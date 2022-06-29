Airbnb says, no more parties!

The rule had first been introduced in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in a house in California that saw five people die. Then in August 2020 when COVID-19 ravaged the globe, a temporary ban was introduced to curb parties as a public health measure.

According to Airbnb, they noticed the temporary ban became effective as it completely reduced rowdiness. "Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure. It developed into a bedrock community policy," the company said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The company while announcing the ban further stated that they recorded a 44 percent year-after-year drop in the rate of party reports since implementing the policy. In 2021 for example, over 6,600 guests were suspended from the app after breaching the rules.

Under the new policy, Airbnb will also lift its 16-person cap at rental properties, a rule enacted against COVID-19 but which will now take into account that certain larger or outdoor sites are OK for bigger groups.