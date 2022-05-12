RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

Authors:

Amos Robi

The incident occurred at a local wines and spirits

A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape
A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape

Police in Mulot, Bomet county are investigating an incident where a 16-year-old girl stabbed another minor to death over a 2GB memory card.

Recommended articles

The incident which occurred outside a local wines and spirits shop saw the deceased stabbed on the left side of the chest and died on arrival at the Longisa District Hospital.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said its not clear whether the two girls were enrolled in school and what they were doing in premises that were out of bounds for minors.

“The incident occurred outside Sweet Wines and Spirits, next to West Inn bar in the sleepy Mulot Sunset trading centre. It has not been established exactly whether the adolescent girls were school going children and what business they were conducting in prohibited areas,” the DCI stated.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

The suspect who is being held at Mulot police station is also being looked into to establish whether she was under the influence of drugs during the quarrel.

“The suspect has since been arrested and is currently in custody at Mulot police station, detectives have widened the scope of their investigations in this matter to establish whether adults had accompanied the young girls to the liquor shops, whether prior to their argument they were intoxicated and who was responsible,” said the DCI.

According to the DCI, Mulot town has been hit by increased fraudsters although authorities have been swift in making arrests.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

“Mulot town has gained notoriety as a haven for mobile money fraudsters, with a majority of suspects engaged in the fast spreading vice having been arrested in the area,” the DCI noted.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

SRC proposes changes in MPs'pay and benefits [Details]

SRC proposes changes in MPs'pay and benefits [Details]

Uhuru commissions 3 new facilities worth Sh1 billion at KNH [Photos]

Uhuru commissions 3 new facilities worth Sh1 billion at KNH [Photos]

Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Rivalry between Muthama and Governor Mutua threatens Kenya Kwanza unity

Rivalry between Muthama and Governor Mutua threatens Kenya Kwanza unity

Azimio-OKA running mate selection panel postpones handover of report to Raila

Azimio-OKA running mate selection panel postpones handover of report to Raila

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Trending

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Mystery as lovers found dead inside city lodging

File image of police officers outside a sttion

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Biritiba Mirim, Brazil