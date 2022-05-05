Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Tony Kiptoo stabbed Irene Chelegat for turning down his romantic advances. According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kiptoo stabbed the deceased using a kitchen knife he had carried right before the morning lessons began.

“Kiptoo, who was determined to end Chelagat’s life had carried a kitchen knife from home to school and committed the horrific act just before the morning lessons began,” the DCI wrote on their twitter page.

Keben Secondary School Pulse Live Kenya

The victim who was stabbed on the right side of the chest died on her way to Sosiot Medical Centre, leaving Kiptoo in the hands of her fellow classmates who had descended on him.

“Irate classmates descended on Kiptoo as others screamed attracting the attention of the teacher on duty Kenneth Korir, who was at the staff room preparing for the day’s lessons,” the DCI narrated.

The DCI’s early investigations found out that the two had been involved in romantic affair which had taken a different direction after the lady chose to move on.

Findings further found out that Kiptoo had inscribed RIP on a photo of the girl which was in his possession.

Crime Scene Pulse Live Kenya

“With the pain of rejection too much bear, Kiptoo who had already wished his estranged girlfriend peace in death by inscribing the initials R.I.P on a photo later discovered in his cubicle, carried his mother’s vegetable knife and left for school. According to the deceased’s classmates, Kiptoo became furious after discovering that his former lover had found a new catch,” the DCI wrote.

Chelegats teacher Kenneth Korir described her as an intelligent student who did well in his subject.