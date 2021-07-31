PulseUhondoMtaani: Vera Sidika to slay in delivery room with Sh1m, Alikiba beats Diamond clocks 1M views in 12hrs & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day:

Alikiba beats Diamond as #Jealous Video clocks 1 Million views in 12 hours

Alikiba and Mayorkun Pulse Live Kenya

Kings Music Records CEO Alikiba has set a new record in his music career after the video to his tune #Jealous featuring Nigerian star Mayarkun garnered over 1 million views in 12 hours.

With the new milestone King Kiba has now broken a record that had been set by Diamond Platnumz’s song #Iyo that reached the 1 million mark within 13 hours of being uploaded on YouTube.

However, Kiba is yet to break the overall record set by Chibu Dangote of hitting a 1 million views in just 8 hours. He set the record through his hit song #Waah featuring Koffi Olomide after it clocked 1 million views in 8 hours and over 2 million in less than 24 hours.

The Music Video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Director Pink under Pink Line Films. It's Audio was produced by Yogo Beats from Tanzania.

King Kiba took to his social media pages to alert his fans that the video was available on all streaming platforms.

“As I promised you! #Jealous music video is OUT. Subscribe to my Youtube channel and watch it.

Directed by the beautiful @dayamund from PinkLineFilms” shared Alikiba.

The Jealous video had been scheduled to be dropped on Thursday but got postponed to Friday following the untimely death of his friend Malcom Ally Masoud.

Recently King Kiba has been dropping songs back to back as opposed to the long break he used to take after releasing a new song.

Just the other day, he teamed up with Nigeria’s Rudeboy for a song called #Salute and before that he had released #Ndombolo with his team at Kings Music.

Vera Sidika ready to part with Sh1 Million in order to slay in the delivery room (Screenshots)

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Businesswoman Vera Sidika disclosed that’s she is ready to part with up to Sh1 million in order to slay during the birth of her first child.

In a number of updates, Ms Sidika said that she is ready to foot the bills of a VIP delivery room at a private Hospital in Nairobi for her desired C-section delivery.

She pointed out that she has always wanted to deliver her child through C-Section because she doesn’t want to experience labour pains.

“They say CS is expensive but if you really want it. you’d prepare better even if you don’t have money. That’s 9 months of saving. For private hospitals case is super different. Could part with a whooping ksh.1 million for CS delivery & the whole VIP treatment. But hey! we don’t get pregnant everyday so why not” wrote Vera.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Vera added that she wants to slay when going to the delivery room; complete with her makeup and Wig on.

“Ever since I thought of having kids in my adult life, i said to myself i’ll do it only if i don’t have to experience labor. Lol so, I have forever been team CS. Elective CS (scheduled) i don’t want to feel an inch of labor pain.

In fact, I even wanna slay; have my wig & make upon fleek during my delivery. I honestly can’t deal with pain. yeah, y’all keep saying c.s takes longer to heal” said Vera.

Ms Sidika noted that he is afraid of normal delivery due to the pain that tags along the whole process.

“Vaginal delivery? nah not doing that to my vagina. Imagine a pain that was a curse from god. I can’t even think of it. All I know is that if I go vaginal I’ll probably not wanna have another baby. I’ve had friends trying to convince me to do vaginal. They failed. lol nobody can convince me otherwise. But the truth is, you can never know how your experience will be until that day comes”.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

She went to acknowledge that every delivery story is different.

“You will dance naked & run like a mad woman. lmaoooo hell nah not me

something new I heard :Your vagina tears up like whaaaaat! then ati they stitch your vagina afterwards ai. Apana. Wacha nibaki kwa CS tu. I’m okay. Ata kama it’ll take forever to heal. Sina haraka. I’m willing to live with the scar. evidence of the purest form of love”.

How Massawe Japanni’s lavish Birthday party went down (Photos)

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Radio Jambo Presenter Massawe Japanni shared photos from her lavish Birthday party that went down on July 28 and indeed it was all glitz and glamour.

The queen of Swahili Radio was turning 39 years old and being the lover of finer things in life an exquisite party had to go down.

The invite only Birthday party was graced by her close friends and colleagues from Radio Africa Group. Among those who turned to celebrate Massawe’s Birthday are; Kamene Goro, Teacher Wanjiku, Amina Abdi Rabar, Charity Muringa, Nelly, Linah Ayeka, Kui Karingithi, Nzioki Musau, Mumo Glam, Safari Brown, , Daisy Njiru, Naom Nyaboke, Tinah Masika Ngema and Ivynne Aiden Muthoni.

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Massawe Japanni’s Birthday party (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Before the Party, Ms Japanni had penned down a beautiful note to herself.

“39 it is!!!!!

As I teeter towards 4th floor while doing my last dance with my 30's...I thank God for Love. I thank God for Life. I thank God for Family, Friends. Most of all...I thank God for the numerous beginnings... New chapters...and the grace to learn from old ones. Thank you God for another new beginning! #Sunsetofmythirties #bestinswahiliradio” wrote Massawe Japanni.

Colleagues in the Media Industry and fans had earlier on showered Massawe with lovely birthday messages.

Diamond’s video #Iyo hits 1 Million Views in 13 hours, Happy about It

Diamond Platnumz breaks own record as #IYO Video hits 100K in 38 Minutes & 200K in 1 hour Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Diamond Platnumz is a happy man after video to his song #Iyo featuring South Africa’s Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz and Ntosh Gazi clocked over 1 million views within 13 hours of being uploaded on YouTube.

The video that was released on Thursday, is already trending at number 1 in Tanzania and 12 in Kenya with over 1.3 Million views in 23 hours.

“#IYO No 1, 1 Million 13 hours.... Blessings 🙏🏼 @focalistic @mapara_a_jazz @ntosh_gazi_” shared Diamond.

On Thursday, Platnumz set a new record in his music career after the Iyo video clocked over 100K views within 38 minutes. The video directed by Director Hanscana is causing ripples with its numbers spiking every minute. Within 1 hour the video had already garnered over 200K views.

However, despite hitting a million views in 13 hours, Platnumz failed to break his own record of reaching the milestone in less than 8 hours, basing on the fact that his collabo with Koffi Olomide #Waah accumulated over a million views in 8 hours.

"Marriage is a scam" - DJ Crème says as couple unfollows each other, delete IG photos

DJ Crème dela Crème finally proposes to the mother his Kids after 14 years Pulse Live Kenya

Renowned Kenyan Disk Jockey George Njuguna alias DJ Crème De La Crème sparked reports of a looming divorce from his wife Denise aka Dee.

aking to his Instagram page to express his frustrations, the entertainer wrote “Marriage is a scam, let nobody lie to you!”

The reports were further fuelled after the two unfollowed each other and deleted photos of each other from their Instagram pages.

Creme also changed his Instagram bio from “DJ, dad and husband” to “CEO Esko Life Clothing”.

He also pulled down a post in which he had professed his love to her after proposing.

Crème had mentioned that it took him 14 years to propose to his best friend and mother to his kids. The two share two kids namely Zawadi and Jamari.

“It took me 14 Years..14 Loong Years to ask my Best Friend, My confidant, Mother to my kids, My Forever Person to Marry Me💕💕💕💕 I Know I’ve stressed you out so many times @deekingsky but My Heart and All I got belongs to you. I wanna Love you forever” shared DJ Crème De La Crème.

So Lucky to have you- Nick Ndeda breaks silence on relationship with Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda. Betty Kyallo’s heartfelt message to Bae Nick Ndeda as he turns a year Older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

City Lawyer Nick Ndeda for the first time posted his new bae Betty Kyallo on his Instagram feeds, saying he is lucky to have her in his life.

On Thursday, Ndeda opted to treat his Instagram In-laws with a lovely photo goofing with his darling, accompanied with a short and ‘sweet’ caption.

“Happiness. seek it, find it, but above all else, be worthy of it. “

So Lucky to have you”

You and Me= to the world” reads a series of posts from Nick Ndeda to Betty Kyallo.

Ndeda’s public display of affection for Ms Kyallo come hours after the former news anchor jot down a beautiful message, celebrating him for turning a year older.

On Wednesday, the TV girl poured out her heart to Ndeda, describing him as the most brilliant, kind, selfless, loving, God fearing and responsible man who always bring out the little girl in her.

“To A King @nick_ndeda Happy Birthday Honey🎉🎉. You are Brilliant, Kind, Selfless, Loving, God Fearing, Responsible but yet Lots of Fun, you see everything beautiful in me and You simply bring out the little girl in me! I thank God For You. Blessings to you. You’re the G.O.A.T. Let’s celebrate this most Genius Advocate and Man❤️❤️” reads Betty Kyallo’s message to Nick Ndenda.

The beautiful message came at a time the two love birds were on a Baecation at the Lake Nakuru National Park celebrating Nick’s Birthday. Since going on the vacation betty has been gushing over her bae in every post she puts up.

“Went on a birthday date tonight ❤️”

“Ya’ll ok? I hope you are. 😊😊😊 sijawahi tupwa hivyo na upendo🥰”

“Paradise 🥂. My Wildest dream came true! I’m Happy” reads post from Betty.

Meet CS Amina Mohamed's daughter who is a Manager at Gucci

Pulse Live Kenya

Sports CS Amina Mohamed’s daughter Firyal Nur Al Hossain mourned the death of her father who succumbed to a short illness at Karen Hospital in Nairobi on July 29.

"You are my moon, my sun, my universe, my beginning, my end. Without you I am lost daddy,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Unknown to many Kenyans, Firyal is a Brand and Culture Manager at Gucci one of the world most popular luxury brands.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the chair of the Gucci Changemakers Volunteer Program and a co-chair of the Gucci Business Resource Group.

“The true reward in being part of the team to build and launch Gucci Changemakers is watching it grow and evolve over time,” she says in one of her IG posts.

She has been working at the fashion brand for 4 years and has met Hollywood stars like Kanye and Kim Kardashian.

Firyal met the duo during the Paris Fashion Week in 2014 where they loved her NUR designs so much that they placed orders for a few pieces.

The fashionista doesn’t keep a low profile as her father but her anonymity helps her wade through Kenya unnoticed unlike with many children of Kenya’s ruling class.

She has worked for the UN where she served a 3-month internship and an additional 5 months as a hired consultant at UNEP offices in Kenya.

Firyal has not banked her career on her mother's reputation. She did, however, follow in her mom's footsteps along the way, having graduated from the United States International University of Nairobi with a degree in international relations.

In November 2020, Firyal hit US headlines after she was rumoured to be dating actor Michael B Jordan.

His engagement on her Instagram page led the actor’s fans into thinking he had his eyes on her before he confirmed that he was dating Lori Harvey.

Boniface Mwangi's 'Softie' the film gets nominated for Emmys

Pulse Live Kenya

Boniface Mwangi’s “Softie” the film has been nominated for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary feature in the 2021 Emmy Awards. The film has been shortlisted among 52 other documentaries.

he nomination was announced through 'POV on PBS' twitter account. POV is an American Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) public television series which features independent nonfiction films. POV is an initialism for point of view.

POV is the longest-running showcase on television for independent documentary films. PBS presents 14–16 POV programs each year, and the series has premiered over 400 films to U.S. television audiences since 1988.

Softie was written and directed by Sam Soko and produced by Toni Kamau. The film follows Boniface Mwangi’s life, through his activism, protests and attempts to enter Kenya’s political scene. It also explores the impact his activism has had on his life and family.

The film captures Boniface Mwangi’s journey through the 2017 election period. Despite coming face to face with numerous political hurdles, he decides to soldier on with support from his wife, Njeri.

Kenyan model set tongues wagging in American show, Love Island

Pulse Live Kenya

Since the beginning of the third season of Love Island USA, all eyes have been on one particular character, Kenyan-American Trina Njoroge.

On Wednesday, June 30 2021 when the much awaited cast of the hit show was announced fans were extremely excited to check out the 12 participants who would be spending eight weeks in Hawaii looking for love.

While all 12 are without a doubt extremely attractive, Njoroge seems to have set tongues wagging. The 24 year old is a dark-haired chest-nut skinned beauty.

Njoroge was born and raised in Bakersfield, California before moving out to Los Angeles County. She attended Mt. Kenya Academy in Nyeri County for one year before moving to Hacienda Heights in California.

Njoroge is a mannequin and pageant queen, however her principal job is working as a psychiatric nurse.

She is a self-described psychological well being advocate who’s keen about her job. In 2020, she posted a Q&A video on her YouTube channel and revealed she works at a state hospital however had better ambitions for her profession.

Njoroge bagged the coveted Face of Kenya USA title in 2015. Last year saw her get awarded Miss Hacienda Heights USA, and was able to compete for the title of Miss California USA in January 2020.

Similarly, Trina won Miss Teen 'Peoples Choice Award’, ‘Most Photogenic’, and 'Second Runner Up'.

Marya Prude speaks on getting married again after failed marriage with Raburu

Marya Prude Pulse Live Kenya

Marya Prude Ngami failed to rule out possibilities of getting married again barely 2 years after her failed marriage with Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu.

n a Q&A session with her fans, Marya said that she doesn’t wish to get married again but if the right person comes into her life, she can give it a try one more time.

Do you still wish to get married again? Asked a curious fan.

Marya replied; “I’m not wishing but I’m open to it if the right person comes”.

Another fan asked; Are you ready to date? Or are you seeing someone?

Marya replied; “I’m not seeing someone, I’m seeing people, LOL”.

Parted Ways

Raburu and Prude split up soon after the death of their daughter, Adana, in January 2020, with his now ex-wife moving out of their marital home.

She deactivated all of her social media profiles after the divorce, and when she reactivated them, she dropped the Raburu surname.

The model altered her bio from Marya Raburu to Marya Prude and made her Instagram account public.

Jalang’o reveals why he keeps his three children Private

Media Personality Jalang'o and His wife Amina Pulse Live Kenya

Seasoned Media Personality Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o disclosed why he keeps his three children away from the public eye, despite his celebrity status.

In an interview with Ayo TV, the Kiss 100 Presenter said that he doesn’t want to subject his kids to unwanted trolls and scrutiny just because he is a public figure.

“Niko na Mtoto mmoja na aliyekuwa girlfriend wangu wa Kwanza…kisha na mke wangu tuko na watoto wawili.

Lakini huwa sipendi sana kuongea juu ya Familia alafu watoto wenye hakuna hata mtu ameshawahi kuwaona mtandaoni.

Sitaki mtu anze kuangalia ooh huyu ni mtoto wa Jalang’o lazima atritiwe different. Hiyo hapana. Akiamua siku moja …unajua kuna watu wengi wananipenda na kuna watu wengi wanakuchukia. So sometimes unapost mtoto pale watu wanaanza kum-troll. Unajua the internet is not a safe place” said Jalang’o.

The comedian got his first born daughter named Salika a.ka. Sally with Cheptoek Boyo, a journalist working with Standard Media Group. The two co-parent.

Kids and Social Media

In a separate statement, Jalang'o said that nowadays he doesn't post his children on social media, expressing regret for exposing his daughter a few years ago.

"I actually regret posting my daughter on social media. One, I don’t know if that is what she would have liked, two, for her privacy's sake and three I don’t want people, her teachers to treat her differently cause she is Jalang’o’s daughter," he said.

Radio Jambo’s Gidi Gidi denied access to his son by Baby Mama

Radio Jambo's Gidi Gidi Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Media Personality Joseph Ogidi popularly Known as Gidi Gidi disclosed that he has been denied access to his son by baby mama.

The Radio Jambo breakfast host made the revelation while reacting to a photo posted by Zari Hassan, bonding with her baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz and their two kids (Tiffah and Nillan).

Gidi mentioned that he has tried everything in order to gain access to his son but all has been in vain.

“This post has warmed my heart, I have another one who has refused access to my son, nimejaribu nimechoka. We men tunapitia mambo hapa nje but we just vumilia. Mungu mbele” wrote Gidi Gidi.

he rare confession attracted lots of vibrations from his followers, many encouraging him to keep on trying while others opted to throw stones at the woman who have denied Gidi access to his son.

On Sunday, Zari Hassan jot down a message of appreciation to singer Diamond Platnumz, saluting him for being present in his kid’s life. The post is what prompted Gidi to open up.