Son gunned down while trying to intervene in parent's quarrel

Denis Mwangi

Double tragedy for Buruburu couple after gunman shoots son who was trying to intervene in their quarrel

A file image of police vehicle at a past crime scene
A file image of police vehicle at a past crime scene

A couple from Buruburu in Nairobi is in mourning after their 19-year-old son was shot by an unknown gunman recently while trying to intervene in their quarrel.

According to a police report filed at Kamukunji Police Station, the couple arrived at their home at 3.45 am and disagreed after the woman refused to follow her husband into the house.

Detectives investigating the shooting said that the couple’s 13-year-daughter reported that their parents had quarrelled for about 2 hours before the shooting incident.

The girl told the police that the father went upstairs where they live on the second floor leaving the wife outside. He started taking whisky and when the daughter questioned the father where the mother was, he never responded,” the report read in part.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

After that, the daughter asked her brother to get up and go check on their mother.

At that point, the two decided to inform their older sister about the situation. The young man then requested his sister to fetch his phone from the house.

The 13-year-old said that after she left for the house, she heard gunshots and saw a man holding a firearm.

She rushed to the house and when she was going back after picking up the phone, she heard two gunshots and she clearly saw a man holding a gun. It is then that she rushed back and informed the father of what she had witnessed,” the police report read.

Their father then called for help and rushed his injured son and wife to the hospital, but the young man was pronounced dead on arrival at Mama Lucy Hospital.

His wife was transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital as detectives launched a man hunt for the suspect.

