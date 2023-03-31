7 major trends that shaped the month of March in Kenya [Pulse Picks]

Kenya witnessed a flurry of activity in March, with significant events happening across various sectors, such as politics, sports, and social issues.

Let's take a closer look at some of the most significant events, including Maandamano Mondays, Kasarani deaths, Ruto appointments, Eric Omondi's stunts, Samidoh's drama with Nyamu and Edday, Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife's passing, and the Kenya Rugby Union elections.

Maandamano

On Monday, March 20, 2023, Raila Odinga declared that mass action would happen every Monday and Thursday.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader has been leading demonstrations nationwide to push President William Ruto to lower the cost of living.

Raila has led three demonstrations in Nairobi, while his allies lead the same in other parts of the country.

Kasarani deaths

Kasarani, a neighbourhood in Nairobi that used to have a thriving, middle-class community, is now plagued by frequent murders and suicides.

The first case was that of a 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi who died under mysterious circumstances.

In yet another case, gospel musician Dishon Mirugi, real name Paul Mathenge Wanderi, was arrested over the death of Nakuru-based pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru Ginthinji, whose body was found inside his house in Maziwa.

Another recent case was Joseph Kubende, who died on Thursday, March 23, after he allegedly fell from an apartment, and his death came just a few days after his birthday.

Ruto appointments

President Ruto's administration splashed in March with a wave of appointments and nominations, including over 50 new CAS positions filled by notable politicians such as Millicent Omanga, Dennis Itumbi, and Evans Kidero.

Eric Omondi drama

Comedian Eric Omondi has been hitting the headlines with his stunt stand concerning the country's economic situation.

Eric's first arrest occurred on February 21 outside parliament buildings, where he led demonstrations on the high cost of living. He was arrested for the second time on March 1 at City Stadium, where he distributed packets of Unga to Kenyans.

On March 28, he was arrested again as he pulled a cart loaded with cartons of CVs along Uhuru Highway, heading towards State House to present them to President William Ruto, who is currently out of the country.

Samidoh, Nyamu & Edday drama

Samidoh's turbulent love life involving his wife Edday and baby mama Karen Nyamu became the talk of the town in March.

Samidoh's wife, Edday Nderitu, broke her silence after photos of her husband with nominated Nyamu surfaced on social media.

In a statement on her social media pages, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

After Edday's post, many people concluded that the couple had broken up. However, their recent interaction on Facebook has changed the narrative.

Ababu Namwamba buries ex-wife.

Namwamba's ex-wife died in Nairobi just a day after her birthday.

The passing of Mwaro was confirmed by her close relatives, who released she died in Nairobi without disclosing the cause of her death.

Mwaro and Namwamba parted ways in 2019 after their marriage hit the rocks. Mwaro had left behind three children she had with Namwamba before they separated.

Kenya Rugby Union elections

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) selected new officials on Tuesday, 29, despite the challenges experienced in the elections.