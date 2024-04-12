The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Diamond explains deliberate move to snub all Tanzanian music awards

Amos Robi

Diamond who has become a sensation at the continental level highlighted a disconcerting issue he said forced him to distance himself from Tanzanian awards

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has shared the reason behind his decision to avoid being featured in music awards in his home country.

During an interview with media outlets in Tanzania, Diamond, who has become one of the most influential figures in African music, spoke candidly about the issues plaguing the awards and why he chose to distance himself from them.

Simba as he is popularly known expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the awards are conducted, citing concerns over fairness and transparency.

"Unajua kwanini nlisema nisingependa kushirikishwa, tuzo zilisimamiwa katika namna ambayo haikuwa na uhaki," said Diamond.

Award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz
Award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond earns praise for reading Bible & joining Shusho on stage for a dance

The 'Jeje' hitmaker emphasised that he does not want to receive awards out of pity or undue favouritism.

Diamond went on to explain his broader concerns about the organisation of the awards. He claimed that the organising committees often seek to control artists, something he refuses to tolerate.

"Unajua Mimi staki tuzo za kupewa kwa sababu ya kuonewa huruma napostahili nipe nisipostahili ninyime.

"Mara nyingi kamati ya kuandaa hizi tuzo inataka kukuendesha kama msanii. Umri huu mm siezi kushiriki hayo," Diamond noted.

The award-winning artist made it clear that his main focus is his career and business. He believes that the awards should serve to elevate or support an artist's career, but in his view, the current system in Tanzania falls short of that ideal.

"Tulipotoka ndio kulikokuwa kuko Ivo, hii ni biashara hatuimbi tena for fun tunaweka hela tupate hela," he said.

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Diamond cancelled wedding last minute & identity of the woman - Esma Platnumz

Outside Tanzania, Diamond has been nominated and won tens of awards for his works which has seen him now become a continental sensation.

Today, Diamond sits in the league of artists such Davido, Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, and Tiwa Savage among others.

He has also collaborated with top African acts and even internationally acclaimed artists among them Rick Ross, Omarion, and Neyo just to mention who have further cemented his name as a top African giant.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
