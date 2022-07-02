RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

June 2022: Top 5 richest people in Africa and their net worth according to Bloomberg

Aliko Dangote [Time Magazine]
  • As per the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Aliko Dangote is still the wealthiest person in Africa with a net worth of $20.5 billion, up from $20.3 billion last month.
  • The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

As many as five Africans feature in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2021 of the world's 500 wealthiest people. As per the index, President Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has retained his position as the continent’s wealthiest man for the eleventh year in a row with a net worth of $20.5 billion, up from $20.3 billion last month. As of the time of writing, the Nigerian billionaire businessman is ranked 64th on the global billionaires’ index.

Here are the five Africans who feature in the top 500 As of the time of writing:

1) Aliko Dangote (Nigeria) - $20.5 billion

Aliko Dangote [Wei Leng/Bloomberg]
Ranked #96, Aliko Dangote got off to a great start in 2022, adding about $950 million to his fortune since the year began. The Nigerian billionaire’s wealth rose following a year-to-date price increase in the shares of Dangote Cement Plc. Aliko Dangote owns sub-Saharan Africa's biggest cement producer, Dangote Cement, which had revenue of 891.7 billion Naira ($2.5 billion) in 2019. It also has interests in sugar, salt, oil, fertiliser and packaged food.

READ ALSO: Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds $950 million to his personal worth as shares of Dangote Cement continues to rise

2) Johann Rupert & family (South Africa) – $8.96 billion

South African business mogul Johann Rupert oversees an elite portfolio of luxury brands that includes fashion labels Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, and Dunhill, alongside established jewellery and watch brands such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Vacheron Constantin and Cartier
Ranked #222 on the list, Rupert is one of South Africa’s best-known billionaires with shareholding in a large number of South African and international companies. Through Remgro, Rupert controls investments in the financial, healthcare, consumer products, industrial, infrastructure, media, and sports industries. He also controls the world's largest luxury watchmaker, Cie. Financiere Richemont, through a family trust. The Bellevue, Switzerland-based company's brands include Jaeger-LeCoultre and Cartier.

3) Nicky Oppenheimer (South Africa) – $8.35billion

Nicky Oppenheimer, a South African billionaire businessman and philanthropist. (Celebrity Family)
Ranked #240 on the list, Nicky Oppenheimer is South Africa’s second-richest person with a net worth of $8.35billion. Since the beginning of the year, his net worth has increased by over $200 million, thanks to the revaluation of his private equity assets held through Stockdale Street and Tana Africa Capital. Tana Africa recently exited its position in Regina, Egypt’s second-largest pasta manufacturer and the leading producer of durum wheat flour.

4) Natie Kirsh (South Africa) – $7.67 billion

Natie Kirsh - A South African-born Swazi billionaire businessman
Ranked #266 on the list, Kirsh's net worth has risen significantly in the last two weeks due to an increase in the value of his most valuable asset, Jetro Holdings. The majority of his wealth is derived from a 75-per cent stake in Jetro Holdings, a New York-based conglomerate that manages two wholesale grocery businesses in the United States. According to Billionaires Africa, his 75-per cent stake in Jetro Holdings accounts for 61 per cent of his total wealth valuation, with the market value of his stake in the New York-based conglomerate presently valued at $4.8 billion.

5) Nassef Sawiris (Egypt) - $6.72 billion

Nassef Sawiris
Ranked #329 on the list is Egypt's richest person, Nassef Sawiris. He owns 30% of OCI, a Geleen, Netherlands-based fertilizer producer which was formed out of a demerger from his family's original business, Orascom Construction. His other assets include 6% of the sportswear company Adidas and a stake in LafargeHolcim, the world's biggest cement maker.

