Jaguar's baby mama, Magda Ngima celebrates daughter's big day

The mother who refers to herself as Mama Tia and Tamara shared photos of her and her daughter during a photoshoot clad in like-clothing, a pair of jeans pants, a white top, and designer shoes.

In her caption, Magda recognised the young girl as 'our daughter' which is possibly a reference to the father Honorable Charles Njagua Kanyi better known by his stage name Jaguar.

"Having you as our daughter is truly the biggest accomplishment in our life! Wishing you a wonderful birthday, sweetie! Lovely Tamara, happy birthday," she wrote.

On October 20, Jaguar posted a photo of their daughters having nice moments together as they had fun with a camera which the former Starehe member of Parliament captioned,

"little kids with big dreams grow into big people with big missions".

The fans were not left out of the birthday celebrations and they had their wishes to the young girl passed through.

aliciaahawo Happy birthday Tammy may God protect you and keep you safe from any harm and danger

velvinej Many more candles princess

staciecowie Many Happy returns of the day to Tamara

mariamwai47 Happy birthday to Tamara...you are twinning dear