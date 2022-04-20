The award-winning superstar is scheduled to perform at the BBMAs gala alongside Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The 2022, awards will honor the year’s most successful artists in 62 categories across all genres of music.

The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, 2022 and on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Burna Boy, Megan thee Stallion & Latto to perform at Billboard Music Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Burna Boy, the African Giant and Nigerian global superstar, will light up the stage with his unique blend of Afro-fusion music for his historic debut BBMAs performance.

Legendary American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress Mary Jane Blige is this year’s Billboard Icon Award recipient and will take the stage for a breathtaking performance.

Female rapper Megan Thee Stallion will make her BBMAs performance debut with what promises to be a dynamic production. The 2021 Top Rap Female Artist winner is up for the same category this year.

Puerto Rican urban singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro will make his BBMAs performance debut and is a finalist for four awards: Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album (“VICE VERSA”) and Top Latin Song (“Todo De Ti”).

Iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers will return to the BBMAs stage, 23 years after their 1999 performance, to showcase their timeless talent. Most recently the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 12th studio album Unlimited Love, which landed them their first No. 1 Billboard 200 album in nearly 16 years.

Top Rap Female Artist finalist and breakout rapper Latto will perform on the BBMAs stage for the first time. Her Platinum hit single "Big Energy" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100; the track also hit #1 on Top 40 Radio this week, making Latto the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with one single.

More information about the “2022 Billboard Music Awards,” including additional performers, host, presenters and more will be announced later.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music’s greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today.