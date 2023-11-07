The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

Anna Ajayi

There's a saying that goes 'Ten friends cannot be together for ten years.'

Making friends as an adult can be challenging but, it's not impossible [Pinterest]

Our time is in high demand, with career commitments, family responsibilities, and the sheer busyness of modern life. But, that doesn't mean we have to give up on making new friends.

Although making friends as an adult can be quite a challenge compared to our childhood, it doesn't have to be so hard to expand your social circle and make new friends.

Here are five tips to get you started:

The first step in making new friends as an adult is to be open and approachable. Just like you, others are looking to connect and build friendships so, smile, make eye contact, and show interest in others.

Start conversations with people you meet in everyday situations, like at work, the gym, and even at the bus stop. The more approachable and friendly you are, the easier it becomes for people to approach you too.

One of the best ways to meet new people is to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things. Attend gatherings, parties, and social activities. These events are perfect opportunities to meet new people in a relaxed and social setting. By putting yourself out there, you're more likely to meet good people who share your interests.

People can spot a fake from a mile away, so it's important to be genuine and authentic when you're meeting new people. Trying to be someone you're not will only make it harder to connect with others.

If you see someone you'd like to get to know, don't be afraid to introduce yourself and start a conversation. You might be surprised at how many people are looking for new friends just like you.

Sometimes, good friends are closer than you think. Reconnect with old friends from your past, like former colleagues, classmates, or neighbours. These people already have a bit of history with you, making it easier to reestablish a friendship.

That beautiful friendship might just be one call away. You never know.

  • Use social media to your advantage: Social media can be a great way to connect with old friends and make new ones.
  • Be a good friend yourself: You sometimes attract what you are. The more you put into your friendships, the more you'll receive in return.

