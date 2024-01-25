The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

Anna Ajayi

You have the strength within you to not only survive but thrive after a breakup.

Going through a breakup is undeniably tough [MedicalNewsToday]
But take heart, dear reader, for there are ways to navigate this storm and emerge stronger and wiser on the other side. Here are five practical ways to survive breakups without breaking down.

The first step in healing is to acknowledge your pain. It's okay to feel sad, angry, or even lost after a breakup. These emotions are a natural part of the process. Give yourself permission to grieve the loss of the relationship. Cry if you need to, scream into a pillow, or write down your feelings in a journal. Expressing your emotions can be cathartic and help you begin the healing process.

You don't have to go through this alone. Reach out to friends and family who care about you. Talking to someone you trust can provide comfort and perspective. Your loved ones can offer a listening ear, advice, or simply a shoulder to lean on. Don't hesitate to lean on your support system during this challenging time.

Breakups can take a toll on your physical and emotional well-being. Now is the time to prioritise self-care. Pay attention to your physical health by eating well, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Embrace activities that bring you joy and relaxation, whether it's reading, painting, or spending time in nature. Self-care is not selfish; it's essential for your recovery.

It's easy to continue following your ex on social media, however, this can prolong your healing process. Consider unfollowing or muting your ex on social media to create emotional space. Setting boundaries also means avoiding contact if necessary. A clean break can help you gain clarity and move forward.

Every relationship teaches us something about ourselves and what we value in a partner. Take time to reflect on the lessons learned from the breakup. What can you take away from this experience? Use this opportunity for personal growth and self-discovery. Remember that healing is a process, and it's okay to take it one step at a time.

If you find it challenging to cope with the breakup on your own, consider seeking the help of a therapist or counsellor. They can provide you with the tools and support to navigate your emotions and move towards healing.

