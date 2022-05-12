Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

The incident which occurred outside a local wines and spirits shop saw the deceased stabbed on the left side of the chest and died on arrival at the Longisa District Hospital.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said its not clear whether the two girls were enrolled in school and what they were doing in premises that were out of bounds for minors.

“The incident occurred outside Sweet Wines and Spirits, next to West Inn bar in the sleepy Mulot Sunset trading centre. It has not been established exactly whether the adolescent girls were school going children and what business they were conducting in prohibited areas,” the DCI stated.

The suspect who is being held at Mulot police station is also being looked into to establish whether she was under the influence of drugs during the quarrel.

“The suspect has since been arrested and is currently in custody at Mulot police station, detectives have widened the scope of their investigations in this matter to establish whether adults had accompanied the young girls to the liquor shops, whether prior to their argument they were intoxicated and who was responsible,” said the DCI.

According to the DCI, Mulot town has been hit by increased fraudsters although authorities have been swift in making arrests.

