Mystery as lovers found dead inside city lodging

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the two individuals were found embracing each other with their lips locked.

Investigators who visited the scene said the room did not have signs of struggle, violence or chaos.

The two lovers had been ushered into the facility by the room attendant, in the wee hours of Monday morning.

However, the room attendant Caroline Mbulwa, smelt a rat after the two failed to check out 14 hours later.

She walked towards the room as an eerie silence settled over the corridor usually humming with husky voices, punctuated by fits of laughter.

Several knocks on the door yielded no response confirming Caroline’s fears, prompting her to inform her employer who called in detectives based at DCI Embakasi.

The officers broke into the room only to discover the lifeless bodies of two middle-aged adults who could not be immediately identified.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two may have been drugged before getting into the room. However, detectives are leaving nothing to chance.