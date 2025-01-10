Latest Kenyan Women's Health Tips, News & Trends

Womens healthLatest Kenyan Women's Health Tips, News & Trends
Sandra Dacha’s journey with Ozempic & losing a kilo every weekSandra dacha embraces Ozempic in bold step to manage her weight after health scare
Softcare speaks on complaints about their sanitary padsSoftcare Kenya has found itself at the center of controversy after numerous women reported severe skin irritations and menstrual disruptions allegedly linked to their sanitary pads. The complaints, shared widely on social media, have prompted the company to issue a statement addressing these concerns.
Domestic violence claims a woman’s life every 10 minutes - ReportA report by UN Women and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reveals that approximately 140 women and girls were killed each day in 2023 by intimate partners or family members, which means one woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes.
What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injectionKenyan content creator Pritty Vishy shares her weight loss journey using Ozempic
Ladies: What happens to your body when you bite nailsWhat happens to body when you bite your nails
10 common breast cancer signs that you should never ignore10 common breast cancer signs that you should never ignore
Step-by-step guide on how to calculate safe days to avoid pregnancyHow to track safe days & avoid pregnancy using your menstrual cycle
Being A 'Queer Femme' Is About More Than Just The Way You DressSure, youve seen femme embroidered in swirly letters on midriff-bearing crops. Maybe youve even rocked one yourself! But did you know femme implies queer femme? And that femme has a rich history in the LGBTQ+ community? Ill fill you in.
'I Didn't Learn How To Ride A Bike Until I Was 32, And Now I Can't Stop'Two years ago, my fianc, Oliver, and I took a trip to Tulum, Mexico. One day, we went to visit the Mayan ruins and took a car as far as we could go. But at a certain point, we had the option to ride bikes to the site itself or hop on the back of someone else's in order to get there. Because I didn't know how to ride, we had to catch a lift. I was so disappointed in myself seeing other women just get on bikes and go. This hadnt been the first time I felt that way, either.
The Vegans Who QuitThere's a joke vegans love to roll their eyes at: How do you know someone's vegan? Don't worry, they'll tell you.
'With Weight Watchers Freestyle And Intermittent Fasting, I Lost 120 Pounds'<strong> My name is Nicole Taniguchi ( <span id="87c4fe17-1856-3562-af74-f99126d172c5" itemtype="link" itemscope="itemscope"> @betweennowandnever </span> ), and I am 34 years old. I live in North Hollywood, California, and work as a receptionist for Warner Horizon Television. After my doctor recommended I make some changes to improve my health, I joined WW, incorporated fasting, and found the fun in fitness. </strong>
