Son gunned down while trying to intervene in parent's quarrel

According to a police report filed at Kamukunji Police Station, the couple arrived at their home at 3.45 am and disagreed after the woman refused to follow her husband into the house.

Detectives investigating the shooting said that the couple’s 13-year-daughter reported that their parents had quarrelled for about 2 hours before the shooting incident.

“The girl told the police that the father went upstairs where they live on the second floor leaving the wife outside. He started taking whisky and when the daughter questioned the father where the mother was, he never responded,” the report read in part.

After that, the daughter asked her brother to get up and go check on their mother.

At that point, the two decided to inform their older sister about the situation. The young man then requested his sister to fetch his phone from the house.

The 13-year-old said that after she left for the house, she heard gunshots and saw a man holding a firearm.

“She rushed to the house and when she was going back after picking up the phone, she heard two gunshots and she clearly saw a man holding a gun. It is then that she rushed back and informed the father of what she had witnessed,” the police report read.

Their father then called for help and rushed his injured son and wife to the hospital, but the young man was pronounced dead on arrival at Mama Lucy Hospital.