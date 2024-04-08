Netizens rally behind man who was assaulted & chained in front of son over Sh100 debt

The shocking incident, captured in an undated video circulating on social media, has sparked outrage and calls for justice.

Assault over a small debt

Reports reveal that Boniface Nyaboti, accompanied by his son, fell victim to an unprovoked attack by a shopkeeper while walking along the roadside.

Pulse Live Kenya

The disturbing video depicts the shopkeeper harassing Nyaboti, with his young son helplessly watching the altercation unfold.

Kenyans from all walks of life, including celebrities, have voiced their solidarity with Boniface Nyaboti, condemning the shopkeeper's violent actions.

Notable personalities like Eric Omondi have taken to social media to raise awareness about the incident and advocate for justice on Nyaboti's behalf.

Eric Omondi reveals what Boniface Nyaboti took in the shop

Eric Omondi shed light on the circumstances that led to Nyaboti's inability to pay the debt, revealing that he had taken rice and cooking oil for his child from the shop.

This insight into Nyaboti's situation has further fueled public outrage, as many question the excessive force used by the shopkeeper over such a trivial amount.

Eric Omondi urged his followers to contribute towards opening a shop for Nyaboti, aiming to empower him to become self-sufficient and independent.

The initiative, aptly named 'Team Sisi Kwa Sisi,' aims to provide Nyaboti with the means to support himself and his family, transforming him from a victim into a shopkeeper.

