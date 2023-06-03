Ciru Muriuki talks about losing BBC job, Ndovu Kuu's new lucrative deal & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

This and more stories on this weeks #PulseUhondoMtaani.

KTN anchor who started as an intern quits after nearly six years

KTN anchor George Maringa has announced his resignation from the popular news network after an illustrious career spanning nearly six years.

In a statement, Maringa bid his former employer goodbye and expressed excitement for the next phase of his life.

“5 years, 11 months.. Thank you for walking the journey with me. On to the next assignment,” he said.

One of his last major assignment at KTN was covering East Africa Community Regional Force in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Maringa's journey in mainstream media began when he joined the Standard Group PLC as an intern in 2017.

George Maringa during a past assignment in DRC Pulse Live Kenya

It was during this time that his passion for storytelling and advocating for the less fortunate in society started to take shape.

In his early years, he served as the network's first-ever reporter based in Meru County, where he covered stories from various counties, including Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo, Lamu, and Marsabit.

This experience allowed him to connect with diverse communities and shed light on their unique challenges and triumphs.

One of the notable events Maringa reported on was the Ethiopian Refugee crisis in the border town of Moyale, located in Kenya's North Eastern region.

His coverage brought attention to the dire situation faced by the refugees and prompted the involvement of humanitarian agencies such as UNHCR and the Red Cross.

Beyond his local reporting, Maringa's work has also taken him to international assignments.

George Maringa covering US First Lady Jill Biden's visit to Kenya in February 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He has filed stories from countries such as Somalia and Finland, showcasing his commitment to providing a global perspective on critical issues.

Before his time at KTN News, Maringa contributed to the African Virtual University (AVU) in various capacities within the Educational Technology and Learning Resources (ET&LR) Unit.

Details of Ndovu Kuu's lucrative deal with Tusker

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), in collaboration with their flagship beer brand Tusker, has unveiled their latest partnership with local Kenyan rapper Ndovu Kuu.

This collaboration aims to spearhead the brand's Self-Rule campaign, coinciding with Kenya's celebration of 60 years of internal self-rule.

Ndovu Kuu, known for his popular tracks such as 'Tetanus' and 'Ndovu ni Kuu,'ciru joins a group of esteemed A-list artists already working closely with the Tusker brand, including Wakadinali, Mutoriah, and Wangechi.

Tusker's Senior Brand Manager, Catherine Twesigye, expressed her enthusiasm regarding this partnership.

Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized the brand's commitment to supporting and promoting Kenyan artists who embody the values, character, and attitude that Tusker holds dear.

The brand's continuous focus on nurturing young talent within the industry remains a top priority.

"Our brand, Tusker, has always provided a platform for Kenyan artists to shine. Today's announcement further solidifies our dedication to this cause. As we celebrate 60 years of Independence, we recognize pioneering artists like Ndovu Kuu, Wakadinali, Mutoriah, and Wangechi as tremendous success stories," she said.

Twesigye noted that the artists are paving the way for the next generation of musicians to showcase their talent and build a sustainable career in the industry.

She added that Tusker would continue to play an active role in providing opportunities for these budding musical talents to shine and stand tall.

"Ndovu Kuu truly embodies the spirit of our Nexters platform. His unique sound, fresh perspective on the Kenyan music industry, diverse talent, and ability to inspire upcoming artists make him an ideal representative of the Tusker brand," stated Twesigye.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ndovu Kuu also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Tusker, a brand that values artistic expression and supports Kenyan musicians.

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

In a candid and heartfelt revelation, celebrated media personality Ciru Muriuki recently shared her experience of being laid off from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

In a social media update, she expressed her thoughts on the retrenchment process and discussed the adjustments she will be making in her life to adapt to this new reality. With her openness, Ciru hopes to inspire and uplift individuals who may be facing similar challenges in their professional lives.

Reflecting on her journey, Ciru Muriuki bravely acknowledged her recent retrenchment and its impact on her life.

“I was laid off, in other words, I was retrenched. I was working at this large international media house for 5 years and last year they let the large staff know that they wanted to take a different direction and wanted to do a digital-first approach and as a result some roles with be made redundant. Right now I’m an under-employed journalist,” Ciru Muriuki said.

Ciru Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya

Ciru Muriuki emphasized the importance of recognizing that life's circumstances can change unexpectedly, and being adaptable is key noting she was not ashamed of losing her job.

"These are really tough economic times… I have been retrenched, and I'm not throwing myself fully into content creation, but I hope to thrive there as well," she shared.

Acknowledging that having a regular paycheck can lead to complacency, Ciru expressed how the security of a stable job can hinder one's ability to think outside the box. She emphasized the need for those in regular paycheques to think beyond and multiply their streams of income.

"Having a regular paycheck made me settle in a little comfort zone. I have had to make adjustments to my lifestyle," she noted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ciru Muriuki assured her fans that she would be providing them with weekly updates on her ventures and endeavours.

Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

In a recent interview with Eve Mungai, the mother of Kenyan musician Colonel Mustafa bravely shared her journey, unveiling a secret that her son had kept from her.

Her emotional narration shed light on the events leading up to her sickness and the challenges they faced, including her battle with cancer.

Mustafa's mother acknowledged her son's dedication and support to the family until his music career took a downward turn.

It was during this time that Mustafa found himself working on a construction site, a fact she discovered only after a video of him went viral.

"Mustafa tulikuweko naye hapa kwa sababu ndugu yake alikuwa anaenda kazi. Katika maisha yake yote hajawahi kunificha kitu. Kitu alichonificha Mustafa mimi ni mambo ya mjengo. Kwa nini sijui, labda aliona itaniumiza zaidi.

Pulse Live Kenya

"(Mustafa was here with me because his brother was going to work. In his whole life he has never hidden anything from me. The only thing that Mustafa hid from me was about the construction work. I don't know why, maybe he saw that it would hurt me more)," she narrated.

She expressed her appreciation for the person who captured that moment, as it changed everything for them.

The unexpected attention from Kenyans and their generosity offered a glimmer of hope in their challenging circumstances.

Mustafa's mother disclosed that in 2021, she fell ill and underwent treatment for various ailments.

Larry Madowo reveals split-second decision that saved him from US shooting

CNN journalist Larry Madowo recently shared a harrowing experience of a shooting incident while having a meal at a restaurant in Florida, USA.

Taking to Twitter, Madowo recounted the frightening encounter and expressed gratitude for their fortunate escape.

The incident unfolded while Madowo and his companions were dining at a restaurant located on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk in Florida. Madowo revealed how a few small choices may have saved their lives.

The journalist explained that they had arrived early and chose a spot that happened to be a bit farther away. It was their hunger that determined their seating choice that day.

Pulse Live Kenya

Madowo expressed his gratitude for that seemingly insignificant decision, highlighting the fact that even though they were not directly involved in the incident, the proximity of the shooting was a stark reminder of the prevalent gun violence in the United States.

He further mentioned that one of the victims was just a 1-year-old child.

"We were at a restaurant on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk in Florida when a shooting happened down the street. I took this picture as we ate. We could have easily been part of US gun violence statistics if we weren’t so hungry & picked the 1st spot," Madowo shared on Twitter.

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Popular content creator and blogger Aurther Mandela, popularly known as Xtian Dela, has once again voiced his deep frustration and disappointment towards musician Mr. Seed.

Dela has accused Mr Seed of engaging in actions that showed a lack of remorse following the tragic loss of a mutual friend.

Dela's criticism comes after Mr Seed released an emotional song 'Niko Poa,' on May 26, sharing the experience of the life altering accident.

"It's an insult to the loved ones who are still in pain...the family still hurting and mourning," Xtian Dela's Monday Instagram post reads.

Pulse Live Kenya

Known for his unfiltered opinions and candid commentary, Xtian Dela, expressed his anguish over Mr. Seed's behavior of using images from the accident, in a heartfelt post.

He criticized Mr. Seed for seemingly using the fatal accident to generate pre-hype for his YouTube channel, rather than showing genuine empathy for the deceased and their grieving family.

One of the focal points of Xtian Dela's criticism was Mr. Seed's song lyrics.

Specifically, he sees the line "I will die with you" as a blasphemous mockery of the painful memories that the late friend's loved ones must carry.

On May 1, Xtian Dela raised suspicion over the fact that only Ambroze succumbed to his injuries while four others who ere in the vehicle with him survived.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a series of Instagram posts, the media personality questioned what killed his friend Ambroze and called upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the matter.

Thee Pluto files lawsuit against blogger Njambi Fever

Popular content creator Robert Ndegwa Kamau, known as Thee Pluto, has recently filed a legal complaint against blogger Njambi Fever for allegedly publishing false and defamatory information about him.

In a legal letter shared on his Instagram account on Monday, Thee Pluto addressed the defamatory statements made by Njambi on her widely followed Instagram page.

‘We have been retained by the above referenced ROBERT NDEGWA KAMAU also known in the social realms as “Thee Pluto” (who we hereinafter refer to as “Our Client”), who has instructed us to address you as follows.

"You are the operator, author and publisher of a page on the social media platform Instagram going by the domain name “NjambiFever”.

Pulse Live Kenya

The legal letter highlights that Njambi Fever published a series of posts on her Instagram page, claiming to depict conversations between her, an identified lady, and Thee Pluto.

These statements according to the demand letter, were false, defamatory, malicious, and intended to tarnish Thee Pluto's reputation.

The posts alleged that Thee Pluto had engaged in inappropriate behavior with another woman at a house party and paid her to remain silent.

"In particular, your publications contained the following statements, alleging the same to depict conversations between you and an identified lady, and others between you and our client."

According to the legal team, the defamatory statements published by Njambi Fever have had a significant impact on Thee Pluto's character and reputation.

Pulse Live Kenya

As a prominent public figure with a large following, Thee Pluto has faced ridicule, loss of faith, contempt, and a negative perception from his friends, family, colleagues, business partners, and the general public. The article has been widely circulated and has caused irreparable harm to his reputation.

Nadia Mukami responds to Eric Omondi's online outburst

Popular Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has found himself embroiled in controversy as he changed tunes from his previously stated activism for the struggles of the ordinary Kenyan to launching an attack on the music industry fraternity once again.

This sudden shift in his approach has left some kenyan musicians baffled and disappointed.

In a Tuesday Instagram video featuring an upcoming project announcement with socialite Amber Ray, Omondi drew criticism from renowned rapper Khaligraph and singer Nadia Mukami, who accused him of chasing clout and being inconsistent in his messages.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the diss video, Omondi expressed his frustration with Kenyan musicians, claiming that despite his efforts to fight for their rights, they were not producing great music.

He went on to criticize them for allowing international artists to dominate the local music scene.