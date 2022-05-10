RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Mystery as lovers found dead inside city lodging

Denis Mwangi

Police found the bodies of the lovers embracing each other

Police car

Police in Embakasi are investigating the bizarre death of two lovers whose bodies were found dead inside a lodging in Pipeline Estate.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the two individuals were found embracing each other with their lips locked.

Investigators who visited the scene said the room did not have signs of struggle, violence or chaos.

The two lovers had been ushered into the facility by the room attendant, in the wee hours of Monday morning.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

However, the room attendant Caroline Mbulwa, smelt a rat after the two failed to check out 14 hours later.

She walked towards the room as an eerie silence settled over the corridor usually humming with husky voices, punctuated by fits of laughter.

Several knocks on the door yielded no response confirming Caroline’s fears, prompting her to inform her employer who called in detectives based at DCI Embakasi.

The officers broke into the room only to discover the lifeless bodies of two middle-aged adults who could not be immediately identified.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two may have been drugged before getting into the room. However, detectives are leaving nothing to chance.

Forensic Crime Scene investigators processed the scene scientifically before handing over to their homicide counterparts, who are expected to solve the murder mystery.

Denis Mwangi

