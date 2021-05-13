How to make a perfect rosemary Nyama Choma at home

And it is not only for the special occasions, Nyama Choma (grilled beef/ goat meat) is a meal shared between friends at the end of a busy week.

This prime meal is, however, not that easy to make. There are a few tricks to ensuring your nyama choma comes out juicy and flavourful every time.

The Pulse Live twist to perfect homemade Nyama Choma

Our star ingredient for this recipe is rosemary. This simple, aromatic herb has an unmistakable refreshing scent and taste and this is what it brings to every dish. Some say it even helps with memory!

Rosemary is ideal for meat dishes, soups and especially oily fish.

Ingredients

1 kg Beef fillet Steaks

1 tablespoon Paprika

3 tablespoons Cooking Oil

1 tablespoon dark Soy Sauce

½ glass Red Wine

1 tablespoon Black Pepper

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Pinch of Salt

3 tablespoons Garlic powder

3 tablespoons Fresh Rosemary (chopped)

Instructions

Trim away any connective tissue around the edges of the meat.

In a bowl, mix all the ingredient and add the meats.

Turn burners for one half side of a gas grill to high and leave the other side of the grill burners off.

Once the internal grill temperature has reached about 450 degrees F (230°C), place the steaks on the hot, direct heat side of the gas grill. Grill for 3 minutes then rotate 1/4 turn (to get those pretty hatch grill marks). Grill for another 3 minutes then flip. Grill for another 5 minutes on the other side and then move to indirect heat.

Cook fillets over indirect heat until they have reached about 5 degrees below the desired cooking temperature (they will continue to cook slightly even once removed from the grill).

Remove fillets from the grill and tent lightly in tin foil for about 5- 8 minutes. As mouthwatering as they will look and smell, resist the urge to cut right in as those juices you worked for will spill right out.

The foregoing is a Recipe submitted by Chef Cornelius Sang (pictured above) to Pulse Live Kenya for publication.

Cornelius is a trained and experienced chef having worked at Mövenpick Hotel, Voi Wildlife Lodge, Maralal Safari lodge, Multimedia University Hotel and Hadassa Hotel.

He prides himself in using food management skills and culinary knowledge to create excellent dining experiences for his guests.

