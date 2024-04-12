Diamond explains deliberate move to snub all Tanzanian music awards

During an interview with media outlets in Tanzania, Diamond, who has become one of the most influential figures in African music, spoke candidly about the issues plaguing the awards and why he chose to distance himself from them.

Simba as he is popularly known expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the awards are conducted, citing concerns over fairness and transparency.

"Unajua kwanini nlisema nisingependa kushirikishwa, tuzo zilisimamiwa katika namna ambayo haikuwa na uhaki," said Diamond.

The 'Jeje' hitmaker emphasised that he does not want to receive awards out of pity or undue favouritism.

Diamond went on to explain his broader concerns about the organisation of the awards. He claimed that the organising committees often seek to control artists, something he refuses to tolerate.

"Unajua Mimi staki tuzo za kupewa kwa sababu ya kuonewa huruma napostahili nipe nisipostahili ninyime.

"Mara nyingi kamati ya kuandaa hizi tuzo inataka kukuendesha kama msanii. Umri huu mm siezi kushiriki hayo," Diamond noted.

The award-winning artist made it clear that his main focus is his career and business. He believes that the awards should serve to elevate or support an artist's career, but in his view, the current system in Tanzania falls short of that ideal.

"Tulipotoka ndio kulikokuwa kuko Ivo, hii ni biashara hatuimbi tena for fun tunaweka hela tupate hela," he said.

Outside Tanzania, Diamond has been nominated and won tens of awards for his works which has seen him now become a continental sensation.

Today, Diamond sits in the league of artists such Davido, Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, and Tiwa Savage among others.