RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

10 African countries where private wealth is most distributed

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
10 African countries with the most private wealth distribution
10 African countries with the most private wealth distribution
  • Business Insider Africa presents ten African countries where private wealth is most evenly distributed.
  • This is courtesy of the 2022 Africa Wealth Report by Henley & Partners.
  • Bear in mind that the African Wealth Report specifically excludes government funds from its rankings.

A few months ago, we published an article on ten African countries with the highest concentration of millionaires. The article was based on the 2022 Africa Wealth Report which also revealed that Africa's private sector currently controls about $2.1 trillion worth of the continent's total wealth.

Recommended articles

READ: 10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

Going through the wealth report, we found more useful information which we believe would be interesting to our readers. So, today we are focusing on how Africa's $2.1 trillion private sector wealth is actually distributed among ordinary Africans.

As you may already know, GDP per capita is all about national income divided by the total population. Investopedia defines it as "a measure of the amount of money earned per person in a nation or geographic region," and says it can be "used to determine the average per-person income for an area and to evaluate the standard of living and quality of life of the population."

READ: 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

Wealth per capita on the other hand, though not different from GDP per capita, focuses more on how a country's private sector wealth is distributed. This is especially so since the African Wealth Report specifically excludes government funds from its ranking.

That said, below are the ten African countries where wealth is most distributed.

READ: 20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage per month

  1. Mauritius: The wealth per capita in this country is $34,500, the largest in Africa. Interestingly, the total private wealth in Mauritius is $44 billion, the least among the top ten in Africa.
  2. South Africa: This country has a wealth per capita of $10,970. South Africa also has Africa's largest private wealth at a staggering $651 billion.
  3. Namibia: Namibia's wealth per capita is $9,320. Interestingly, the country is not among the top ten in Africa with the largest private wealth. Instead, it ranks at number 13, with a total private sector wealth of $24 billion.
  4. Botswana: This country has a wealth per capita of $7,880. And much like Namibia, it is not among the top ten African countries with the largest private wealth. Instead, its private sector wealth stands at $19 billion.
  5. Morocco: Morocco's wealth per capita is $3,380. Interestingly, the country has Africa's fourth largest private sector wealth totaling $125 billion.
  6. Egypt: Egypt's wealth per is $3,000. Meanwhile, the North African country has a total private wealth of $307 billion.
  7. Ghana: This West African country has a wealth per capita of $1,890. And the total private wealth is registered $59 billion.
  8. Kenya: Kenya's wealth per capita is $1,700 and its total private wealth is registered $91 billion.
  9. Angola: This country's wealth per capita is $1,620. Meanwhile, its total private wealth is $53 billion.
  10. Ivory Coast: Lastly, this West African country has a wealth per capita of $1,610. Meanwhile, its total private wealth is $43 billion.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

New report discredits popular narrative, reveals how African countries are three times more indebted to Western firms than to Chinese lenders

African countries are three times more indebted to Western firms than to Chinese lenders

African countries that could follow Sri Lanka into economic chaos [Analysis]

People hold a banner as they protest against hiked in pump price by the government during a worker's rally at Gani Fawehinmi Partk, Ojota district in Lagos on January 13, 2012. The government and Labour are scheduled to meet again tomorrow to resolve the stalement at yesterday's meeting in order to put an end to on-going strike following government scrapping of fuel subsidy. AFP PHOTO/ PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of millionaires in 2022

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)

These are the most polluted cities in Africa, according to report

These are the most polluted cities in Africa, according to report