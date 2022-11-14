5 toxic habits that destroy men's mental health

The masculine energy and the feminine energy are quite different and it feels off when a man tries to act like a woman. Progressive and liberal ideologies believe that gender is fluid. True, gender can be fluid but it can also be static or mono.

Here are some toxic habits;

1. Men do not communicate/express emotions especially painful ones

Society has made it seem like men need to hold it together for everyone, a man who cries or expresses his feelings is seen as acting like a woman.

Expressing feelings of sadness and anger is important, it releases you from that emotion and helps you move on. You are not weak for crying.

2. Men who do not ask for help

You cannot provide for and protect everyone. Superheroes need sidekicks. No one is saying you should be a leach on anyone but ask for help if you need it.

Don’t drown in your troubles. Hyper Independence is a trauma response you need to unlearn.

3. Men who see love as a weakness

Perhaps as a result of the past, some men have renounced love and would much rather sleep around. Even though opening your heart to another can potentially hurt you, you must move from the hurt and stay open to real love.

4. Men who transfer aggression and express it in unhealthy ways

Shouting, screaming, and throwing things when things aren’t going well is childish. What’s even worse is when you do that to people closest to you who aren’t the cause of your foul mood. Your children shouldn’t hear that ‘daddy is home!’ and start running away.

5. Men who have unhealthy coping mechanisms