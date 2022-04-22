RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Victor Oluwole
  • Mali is the hottest country in the world.
  •  The Sahara Desert covers a large part of the nation.

According to World Population Review, Mali is the hottest country globally, with an average yearly temperature of 83.89°F (28.83°C). Located in West Africa, a large part of the nation is covered by the Sahara Desert, and most of the country receives minimal rain, making drought a frequent concern.

According to the information provided byWorld Population Review, countries closer to the Earth's equator (zero degrees latitude) experience warmer temperatures year-round than countries farther north or south of the equator. As one moves closer to the poles (further north in the Northern Hemisphere or south in the Southern Hemisphere), the seasonal weather variation and range of temperatures experienced over the course of a year increases, including significantly colder temperatures in the winter.

Here are some of the hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Country Average Yearly Temperature (°C) Average Yearly Temperature (°F)
Mali 28.25 82.85
Burkina Faso 28.25 82.85
Djibouti 28 82.4
Senegal 27.85 82.13
Mauritania 27.65 81.77
Benin 27.55 81.59
Gambia 27.5 81.5
Ghana 27.2 80.96
Seychelles 27.15 80.87
Togo 27.15 80.87

Victor Oluwole

