The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Temi Iwalaiye

You don’t have to lose the love of your life because you both are AS or SS.

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]
People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

However, is it true that you shouldn't marry someone whose genotype is incompatible with yours? Well, it is true to some extent.

Though society frowns at it, there are certain things that you can do even if you are both of the same AS or SS genotype to avoid giving birth to children that would have sickle cell anaemia.

Here are the options available to you:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tube tying, also known as tubal ligation, is a surgical procedure for women that permanently prevents pregnancy by blocking or cutting the fallopian tubes which connect the ovaries to the uterus. This prevents eggs from travelling to the uterus for fertilisation by sperm. It has a 99.9% success rate and prevent any child from being born.

If you crave having children, you can always adopt. Many children are orphans and crave the love and support of a loving family. Family isn’t just related by blood but also by love. If you are both AS or SS, you can adopt a child or children and take care of them as you are. However, make sure you undergo the legal process of adoption.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a vasectomy can enjoy pleasurable sex without the fear of a child being born. A vasectomy is a surgical procedure for men that permanently prevents pregnancy by blocking or cutting the vas deferens, which carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra. This makes sure sperm doesn't mix with semen. Sperm is what is ejaculated during orgasm.

Surrogacy is a process where a surrogate bears a pregnancy for the intended parents, helping those with conception challenges start families. There are two main types: gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy.

In gestational surrogacy, the surrogate is not genetically related to the baby. In contrast, traditional surrogacy, less common, uses the surrogate's egg fertilized by the intended father's (or donor's) sperm, making the surrogate genetically related to the baby.

In Nigeria, surrogacy contracts and agreements remain enforceable even without a law or statute backing it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) that fertilises an egg outside the body and implants the resulting embryo into the uterus for pregnancy. This process can be beneficial for individuals or couples who have the same genotype and can't give birth through normal means.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

These are 4 things that usually happen when you forgive a cheater

These are 4 things that usually happen when you forgive a cheater

6 reasons you are always moody

6 reasons you are always moody

Research shows that having sex at an early age can lead to cervical cancer

Research shows that having sex at an early age can lead to cervical cancer

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

Decoding the narrative behind your chosen watch

Decoding the narrative behind your chosen watch

4 main reasons your baby's fingers smell bad & how to fix them

4 main reasons your baby's fingers smell bad & how to fix them

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

How much money you should be spending on rent based on your salary

How much money you should be spending on rent based on your salary

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]

Don't date unless you know these 10 things about your partner

It is a bad idea to go back to your ex [Credit Youtube]

3 reasons it's a bad idea to take your ex back

Cuddling has some pretty amazing benefits for your health [Freepik]

7 amazing benefits of cuddling your partner

3 signs it won't lead to marriage

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage