Woman who disappeared with man's car & Sh700K cash involved in road crash

According to media reports that have now gone viral, a woman who was in the company of the elderly man drove off with the car as he was relieving himself.

Police now say that the woman sped off with the car that had Sh700,000, and crashed in Kiambu on Monday night.

“The suspect was driving towards Nairobi when she rammed a vehicle headed in the same direction. Passengers in the hit car sustained head injuries,” Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said.

“One more vehicle was also damaged during the accident,” he added.

According to police reports, the woman was with another man in the car when the accident happened.

The car was recovered but the suspect managed to escape.

“The wreckages of the vehicles were towed to Kabete Police Station. We have crucial leads that will help us track down the suspects,” he stated.

Sunday night robbery in Mai Mahiu

The 68-year-old man had met the young woman in Mai Mahiu Town to discuss the sale of a parcel of land which she intended to buy in Narok.

After the meeting, the woman convinced the man to spend the night with her in Naivasha Town, saying it was too late for the elderly man to drive back to Narok, some 90 kilometres away.

Because of his poor night vision, the man let the lady drive but along the way, he asked her to pull over by the side of the road so he could relieve himself.

As the man was in the thicket answering the call of nature, the lady drove off, leaving him stranded.