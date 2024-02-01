The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

7 signs your girlfriend might be cheating with her co-worker

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Relationships are built on trust, but certain behaviors can raise suspicions, especially in the context of workplace friendships.

Signs she's cheating with a co-worker
Signs she's cheating with a co-worker

If you're worried your girlfriend might be getting too close to a co-worker, here are some signs to consider.

1. Sudden interest in her appearance

A noticeable change in how she dresses or her general appearance, particularly on workdays, can be a subtle sign.

If she's putting extra effort into looking good, but it doesn’t seem to be for you, she might be trying to impress someone at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Increased secrecy and protectiveness over her phone

If she's suddenly very protective of her phone, hiding texts, or nervous when receiving messages, it might be a sign of secretive communication with someone, she’s becoming secretive about her phone or won't allow you to touch her phone, could indicate she’s hiding something, or someone, from you.

2. Frequently mentioning the same co-worker Regularly talking about the same co-worker, especially in a positive light, could be a red flag.

It's one thing to have work friends, and another to constantly praise a specific colleague.

4. Changes in her work schedule Unexplained alterations in her work routine, like staying late or attending more work events than usual, could mean she’s spending extra time with her co-worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Unexplained expenses or gifts New items or expenses she can't explain might suggest she's going out more, possibly with her co-worker.

6. Decreased interest in your relationship A significant drop in her interest in your relationship, be it less communication or physical intimacy, can be a warning sign.

7. Defensive when asked about her co-worker If she reacts defensively or aggressively when you mention her co-worker, it might indicate there’s more to their relationship.

These signs aren’t definitive proof of cheating, but they can be indicators. It’s important to approach the situation with sensitivity and open communication.

Trust your instincts, but also ensure you have all the facts before drawing conclusions.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Myth or truth: Do spectacles give you small eyes?

Myth or truth: Do spectacles give you small eyes?

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your work easier

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your work easier

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

Does size matter? The truth about size and sexual satisfaction

Does size matter? The truth about size and sexual satisfaction

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

7 signs your girlfriend might be cheating with her co-worker

7 signs your girlfriend might be cheating with her co-worker

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

8 challenges baby daddies face in co-parenting

8 challenges baby daddies face in co-parenting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 reasons your girlfriend doesn't want to cuddle

4 reasons your girlfriend doesn't want to cuddle with you

11 reasons to have a couple's bath before bedtime romance

11 crucial reasons you should bathe before making love

Cozy couple [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]

6 hormones that dictate who you choose in romantic relationships

Things that are likely to happen when you forgive a cheater

These are 4 things that usually happen when you forgive a cheater