Celebrities who got married this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Dennis Milimo

#PulsePicks2021 Marriage is a lifetime commitment and not a game of trials

Ben cyco and Wanjiru Njiru, Anita Nderu and Barrett Raftery, Lenana Kariba and Helen. Celebrities who got married this year [Pulse Picks 2021]
Ben cyco and Wanjiru Njiru, Anita Nderu and Barrett Raftery, Lenana Kariba and Helen. Celebrities who got married this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Marriage is a lifetime commitment and not a game of trials.

In 2021, Kenyans witnessed a number of weddings as their favorite celebrities ditched the bachelors and bachelorette clubs to settle down with their significant others.

Coincidentally, most of those who walked down the aisle in 2021 are from the media industry followed closely by musicians.

  1. Ben Cyco and Wanjiru Njiru
Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]
Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]

Male fashion stylist and Gospel artiste Ben Cyco married his long-time girlfriend and fellow content creator Wanjiru Njiru.

The two tied the knot on Saturday November 27, 2021 in a beautiful ceremony at the Fairview Gardens.

Taking to share the news on their respective social media pages, the two posted captions saying, "To forever," and, "Best friends forever".

Cyco, in a tender tribute to his sister, added: "We did it Joe."

Anita Nderu and Barrett Raftery

Photos from Anita Nderu's wedding
Photos from Anita Nderu's wedding

Media personality Anita Nderu walked down the aisle with her fiancé Mr Barrett Raftery in a private wedding held in Nanyuki in September.

The highly guarded white wedding was graced by close friends and family members, who showed up to witness the love birds take their marriage vows.

Nderu and Raftery held their traditional wedding 'Ruracio' on September 5th, as per the Kikuyu customs.

“Everything about you makes my heart melt with happiness❤ I wanted to cherish my human and keep him to myself for as long as I could🤗 since the cat is out of the bag now, at least spell his name right😄 He is Mr. Barrett Raftery😉,” shared Anita Nderu.

Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac

Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day
Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, former Inooro TV News Anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri tied the knot with her partner Isaac.

While the fashion was certainly fabulous at the glamorous event, it was Mukiri's wedding dress that made our jaws completely drop as she stole the show and captured the attention of everybody in the room with the gorgeous ensemble.

The ceremony came four months after the couple held their star-studded ruracio attended by a-list guests such as Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli.

'Ruracio' is a Kikuyu term for traditional bride price ceremony. Basically, the groom & his family take a token of appreciation to the bride-to-be home.

Esther Kazungu and Kibunjah

Newly weds: James Kibunja and Esther Kazungu
Newly weds: James Kibunja and Esther Kazungu

In September 2021, Popular influencer Esther Kazungu tied the knot with the love of her life Kibunjah. Their wedding only cost a total of Sh60,000.

After six years of dating, Kazungu and her hubby, Kibunjah decided to tie the knot in a simple but beautiful wedding that was only attended by family and friends.

Gloria Muliro and Evans Sabwami

Gloria Muliro weds Evans Sabwami in New York
Gloria Muliro weds Evans Sabwami in New York

In October, Gospel singer Gloria Muliro tied the knot with her sweetheart Evans Sabwami in New York ,days after holding another ceremony in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The invite only wedding ceremony was graced by family members and close friends.

Taking to social media, an excited Ms Muliro wrote; “Finally finally… My autumn wedding in New York”.

The singer first introduced her man to the public on February 14, 2021, at a time the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Lorna Muchemi and Gatabaki

Lorna Muchemi and Gatabaki
Lorna Muchemi and Gatabaki

In October, Over 25 member Lorna Muchemi exchanged wedding vows with her love bird, Diallo Gatabaki at the garden pond at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country club as friends and family joined in the invite only celebration.

Moji Short Baba and Nyawira

Singer Moji Short Baba weds longtime girlfriend Nyawira Gachugi
Singer Moji Short Baba weds longtime girlfriend Nyawira Gachugi

In May, Gospel singer and former Kelele Takatifu Member Moji Short Baba walked down the aisle with the love of his life Nyawira Gachugi, in a secretly guarded affair.

The two shared pictures of their wedding on social media, making it public that they were officially husband and wife.

“Been waiting to use this verse for a long time, "He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22" @nyawiragachugi I am glad I found you! And I can't wait to see what God has in-store for us!❤️#MygoodNyamu #mtunamtuwake #2021NIYETU,” wrote Moji Short Baba.

June Ruto and Dr Ezenagu

Deputy President William Ruto and wife Rachel walk June Ruto on the aisle at her wedding
Deputy President William Ruto and wife Rachel walk June Ruto on the aisle at her wedding
June Ruto and Alexander Ezenagu exchange vows at their wedding
June Ruto and Alexander Ezenagu exchange vows at their wedding

In May, Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, wedded Nigerian university professor, Dr. Akexander Ezenagu, in an invite only wedding ceremony.

Pesh and Dan Magenda

Modest fashion Akorino model Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh weds Dan Magenda
Modest fashion Akorino model Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh weds Dan Magenda
Modest fashion Akorino model Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh weds Dan Magenda
Modest fashion Akorino model Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh weds Dan Magenda

Modest fashion Akorino model Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with her fiancé Dan Magenda.

“Pesh and Dan tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by their family and close friends. Later on, Pesh took to social media to share moments captured from their lavish ceremony.

“What a lovely day it was ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤. ❤❤❤❤💖💕,” shared Pesh.

The two love birds wedded days (October 12, 2021) after Dan went down on his knee to pop the big question: ‘Will You Marry me’.

Pesh came into the limelight after she started sharing photos on Instagram flaunting her curvy figure in decent outfits.

Jaymo Ule Msee and Fortune

Jaymo Ule Msee and Fortune
Jaymo Ule Msee and Fortune

Content creator Wilson Muirani alias ‘Jaymo Ule Msee’ officiated his relationship with his long-time girlfriend actress Catherine Wakio Munene alias ‘Fortune.’

The couple tied the knot in September, in a beautiful traditional ceremony otherwise known as ‘Ruracio’ at Wakio’s family home.

Njoro wa Uba and Wangari

Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher
Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher

Actor Joe Kinyua popularly known as Njoro wa Uba is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with his fiancée Wangari Thatcher in October 2021.

The two love birds officiated their union in an exquisite white wedding that was graced by close friends and family.

DJ Ruff

DJ Ruff and his wife
DJ Ruff and his wife

Media Personality and Gospel DJ Ruff walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend on November 26, 2021 at the Windsor Golf Club.

“Married Man.

“It's my Birthday!... And Tomorrow's my wife's birthday....., and Yesterday was our wedding day. Yes, I'm just one day older than her😁. What can I say, it's good to be Alive!

“Yesterday I got not just a wife but a daughter too. Yes, two for the price of one.😁😁😎 Those two are my whole world!. Woke up today as a husband and dad and I couldn't be happier. Thank you for all the good wishes. All Glory to God,” wrote DJ Ruff

Lenana Kariba and Helen

lenana kariba 241744252 4215306685256339 5792821843175990129 n
Lenana Kariba and his wife Helen

Actor Lenana Kariba walked down the aisle with his sweetheart Helen on August 11, 2021 in the Caribbean Islands of Antigua, just nine months after their engagement.

“11.08.21 ❤️ Forever #mrandmrs #destinationwedding #antigua,” shared Lenana Kariba.

Rosa Ree and King Petrousse

Rosa Ree weds King Petrousse.
Rosa Ree weds King Petrousse.

Tanzanian rap Goddess Rosa Ree is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend King Petrousse in December 2021.

The two love birds tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by family and close friends.

Shiksha Arora and Salman Manji

Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]

Media Personality and KBC news anchor Shiksha Arora wedded her longtime fiancé Salman Manji in a beautiful Indian wedding in December 2021.

Shiksha and Manji tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by their family members and close friends.

Nyashinski and Zia Bett

Nyashinski weds Zia Bett
Nyashinski weds Zia Bett

On December 10, celebrated artist, Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski and his fiancée, Zia Bett tied the knot in a private wedding, presided over by Reverend Nick Korir of Nairobi Chapel.

The two love birds exchanged their wedding vows in a ceremony graced by close friends and family. The wedding was Emceed by Robert Burale.

Some of the notable celebrities in attendance were; Collo, DJ Stylez, Big Pin, Wahu and Nameless. Nyashinski’s best man was his former manager turned movie producer Fakii Liwali.

In late 2019, the newlyweds held a colourful traditional ceremony in Nandi County that was graced by family, close friends. The couple has one child together.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

