it appeared that the husband was aware of his wife’s plan and sought the help of police officers who laid a trap for the thugs.

“The moment majamaa walifika, cops stormed into the house. It was the bloodiest, noisiest shootout nishaawai ona,” she recalled.

Rich Politician

“Last year, I worked for this rich politician couple for eight months and hiyo time yote, sikuwa allowed kuwa na simu. Nilikaa mteja for 243 days. I didn't contact anyone for all that long. Na sikuwa ata allowed kutoka iyo nyumba. Ama ata kuongea na a member of that family,” Marion began.

She added that when the family would go out, she would be left in the car as her employer enjoyed time with the family.

“After hours of playing, Mama anaingia Chicken Inn ama KFC na watoto, Mzee anaingia a bar next door, mimi naambiwa nikangoje kwa gari. I would wait for hours. Na sijakula ata kitu. Later naletewa remains za chipo,” she explained.

The 33-year-old mother is currently working on a book in which she narrated the life of a housegirl and hope that well-wishers will help her publish the book.

She concluded that house girls deserve to be paid well and be treated with respect.

Meet CAK boss Christopher Wambua replacing Ezekiel Mutua as KFCB CEO

ICT CS Joe Mucheru appointed Communications Authority of Kenya's (CAK) Director of Communications and External Affairs Christopher Wambua as the new CEO in an acting capacity.

“I have not yet released any statement as the appointment was between the employee and the employer. I wonder why people rush to make statements on social media. If they want to politicise the appointment then I am happy to give them the freedom to do so," Mucheru told a local news website on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Wambua is an accomplished communication expert with masters in international studies and a postgraduate diploma in mass communication from UoN.

He started his career at Jomo Kenyatta University as a Public Relations Officer in 1997 where he worked for two years.

Wambua moved to the Tea Board of Kenya in 2000 where he worked in the same position for 6 months.

He joined the CAK that same year as an assistant public relations officer and was promoted to the position of Communication Manager after 12 years.

In 2014 he became the Assistant Director in charge of Multimedia Content and Innovation and was promoted to the position of a director the following year.

Ezekiel Mutua under investigation.

According to a leaked letter from EACC seen by Pulse Live the commission is investigating allegations of irregular payments of salaries and allowances to Mutua and a KFCB board member Gathoni Kungu.

Mutua was also accused of planning to extend his term in office without following due process.

Rotimi gifts Vanessa Mdee a brand new Range Rover 2021 [Video]

Atlanta-based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee is a happy woman after being gifted a brand new Ranger Rover 2021 (Land Rover Range Rover) by her fiancé Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi.

Mdee shared the good news with her 7.4 million followers after receiving Keys to the brand new Range Rover.

“CAPITAL G-O-D. When he hands you the keys to your brand new 2021 Range 🙌” shared Vanessa Mdee.

Speaking about the new Ranger Rover, Rotimi said that the car is a product of his hard work and always putting in quality work in everything he does.

“I just Got the Black on black Range, it’s my first Car, so it’s a blessing right now. This is the product of starving your destructions, this is the product of doing things the right way, the product of making quality product, Music and being God Human. God, spirituality and the product of doing what you say you gonna do. And I’m very very proud of me and my team and fiancée we did it. So if anybody needed some Monday motivation, you have it” said Rotimi.

H_art The Band unveils an all star-studded My Jaber Video & its straight fire

Kenyan Boy Band H_art The Band have finally released their much anticipated Video #MyJaber and I can confirm that director Ivan Odie did justice to the visuals.

On Friday, the Award-winning group that teamed up with Brizy Annechild to create the trendy song #MyJaber released a star-studded video and netizens can’t keep calm.

The My Jaber casts comprises of renowned names in the media and music industry among the them; Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, Nelly Oaks, Kartelo, Boutross, Protisa, Benzema David, Steph Kapela, Tugi Mlamba, Dr. Maxwell Okoth, Dickens Awiti and Jalang’o.

My Jaber

My Jaber is the lead single off their six-track 3rd studio album ‘SIMPLE MAN’ nicknamed Soundtracks of Our Lives.

The Star-Studded Music video embodies the African theme and culture whilst celebrating the African Woman and her Beauty.

“Nobody knows how to party like an African...” reads a caption the group.

The video was directed by Ivan Odie while the Audio the song was produced by legendary Cedo. The My Jaber audio has already garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

Words can't express how much I love you - Diamond to daughter as she turns 6 [Photos]

Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma penned down a heartfelt message to his daughter Tiffah Dangote as she turns 6 years old.

Taking to his social media pages, Platnumz said that words can’t even express how he loves princess Tiffah, promising to be in South Africa for her Birthday party over the weekend.

“Happy birthday my beautiful & lovely daughter💝 @princess_tiffah 💝....words can't express how much i love you my Miss World👸.... i can't wait to celebrate this birthday with you, this Saturday....❤🎂❤ @princess_tiffah ❤🎂❤” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

The heartwarming message attracted lots of positive vibrations from a section of his 12.8 million followers on Instagram, many wishing the young princess a happy Birthday.

So fa, the post has received over 172k likes and over 5.6K comments, all packaged to celebrate Tiffah’s 6th Birthday.

On the other hand, Businesswoman Zari Hassan also took to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday, describing her as the “The Dutchess Of Tanzania”.

“The Dutchess Of Tanzania #Latiffahturns6 06.08.2021. Happy birthday beautiful, my whole heart ❤ @princess_tiffah” wrote Zari Hassan.

Eric Omondi reacts to reports of Ezekiel Mutua's sacking

Comedian and self-styled president of comedy in Africa Eric Omondi reacted to reports that Kenya Film and Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua was removed from office.

The news was first reported by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Omondi celebrated Mutua’s removal with a post on his Instagram page.

Referring to the beef between the two, the comedian said that whatever had befallen the KFCB CEO was a result of being disrespectful to artists.

“I said before September!!! and you thought it was a joke. you cannot bite the hand that feeds you. We are your employers. I told you your only option was to apologise to the entertainment industry for your unfortunate remarks but I guess it's too late.

“I don’t know how true or false the word going around is, but I still promise you, unless you apologise and change your ways...hautakua kwa hiyo ofisi by September,” Eric’s post read.

The comedian’s opinions were shared by many Kenyans who celebrated Mutua’s alleged removal.

Actress Njambi over the moon as son makes debut on Citizen TV’s Zora (Photo)

Former The Real Househelps of Kawangware (TRHK) actress Njeri Gachomba aka Njambi is jubilation and at the same time a very proud parent as her eldest son makes debut on Citizen TV’s Telenovela Zora.

Njambi shared the news with her 128K followers, announcing that her son Darren is now part of the Zora cast and will be appearing in the TV- drama as Pipi.

The actress said that she is happy to see her son follow in her footsteps, as he appears in one of the most loved TV shows in Kenya.

Happy

“When I tell you God uses other people to bless you.... You better believe it..... My kaboy is a new character pale Zora wasee.... Am so excited aki....”

“Let me have my moment 😂😂 Here's a kafull video

Am just too excited.... When I met him yeh alikuwa anajua ball ndio talent yake but ebu kaone.... nitawasumbua aki 🤣🤣🤣..... Anyway guys meet Pipi on Zora pale citizen Tv.... @jiffypictures production mzima thank you for this platform @robertagengo thanks bazuu we ni mtrue mbaya!!” reads Njambi’s post.

Zora is named after its main Character Sarah Hassan (Zora). Other renown actors in the Soap Opera include: Jackie Matubia (Nana), Robert Agengo (Fella), Bridget Shighadi (Yola), Quincy Rapando (Kwame), Ryan Mwenda (Simba), Neema Sulubu (Neema), Patrick Gatimu (Oscar), Brenda Michelle (Alma), Joseph Gachanja (Mzee Chibale) among others.

NTV’s Zainab Ismail & her Citizen TV hubby welcome their first Child (Photo)

NTV news anchor Zainab Ismail and her Citizen TV husband Ahmed Faizal have welcomed a newborn baby into to their family, a year into their marriage.

The good news was divulged by Zainab who posted a photo holding tiny feet of her newborn, accompanied with a short and precise caption and a heart emoji.

“#Tinyfeet …A work of Art” wrote Zainab Ismail.

Zainab Ismail’s safe delivery come weeks after the love birds (Zainab and Faizal) made it public that they were expecting their first child together.

On June 21, a thankful Zainab shared the news via her social media pages, accompanied with a photo capturing her bulging tummy.

“How do you describe something that's meant to be felt and cannot possibly be limited with explanations and definitions?

It's just simply beautiful” reads Zainab Ismail’s post

The celebrity couple celebrated their first marriage in April this year, with Zainab putting up a message that reads;

“Can't believe how fast this year has gone by...so many firsts too, and despite all the crazy stuff this is my little piece of happiness...To many more, human. #happyfirstanniversary?".

The Wedding

The love birds (Zainab Ismail and Ahmed Faizal) walked down the aisle on April 11, 2020 in a private affair that was graced by family members, colleagues in the media industry and close friends.

Vera Sidika's tough warning to fans tired of seeing her Pregnancy Journey

Socialite Vera Sidika has offered to block Netizens channeling negativity on her side with claims that they are tired of seeing her flaunt her baby bump on social media.

In an update, the Beautypreneur said that she never asked anybody to follower her Instagram page and therefore if they feel irritated with her pregnancy photos or journey they should reach out to her for blocking.

“If you are tired of my Pregnancy, My pregnancy pic posts, Journey and experiences etc. Kindly send a DM. I want to make your life easy. I’m blocking everyone who is tired of being on my page. Remember, nobody put a gun on your head and forced you to be here.

I cancel all negativity the best way possible. Blocked and never getting unlocked” warned Vera Sidika.

Making Headlines

The warning come at a time Vera has been making headlines after going public with her desire to give birth through C-section.

On July 30th, she said that she is ready to part with up to Sh1 million that in order to slay in the delivery room.

How I met Isaac - Muthoni Mukiri reveals first encounter [Video]

Former Inooro TV anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri has spoken for the first time about how she met her fiancée Isaac.

In a candid Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Muthoni recently revealed that the two met a year ago at a chama party that Teacher Wanjiku had invited her.

“Isaac was seated at the end of the round table under the shade of a tree and I didn’t think much of him. He was there playing cool and we were having a good time.

“Eventually, Isaac came over to where I was and told me I had a beautiful smile and had been watching me from the far end and the rest is history,now we are getting married,” Muthoni recalled, promising to release a video explaining the journey of their relationship.

She said one of the things that assured her that Isaac was her soul mate was that their values and principle about relationships and marriage aligned.

“He is my number one cheerleader, he sends me materials he watches my videos and gives me feedback.

"He is also a leader where he works, he is into leadership and coaching, he has people under him that he coaches every day so what I do here really matches with who he is as a person. He's also very compassionate, he's kind.. you know and those are things I’m about,” she said.

Muthoni disclosed that she had been single for two years before meeting her fiancee and have dated for one year.

“When I met him he was also at the same point where he was done playing games, he was done with people who are not serious and he wanted someone serious and something more so I think we just we were compatible,” the media personality explained.

Wizkid's concert at the O2 sells out in 12 minutes

At 10:22 pm on August 5, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced that tickets for his November 2021 show at the O2 sold out in 12 minutes.

Via a tweet, Wizkid wrote that, "SOLD OUT THE 02 ARENA in 12 MINUTES. LONDON! I LOVE YOU."

The show will be a part of The O2’s Welcome Back Show series where Wizkid will perform his Made In Lagos show to full capacity crowds on Sunday November 28, 2021.

The O2’s Welcome Back Show series will also showcase the very best of British and International acts. Wizkid's Made In Lagos is one of the most sought-after shows in the world this season. A day ago, Pulse Nigeria reported about a woman who offered Wizkid oral sex for a ticket.

Robert Burale talks plans to re-marry 8 years after his Marriage failed

City Preacher and Motivational Speaker Robert Burale has disclosed that he still has plans to re-marry, 8 years after his marriage ended.

In an interview with Mwalimu Churchill, Burale said that he has been single since 2013 when his one year and two days’ marriage hit rock bottom.

“Do I intent to get married? Yes 10001%. I’m a Luhya man, I don’t have the grace to be single… so keep your eyes and ears open you never know…I was married in 2012 for one year two days na ikaisha. She is a great woman of God, someone I respect so much but it didn't just work out…Marriage is a good Idea and marriage is a God idea. Viti zingine ni lazima you enjoy in marriage; in Heaven we will just be worshipping," he said.

Burale went on to clarify that his ex-wife and the mother to his 16-year old daughter Lexie are two different people.

“My Ex-wife and Lexie Mother are two different people. I was married in 2012 for one year two days na ikaisha. She is a great woman of God; someone I respect so much but it didn't just work out. That is in 2012 it ended in 2013.

Mama Lexie I was with her way back even before my salvation tulijuana kitambo. Lexie is now 16 years old. She is my darling growing up very well. And the truth of the matter I attrivute a lot of Good deeds to her mother. Mama yake ni mtu solid and I thank God. So Mama Lexie and my ex-wife are two different people” explained.

He added that they co-parent well with Mama Lexie.