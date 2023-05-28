Linda Oguttu addresses mjengo reports, why Auntie Jemimah is not ready for marriage & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

This and more stories on this week's Pulse Uhondo Mtaani.

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu, a former KTN news anchor, has responded to rumors suggesting that she now works at a construction site (mjengo) after leaving the media industry.

She took to her Twitter account to address the issue, requesting people to refrain from sending her the story. She also attached a screenshot of the rumour.

She revealed that she had once sold goods as a street vendor in Nairobi and that her first salary was Sh4K. She mentioned that she was living in Gachie at that time.

She further expressed that she is familiar with the hustle and questioned if there is any problem with her current work at a construction site.

"As long as we put food on the table. Best part is eating fresh food from kibandasky. Mjengo pia ni kazi tusitishwe!" Linda declared.

Linda Oguttu has responded to these claims three weeks after rapper Colonel Mustapha was recorded working at a construction site.

Linda Oguttu was appointed as the head of the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee by former Sports CS Amina Mohamed on November 11, 2021.

Linda quit the Standard Group eight days later, on November 19, 2021, to concentrate on her new role. She informed her fans through her social media accounts.

"I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat. Tukutane kwa futa. And mask up and get vaccinated... Hii Covid haitaki mchezo," Linda wrote.

Her FKF job ended in October 2022 after President William Ruto appointed Ababu Namwamba as the new Sports CS.

Tensions soar at Ochonjo’s fundraising after Mike Wako, Sandra Dacha clash

In a dramatic turn of events Kenyan actress and social media influencer Sandra Dacha and comedian Mike Wako engaged in a heated argument during Ochonjo's fundraising ceremony on Thursday.

The incident, captured on video and shared by a local media house, showcased the two exchanging bitter words, with Sandra blaming Mike for allegedly abandoning Ochonjo during his dire time of need.

Defending his actions, Mike Wako vehemently denied abandoning Ochonjo and clarified the circumstances leading up to their strained relationship.

According to Mike, he decided to stop working with Ochonjo due to his persistent alcohol abuse, which significantly impacted their professional collaboration.

"Let me tell the truth. I used to work with Ochonjo and the main reason I stopped working with him is because of what you people have complained about, alcohol," Mike said.

Mike explained that when he initially started working with Ochonjo, the latter had been sober and they had a productive working relationship.

However, following the loss of Ochonjo's mother, he turned back to alcohol, making it challenging for Mike to continue their partnership.

"Ochonjo was a sober man when I started working with him. Ochonjo had stopped drinking and tulikua tunafanya naye kazi vizuri. But ilifika mahali after kupoteza mama yake akarudi kwa alcohol. So it was difficult to work with him," he said.

Acknowledging the difficulties of working with an alcoholic colleague, Mike disclosed that he had to move out of the shared house, as he needed space of his own. This decision effectively brought their collaboration to an end.

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has put an end to speculations surrounding their decision to go on a hiatus after nearly 18 years of being together.

The group recently announced their upcoming US and Europe tour before taking an indefinite break to focus on individual solo projects. However, they have reassured fans that this break is not a result of any internal conflicts within the band.

During a recent interview on a US-based radio station, with Kenyan radio presenter Ivy Awino, the members of Sauti Sol addressed the expectations of fans who believed that the band was experiencing cracks in their unity.

"The way we have handled it is so classy that people are disappointed there is no fighting. They would have really wanted to see conflict, but that is not what has happened. We are still the best of friends, and we are hanging out," shared Bien, one of the band members.

Sauti Sol further emphasized that taking a break is not an uncommon practice among renowned bands worldwide, often leading to even greater success upon their reunion.

"So many reputable bands that are still thriving today have done the same thing. It's just something we are not accustomed to," noted Chimano, another member of the group.

In their official statement, Sauti Sol emphasized the unbreakable bond they share, affirming, "While we take this indefinite hiatus to pursue individual and collective passions, we remain committed to our friendship and shared business."

The decision to take a break and pursue solo projects allows each member of Sauti Sol to explore their individual creative endeavours, contributing to their personal growth as artists.

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Radio Jambo presenter, Joseph Ogidi Oyoo popularly known as Gidi has congratulated rapper Khaligraph Jones after stumbling upon his under-construction mansion.

Gidi revealed that during his regular daily activities, he spontaneously visited Karen, where he had purchased some land six years prior.

While there, Gidi noticed a massive mansion adjacent to his property, piquing his curiosity about its owner. He recalled an agreement they had made to prevent any apartments from being constructed in that area.

The guard who was present informed Gidi that the structure was not an apartment but rather a four-story building owned by a Kenyan artist.

Curious, Gidi approached the site to confirm the information and was informed that the house indeed belonged to rapper Khaligraph Jones.

"Weuh! I texted Khaligraph and he confirmed that indeed this is his property I am so excited not only that he’s going to be my neighbor but also how this hardworking artist has decided to invest in a home," Gidi wrote.

Gidi asks artists to invest

Gidi reminisced about his time as an artist, noting that they did not earn a substantial amount of money, which is why they couldn't contemplate buying land in upscale neighbourhoods like the one in question.

"I guess the digital space and more commercial opportunities has enabled artistes to earn more from the trade. However only hard work and determination can make you harness those opportunities. OG is hardworking," Gidi added.

Gidi emphasized that Kenyan artists should invest wisely during their prime, considering the dynamic nature of the music industry and the ever-changing trends.

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Mercy Wangari Nguri widely known as Auntie Jemimah, the beloved Gukena FM radio presenter, is not feeling the pressure to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

In a candid interview with Cate Rira on the POV podcast, she shed light on her perspective regarding marriage and why she believes it could hinder her personal growth and aspirations.

With a number of personal goals and dreams yet to be fulfilled, Auntie Jemimah believes that marriage could potentially impede her journey towards achieving them.

"I am not afraid of marriage. However, there are a few things I need to do before deciding whether I want it or not. If I don't achieve them, that's okay. I am open to that possibility," she shared.

Gukena FM Presenter and Comedian Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

Auntie Jemimah further explained that past experiences in relationships she has been in have played a significant role in shaping her decision to veer away from the path of marriage.

"I have enjoyed living alone for a long time, and it has become challenging for me to adapt to the idea of living with someone else. I have even had to make significant adjustments to accommodate my nanny," she noted.

One of the key factors influencing Auntie Jemimah's stance is her desire for independence and the freedom to make decisions without feeling restricted.

"I want to live where I want and make decisions the way I want, without being hindered," she expressed.

For her, the ability to follow her own path and pursue her dreams without judgment is of utmost importance.

Gukena FM Radio Presenter and Comedian Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

Auntie Jemimah emphasized her contentment in raising her daughter on her own. She firmly believes that for women, tying the knot before accomplishing personal milestones can slow down their progress.

Mamake Bobo explains why she deleted her Facebook page with 184K followers

Social media sensation Lorna Mweu, also known as Mamake Bobo, has left her online followers astonished by her decision to delete her social media account.

Renowned for her passion for empowering women, Mamake Bobo recently organized a highly successful Period Party, a recurring event aimed at educating young girls about menstrual health.

However, her sudden departure from the digital realm has sparked concerns about her well-being.

In her explanation, she shared her struggle of carrying the burdens of others, revealing that she received an overwhelming number of messages daily, reaching a staggering 90,000 unread messages.

Lorna Mweu also known as Mamake Bobo Pulse Live Kenya

Mamake Bobo said her incapability to handle all the problems she received in the messages pushed her out of social media.

"I was exhausted from carrying other people's problems. On an average day, I would receive around 300 messages, and all these people had their problems. Imagine listening to people's problems without being able to solve them. I couldn't handle it anymore," Mamake Bobo expressed in a recent interview with a local media outlet.

A close friend confirmed Mamake Bobo's emotional turmoil and emphasized her newfound state of happiness. Despite earning a substantial income from her social media platform, Mamake Bobo chose to step away, prioritizing her mental well-being above all else.

"While I may never attract the same kind of following as her, one thing is certain: if your mental well-being is at stake, whether in your personal life or career, it's essential to prioritize it," the friend said according to Nairobi News

TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

TikToker Nyako has fired back at Lulu Hassan, the news anchor, following her use of the term 'mshosh' in a TikTok video.

Nyako responded to the clip by asking who Lulu Hassan is, as she has been a topic of discussion among many people.

During her TikTok live session, Nyako persisted in asking Lulu Hassan and claimed that she is the only Luo woman to have succeeded in Europe.

"I don't care about your position, respect people. Eti don't address her, like I'm apiece of trash. I'm not even worth her time," Nyako said.

She added that Lulu should stop mentioning her since she no longer resides in Kenya, emphasizing that it is the difference between them.

Nyako emphasized once again that her children are European, making it clear that Lulu Hassan has no influence over their nationality.

In a separate video, Nyako proudly showcased a bundle of cash while playfully mentioning 'shosh', sarcastically waving the envelope filled with money in the air.

"Shosho. Mimini shosho na sijakataa. Sasa mnatakaje? I'm old, yes. So am I your mother? I'm not your mother so mind your business," Nyako said.

She said that she should be given a break since non of her family members is complaining that she is old.

What did Lulu say exactly?

While in a TikTok live session with a friend, Lulu Hassan asked who Nyako was. Her friend advised her not to tag Nyako.

Lulu then questioned whether Nyako was an old woman, referring to her as a "shosh," and her friend agreed, suggesting that Lulu should not even mention her.

Stanley Omondi addresses alleged split with Crazy Kennar

Comedian and content creator Stano, popularly known as Stanley Omondi, has addressed the rumours surrounding his supposed split with his comedy partner Crazy Kennar.

Taking to social media, Omondi shed light on the situation and clarified the nature of their professional relationship.

Omondi began by dismissing the exaggerated claims and urged people to refrain from jumping to conclusions.

"Let me break it down for you those saying Crazy Kennar got money and ditched his boys for the girls, you are taking this thing too far, you are making a mountain out of a mock hill," he stated emphasizing that the rumours were blown out of proportion.

Content creators Stanley Omondi and Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

Providing insight into his own career aspirations, Omondi explained he is a videographer whose decision to fully go behind the scenes in the comedy skits was hard fought as Kennar wanted him in front of the camera.

"I am a cinematographer, actor, and entertainer. I do well when I am behind the camera, so for the team, I decided I was going to entirely be behind the camera. This was a conversation I had to have with Kennar for me to leave and build my own brand," he stated.

Expressing his gratitude and support for his comedy partner, Omondi emphasized that Crazy Kennar has always been there for him, and he will always reciprocate that loyalty. He urged those spreading propaganda and attempting to bring Kennar down to stop.

Addressing the future, Omondi revealed his upcoming projects as a director and director of photography. He defended his decision to speak up for Kennar saying he couldn't watch as his name got tainted.

Content Creator Stanley Omondi speaking during the Pulse Influencer Awards 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

"Soon you will begin to see projects directed by Stanley Omondi or the director of photography.

"And I'm sorry, Kennar, I had to say this because I could not sit and watch people bring you down for things that you did not do. I also do not want to be the person that thrives in chaos," he stated.

