RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make a perfect rosemary Nyama Choma at home

Authors:

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyama Choma right at home!

Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home with Chef Cornelius Sang
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Pulse Live Kenya

Nyama Choma has got to be the most Kenyan meal of all time! All communities in Kenya just seem to agree on its place at every monumental event.

Recommended articles

And it is not only for the special occasions, Nyama Choma (grilled beef/ goat meat) is a meal shared between friends at the end of a busy week.

This prime meal is, however, not that easy to make. There are a few tricks to ensuring your nyama choma comes out juicy and flavourful every time.

Also Try: Easy way to make Tilapia without deep frying first

Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home Pulse Live Kenya

The Pulse Live twist to perfect homemade Nyama Choma

Our star ingredient for this recipe is rosemary. This simple, aromatic herb has an unmistakable refreshing scent and taste and this is what it brings to every dish. Some say it even helps with memory!

Also Try: Butter Chicken the Kenyan way

Rosemary is ideal for meat dishes, soups and especially oily fish.

Ingredients

1 kg Beef fillet Steaks

1 tablespoon Paprika

3 tablespoons Cooking Oil

1 tablespoon dark Soy Sauce

Also Try: Matumbo with Honey and Mala, you simply have to try this one!

½ glass Red Wine

1 tablespoon Black Pepper

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Pinch of Salt

3 tablespoons Garlic powder

3 tablespoons Fresh Rosemary (chopped)

Also Try: What's in that Pulselive Breakfast Smoothie?

Instructions

  • Trim away any connective tissue around the edges of the meat.
  • In a bowl, mix all the ingredient and add the meats.

Also Read: Have you been making tea all wrong? The classic Kenyan Masala Chai

Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home Pulse Live Kenya
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home Pulse Live Kenya
  • Turn burners for one half side of a gas grill to high and leave the other side of the grill burners off.
  • Once the internal grill temperature has reached about 450 degrees F (230°C), place the steaks on the hot, direct heat side of the gas grill. Grill for 3 minutes then rotate 1/4 turn (to get those pretty hatch grill marks). Grill for another 3 minutes then flip. Grill for another 5 minutes on the other side and then move to indirect heat.

Also Try: Secret ingredient to Pulselive's quick mini-samosas

  • Cook fillets over indirect heat until they have reached about 5 degrees below the desired cooking temperature (they will continue to cook slightly even once removed from the grill).
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Grilled beef fillet, easy Nyama Choma made at home Pulse Live Kenya
  • Remove fillets from the grill and tent lightly in tin foil for about 5- 8 minutes. As mouthwatering as they will look and smell, resist the urge to cut right in as those juices you worked for will spill right out.

Also Try: The 8-minute crumbly Sugar Cookies

Pulse Contributors: Chef Cornelius Sang
Pulse Contributors: Chef Cornelius Sang Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is a Recipe submitted by Chef Cornelius Sang (pictured above) to Pulse Live Kenya for publication.

Cornelius is a trained and experienced chef having worked at Mövenpick Hotel, Voi Wildlife Lodge, Maralal Safari lodge, Multimedia University Hotel and Hadassa Hotel.

He prides himself in using food management skills and culinary knowledge to create excellent dining experiences for his guests.

The Editor's desk welcomes opinion pieces and any relevant content in line with our various formats from our fans as part of our Contributors Initiative. At Pulse, we believe that every voice deserves to be heard.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.

Also Try: The Pulselive twist to an Insta-worthy Dalgona Coffee

Authors:

Pulse Live Kenya

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke