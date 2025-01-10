Latest Kenyan Women's Health Tips, News & Trends

'I Didn't Learn How To Ride A Bike Until I Was 32, And Now I Can't Stop'

Two years ago, my fianc, Oliver, and I took a trip to Tulum, Mexico. One day, we went to visit the Mayan ruins and took a car as far as we could go. But at a certain point, we had the option to ride bikes to the site itself or hop on the back of someone else's in order to get there. Because I didn't know how to ride, we had to catch a lift. I was so disappointed in myself seeing other women just get on bikes and go. This hadnt been the first time I felt that way, either.