Akothee wedding loading, Lynda Nyangweso comes out as queer & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Here are the top entertainment stories that made headlines this week.

Melody Sinzore opens up on rejecting offers to leave Radio Citizen

Over the past few years, the Kenyan media industry has witnessed journalists frequently switching from one media house to another.

Some media personalities have attributed it to the challenging economic conditions, while others point to the desire for better pay, job security, or career growth opportunities.

This trend, however, does not only apply to one radio personality, Melody Sinzore, who has worked with Royal Media's Radio Citizen for more than seven years.

The media personality has shared her reasons for staying put in Radio Citizen for many years despite receiving job offers from other media outlets.

Pulse Live Kenya

The graduate of Nairobi University has been in the media industry for the past 13 years. On Radio Citizen, Melody has been co-hosting the morning Jambo Kenya show alongside Vincent Ateya, Jaridah Andayi and Inspekta Mwala, who has since retired from media.

Speaking to local media houses on Thursday, melody revealed she has received many job offers from other media houses. Still, she prefers to stay at her current station because it's home.

"Ntakua mnafiki nikisema kwamba sijapata mialiko. Napata mialiko sana. Lakini Radio Citizen ndio nyumbani. Royal Media ndio nyumbani.

According to her, the job offers are indications that she is working and people are noticing and appreciating her work.

"Mialiko ninapata na nashukuru sana. Kwa sababu it only means that people are recognizing what we are doing, and people are happy to associate with me, Melody Sinzore; that's why the offers are coming on the table.

For Sinzore, being a media personality is about more than just money. It means you get to fulfil your goals and objectives in life. She confirmed that this is why she loves being at Radio Citizen.

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Esther Akoth Kokeyo, popularly known as Akothee, has recently made headlines again by announcing that she will tie the knot with her fiancé, Schweizer, 'Omosh', on April 10.

On Friday, Akothee took to her Instagram stories and shared videos of the venue for her upcoming wedding.

According to the video captions, the venue is near a water body, which was chosen by Omosh, according to Akothee.

"Inspection on my wedding venue, my husband asked for a water body. I can't wait. 10th April it is," she captioned the videos.

Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement comes several months after Omosh went for dowry negotiations at Akothee's place in Kisumu.

On January 25th, Akothee shared videos from home, informing her fans that Omosh had arrived in Kisumu for dowry negotiations.

The couple has been expressing their love for each other on social media, with Akothee promising to love her husband forever. They got together a few months after Akothee broke up with Nelly Oaks in June 2022.

Nadia vs Arrow Bwoy: Fans debate over who their son resembles more

Kenyan musician Nadia Mukami is celebrating a major milestone in her life - her son's first birthday.

The proud mom took to social media on Friday, March 24, to share the special moment with her fans and followers.

In a heartwarming post, Nadia expressed her joy and gratitude for the blessing of her son's first year.

"I always wanted a baby boy sooooo bad and God granted me baby Haseeb Kai. You are just like mummy very active and talkative. You gave me a new reason to hustle harder! Naomba kesho usiseme unataka kuwa msanii. Please be our family Lawyer," she wrote.

To mark the occasion, Nadia asked her fans to weigh in on a fun debate - who does her son resemble more, her or his father, fellow musician Arrow Bwoy?

Pulse Live Kenya

Fans quickly took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Some fans were convinced that the little boy takes after his mother, with one commenting, "Macho tu za mama hakuna kupinga (No doubt his eyes resemble his mother’s). Happy birthday, baby Kai.”

“Happy birthday to him..macho ya Nadia kabisaa,” Bonveture Makotsi opined.

Others argued that he bears a striking resemblance to his father, with another fan writing, "I'm just seeing Arrow Bwoy here wow super cute."

Despite the playful debate, from the post, it is clear Nadia is overjoyed to be celebrating this milestone with her son.

She shared photos of the birthday photoshoot on her Instagram story, showing the little boy in his element.

Nadia has always been open about her journey as a mother, often sharing candid moments with her fans on social media.

Former Kiss 100 presenter Linda Nyangweso comes out as queer

Former Kiss 100 presenter Linda Nyangweso has come out as bisexual just weeks after the LGBTQ+ debate hit Kenya by storm.

Nyangweso shared on her Instagram page that she is bisexual, meaning she is attracted to both men and women, even though she is currently married with a child.

The renowned presenter also revealed that she took time to come out as bisexual because she was already married to a man.

“As a bisexual woman, I’ve never really had to 'come out' because I am married to a man but this isn’t the time to mince words. LGBTQIA rights are human rights. I’ll say that again. LGBTQIA rights are human rights. No, if ands or buts," Linda posted.

The renowned radio presenter revealed this as she tried to champion LGBTQ+ rights, especially after Uganda passed a bill stating that LGBTQ+ members could face up to 20 years in jail if found.

Pulse Live Kenya

Linda shared a photo of Ugandan LGBTQ+ activists whereby she made it clear that she was not happy with what was happening in Uganda.

"Seeing what is happening in Uganda should worry us here in Kenya. LGBTQIA rights are already so compromised and it is naive to think that one of the only hateful agendas that unite government and opposition won't mean legislated hate here.

"No one should be forced back into or forced out of the closet. LGBTQIA rights are human rights," Linda wrote.

State of LGBTQ+ debate in Kenya

The LGBTQ+ debate in Kenya has received mixed reactions within the nation, with President William Ruto and other top political figures in Kenya not approving the Supreme Court's ruling that allows the LGBTQ+ community to form their associations.

“We have customs and traditions as well as the constitution. We respect all our religions. We cannot go down that path of allowing same-sex marriages. That is unacceptable in Kenya,” the president said.

However, Sauti Sol lead singer, Bien Aime Baraza, declared his stance regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling that allows members of the LGBTQ+ community to form associations, stating that it is acceptable.

Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

US-based Genge rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare, known as 'Nonini', has won a copyright case against influencer Brian Mutinda almost one year after taking him to court for using his song in an advertisement without his consent.

In July 2022, Nonini posted that Synix Electronics had used his song 'Wekamu' without his permission. He added another post on January 26 of this year stating that he would unpin his post only after the whole matter was settled.

Nonini is now a happy man after the court ordered influencer Mutinda to pay him Sh1 million for using his work without permission.

The rapper has since shared several posts on his social media pages stating that he would like to be compensated by the influencer by Monday.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I have several copyright infringement cases in court that have been running simultaneously some for several years.

"Today March 23rd 2023 will go down in history (Year of the Jordan)and is a win for the Kenyan Music Industry. #Mgenge2ru vs the people who used my song 'Wekamu' to push a product. In wise words of 50cent, I'm gonna need that by Monday," Nonini wrote.

The rapper urged his fellow Kenyan musicians to tighten their belts when it comes to protecting their work and to always ensure that they pursue anyone who tries to infringe on their copyrights.

"In short, Kenyan musicians go get what's rightfully yours from anyone who infringes on your copyright. General damages plus the cost of suit and interest! I'm gonna need that by Monday," Nonini concluded.

Eric Omondi's act of kindness towards riders goes viral [Video]

Comedian Eric Omondi fueled 250 motorbikes for riders in Lang'ata, just one day after securing the release of 22 petty offenders from Nairobi West Prison.

Omondi, who has been making headlines recently for his protests advocating for a lower cost of living, shared a video on social media of himself at a petrol station in Lang'ata, surrounded by bodaboda riders who cheered as their bikes were fueled.

Comedian Omondi stated that people in Kenya, especially bodaboda riders, are suffering due to the high cost of living. He explained that he had fueled the 250 bikes to help alleviate some of their struggles.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Issue kubwa sanaa hapa Kenya ni mafuta na unga. Watu wanaumia sanaa. Families are going without food. A bigger percentage of these people ni watu wa nduthi. We are calling upon the government to reduce fuel prices whatever it takes. Sisi tutaendelea ku share the little we have with fellow Kenyans. Leo tumewekea 250 nduthi guys petroli. I hope itawaskuma kidogo," Omondi said.

2023 has been a busy and hectic year for comedian Eric Omondi, starting with protests, arrests, and his efforts to help Kenyans.

On March 1, Eric was arrested at City Stadium for donating maize flour to needy Kenyans. However, his lawyers secured his release after appearing at the Milimani Law Courts.

Despite the setback, Eric continued his charitable work and later secured the release of Joyce Naserian, a sales lady who had been arrested and jailed for shouting in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

Kabi WaJesus gifts wife a multi-million SUV during daughter's 1st birthday

YouTuber Kabi WaJesus gifted his wife Milly a multi-million car as the couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday together.

The couple had previously hinted at a big reveal on their YouTube and Instagram pages, leaving their followers eager to find out what they had in store.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a video shared on their YouTube page, Kabi planned the surprise without his wife's knowledge. Milly had no idea that she was about to become the owner of a new model Land Rover Discovery, which retails for Sh10 million.

Milly Wa Jesus is now the proud owner of the car, having delivered two beautiful children for her husband from what Kabi said before handing over the car to his wife.

How Kabi owned the whole reveal event

As they say, love is a beautiful thing. Kabi wanted everything to be perfect, so he hired experts to assist him every step of the way.

He started by hiring stylists to work on his wife's hair and makeup, ensuring that she looked glamorous. Kabi then took it a step further by personally selecting a dress for his wife to wear.

When it was time to leave, Milly was shocked to see a limousine waiting outside their house. They were going to board it and head to the reveal venue in style.

"Today we will ride in a limo. What! I'm so happy. Guys I can't wait to get in the car. This is so lovely," Milly exclaimed.

While in the limo, the couple popped open a bottle of champagne and toasted to their beautiful family and their elegant daughter.

When they arrived at the venue, Milly still had no idea what her husband had planned as a gift for her. He asked her to close her eyes as they walked to the location. They used a golf cart at some point.

Kabi disclosed that he had intended to present his wife with a total of seven gifts following the birth of their daughter, and one of them was located just a few meters away.

MCA Tricky clarifies leaving Churchill Show as he launches own his show

Popular comedian Francis Munyao popularly known as MCA Tricky has clarified his leaving Churchill Show as he launches his own comedy shown dubbed 'A Tricky Comedy Circuit'.

Tricky said he is not parting ways with Churchill Show but was seeking greener pastures as he builds owns his brand. He added that he will still be performing on Churchill Show occasionally.

“I will always be ready to perform on Churchill, I am not going anywhere. I perform well on Churchill, and it’s good practice for me. There’s no big deal in having your own project and still performing on Churchill, in fact, this coming show Churchill himself has been a big part of it,” Tricky said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian added that he intends to grow the brand to international spaces although he noted that language barrier is a hindrance in his show going beyond borders.

“It’s not a one-time show. What’s happening is that I want to set the pace with these guys coming from outside, I want them to come and give my audience a taste of comedy from their countries.

“One thing holding us back is language barrier, only that. We are the most vibrant comedy act in Africa as, Kenya, because we are consistent on the internet. We’re watched widely, but the only issue is language barrier where there’s Kiswahili, so some jokes get lost in the acts,” he told Nairobi News.

Tricky is set to hold his first show on March 31 in Nairobi Cinema with a lineup of comedians from Kenya, Uganda, South-Sudan, Nigeria and Tanzania. The funnyman pointed out that part of the collections from the show would go to charity urging Kenyans to support him.

Pulse Live Kenya

"20% of this show’s proceeds will go to support the badly Famine struck kids in day schools (However few we may reach)! Kindly Support us by attending physically or getting your ticket today to attend virtually," he appealed to fans.

Tricky added that his aim is to make good content which he would sell to major streaming platforms.

Former Tahidi High actress Brenda Mwai opens up about 3 suicidal attempts

Former Tahidi High actress Brenda Mwai has recently opened up about her struggles with mental health following her divorce.

The actress, who shot to fame through the popular TV series, has revealed that she attempted suicide three times after her marriage ended in 2022.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel on Sunday, 19, Brenda stated that she initially found it hard to talk about her struggles due to her shame.

"It happened a year ago. For a while, I was not able to talk about this quite openly because of the shame that I felt. It wasn't given to me by anyone, but I felt ashamed because I come from a good family. I felt completely embarrassed," Brenda said.

However, she realized that she needed to speak up and share her story to help others who may be going through similar experiences.

Pulse Live Kenya

Divorce can be a very traumatic experience, and Brenda admits that she was unprepared for the emotional toll it would take on her.

After being with someone for a decade, she struggled to adjust to a life without her partner. The breakup shattered her dreams, ambition, and hope, and she felt lost.

Brenda emphasizes that it is crucial to understand that you cannot own people; you can only experience the bond.

Sometimes, these bonds last a lifetime, while others are brief. It is essential to accept that life is unpredictable and can throw unexpected challenges our way.

Despite being a successful actress and TV host, Brenda struggled with her mental health after her divorce. She admits that she never thought she would have mental health issues and attempted suicide three times.

However, something would always come over her, and she would fall into a deep sleep, leaving her tired and groggy the following day. Brenda believes this is a sign that she is not meant to die and is grateful for that.