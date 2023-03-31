The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

7 major trends that shaped the month of March in Kenya [Pulse Picks]

Lynet Okumu

From Maandamano to Kasarani deaths, here are the 7 major issues that shaped up March in Kenya

major events that shaped the month of March in Kenya
major events that shaped the month of March in Kenya

As March draws to a close, it's worth looking back at some of the events that have shaped Kenya over the past month.

Recommended articles

Kenya witnessed a flurry of activity in March, with significant events happening across various sectors, such as politics, sports, and social issues.

Let's take a closer look at some of the most significant events, including Maandamano Mondays, Kasarani deaths, Ruto appointments, Eric Omondi's stunts, Samidoh's drama with Nyamu and Edday, Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife's passing, and the Kenya Rugby Union elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, March 20, 2023, Raila Odinga declared that mass action would happen every Monday and Thursday.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga leads protesters in a demonstration in Nairobi on March 27, 2023
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga leads protesters in a demonstration in Nairobi on March 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kisumu businessman counting losses after goons vandalized his supermarket [Video]

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader has been leading demonstrations nationwide to push President William Ruto to lower the cost of living.

Raila has led three demonstrations in Nairobi, while his allies lead the same in other parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasarani, a neighbourhood in Nairobi that used to have a thriving, middle-class community, is now plagued by frequent murders and suicides.

The first case was that of a 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi who died under mysterious circumstances.

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi
Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya

In yet another case, gospel musician Dishon Mirugi, real name Paul Mathenge Wanderi, was arrested over the death of Nakuru-based pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru Ginthinji, whose body was found inside his house in Maziwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another recent case was Joseph Kubende, who died on Thursday, March 23, after he allegedly fell from an apartment, and his death came just a few days after his birthday.

President Ruto's administration splashed in March with a wave of appointments and nominations, including over 50 new CAS positions filled by notable politicians such as Millicent Omanga, Dennis Itumbi, and Evans Kidero.

Comedian Eric Omondi has been hitting the headlines with his stunt stand concerning the country's economic situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric's first arrest occurred on February 21 outside parliament buildings, where he led demonstrations on the high cost of living. He was arrested for the second time on March 1 at City Stadium, where he distributed packets of Unga to Kenyans.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi considers quitting 16-year-old comedy career

On March 28, he was arrested again as he pulled a cart loaded with cartons of CVs along Uhuru Highway, heading towards State House to present them to President William Ruto, who is currently out of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samidoh's turbulent love life involving his wife Edday and baby mama Karen Nyamu became the talk of the town in March.

Samidoh's wife, Edday Nderitu, broke her silence after photos of her husband with nominated Nyamu surfaced on social media.

Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again
Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement on her social media pages, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

After Edday's post, many people concluded that the couple had broken up. However, their recent interaction on Facebook has changed the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namwamba's ex-wife died in Nairobi just a day after her birthday.

The passing of Mwaro was confirmed by her close relatives, who released she died in Nairobi without disclosing the cause of her death.

A collage image of Ababu Namwamba and his ex-wife, the late Priscah Mwaro
A collage image of Ababu Namwamba and his ex-wife, the late Priscah Mwaro Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwaro and Namwamba parted ways in 2019 after their marriage hit the rocks. Mwaro had left behind three children she had with Namwamba before they separated.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) selected new officials on Tuesday, 29, despite the challenges experienced in the elections.

Ian Mugambi was elected as the new secretary-general after defeating several other candidates, while former Kenya sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange was elected union director.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NTV's Ben Kitili digs into Moha Jicho pevu in 'gloves off' criticism

NTV's Ben Kitili digs into Moha Jicho pevu in 'gloves off' criticism

CS Machogu issues statement on Pwani University accident

CS Machogu issues statement on Pwani University accident

Police boss forced to intervene during Jeff Mwathi's exhumation

Police boss forced to intervene during Jeff Mwathi's exhumation

7 major trends that shaped the month of March in Kenya [Pulse Picks]

7 major trends that shaped the month of March in Kenya [Pulse Picks]

Netizens slam Nyamu for undermining possibility of Raila-Ruto handshake

Netizens slam Nyamu for undermining possibility of Raila-Ruto handshake

NTV journalist narrates attack by police officers during protest [Video]

NTV journalist narrates attack by police officers during protest [Video]

MCK reveals number of journalists injured during Azimio mass action protests

MCK reveals number of journalists injured during Azimio mass action protests

Kisumu businessman counting losses after goons vandalized his supermarket [Video]

Kisumu businessman counting losses after goons vandalized his supermarket [Video]

14 dead after university bus collides with matatu

14 dead after university bus collides with matatu

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

A collage of people breaching the Northlands Farm linked to the Kenyatta family on March 27, 2023

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Citizen TV's Waihiga Mwaura and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa

This could be my last show on Citizen TV - Kimani Ichung'wa clashes with Waihiga Mwaura

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]