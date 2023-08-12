Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Reflecting on her own past struggles and triumphs, Rubadiri's emotional Instagram message on August 8, resonated with many, shedding light on the power of resilience and determination.

Victoria Rubadiri's journey has been one marked by challenges that she overcame with grace and determination.

Recalling her past, she shared a poignant memory of her college days, where she faced the unexpected reality of impending motherhood.

She recalled the fragility of that moment, the uncertainty that came with it, and the resolute strength she found within herself.

"Dear Neema, can’t believe this day is here. A good 19 years ago I was a college student faced with the reality of becoming your mother. Then you were something to behold, fragile, helpless and brand new to the world.

"Now I’m releasing you a strong, beautiful, intelligent and kind young woman. A whole, entire university student. You still are something to behold. I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see how you change this world. I love you," Victoria wrote.

Gladys Shollei & Neil Horn celebrate marriage in exclusive ceremony

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, and her husband, Neil Horn, celebrated their marriage on Monday, August 7, in a joyous and exclusive ceremony.

The much-anticipated event was a testament to the couple's love and commitment, marking the beginning of their journey together.

Close friends, family members, and dignitaries graced the occasion, making it a truly memorable affair.

Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Shollei and Horn's love story became public knowledge three years ago, capturing the attention of the media and the public when their pictures surfaced on various social media platforms in 2020.

Since then, not much has been reported about them, suggesting that they agreed to keep their personal lives away from the glare of the media.

The ceremony was nothing short of spectacular. It was held at a breathtaking venue adorned with vibrant colours, traditional decorations, and an ambience that exuded love and joy

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Kennedy Rapudo, the fiancé of socialite Amber Ray, recently opened up about his private life, shedding light on his childhood and the various places he lived due to his mother's different jobs.

Speaking to Obinna on August 7, Rapudo revealed that his upbringing took him on a journey across Kisumu, Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and beyond.

"Nilizaliwa Mombasa and then my mum had different jobs so i have been to different places. Nimeishi Kisumu, Rift Valley, western, niko kila mahali," Rapudo said.

After completing his Form Four education, the father of two started as a hawker on the bustling streets of Nairobi, selling goods like flasks to make ends meet.

Life was a rollercoaster, and he even ventured into brickmaking and poultry farming as he searched for a stable source of income. The hustle and struggle defined his early adult life, molding him into a relentless go-getter.

"I did that one and then at some point I went back home. Nilikua nachoma matofali. I also tried my hands in kufuga kuku. I have been here and there trying to hustle," he said.

In 2015, Rapudo embarked on a new chapter of his life, venturing into the world of entrepreneurship. He ventured into the ride-hailing business, operating multiple cars under Uber.

Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

However, his entrepreneurial journey truly took flight when he secured a position with a Dutch travel company, organizing tours primarily for clients from the Netherlands.

However, like many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges, leading to layoffs in the company.

"When Corona hit we were laid off. After that mimi pia sasa I opened my own travel company," he said.

Rapudo, despite facing accusations of being in wash wash activities on several occasions, openly admitted that the travel business is immensely lucrative.

Nyota Ndogo flaunts magnificent 2-storey home with glass walls

Coast-based songstress Nyota Ndogo has delighted her fans by offering a sneak peek into her lavish abode situated in Denmark, where she resides with her Danish husband, Henning Nielsen.

Nyota Ndogo with her Hubby Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's picturesque residence boasts an awe-inspiring view of the ocean, making it an envy-inducing location for many.

As the camera panned across the serene expanse of the ocean, the 'Watu Na Viatu' singer could be heard narrating that their residence was nestled in close proximity to the tranquil waves.

After Nyota Ndogo showcased the mesmerizing ocean view, she playfully turned the camera towards her husband.

He was captured engrossed in a phone conversation while seated in a lavish sports car. The couple's harmonious blend of luxurious living and appreciation for the natural beauty around them was evident.

The residence itself is a two-story architectural marvel. Adorned with glass walls, the house offers unobstructed views of the surrounding natural beauty.

The balcony, which serves as a serene chill-out spot, adds an inviting touch to the entire setup.

The exterior of the building boasts a charming wooden fence that harmonizes with the lush garden, complete with small trees that adds a touch of nature's grace.

"This is our house here in Denmark. As you can see, we are just neighbouring the ocean. if you see there are so many people because of the sun.

"We are just lucky because we live in this very beautiful house here. We are just going out for a ride," she narrated.

Heartbreak on & off camera: Jackie Matubia in tears after married 'lover' left

Actress and social media sensation Jackie Matubia has candidly shared her experiences with heartbreak, drawing a striking parallel between her on-screen role and real-life emotions.

The mother of two took to Instagram on August 9 to reveal a poignant connection between her personal life and her character on the TV series 'Salem.'

Jackie Matubia, who portrays Zahra Mufasa in 'Salem,' left her followers intrigued as she offered a glimpse into the emotional turmoil she has faced.

Pulse Live Kenya

With a touch of vulnerability, she posted a short clip from the show, where her character confronts her married lover about their relationship's sudden end.

The video clip showcased a powerful exchange between Jackie's character and the man. This resonated deeply with Jackie as she shared her own sentiments about grappling with a similar situation in her personal life.

"Weeh Hii nyota ni kama pia Zahra Mufasa hana," Jackie captioned the video.

The emotions she portrayed on-screen mirrored her own experience evoking empathy from her audience.

Memory of Crazy Kennar that still makes Yvonne Khisa cry

Content creator Yvonne Khisa has opened up about certain memories that still hold her down, few months after comedy group split.

Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking with a local media house on August 9, Yvonne Khisa who is a former member of Crazy Kennar's team, said that these moments still tug at her heartstrings.

Joining her in the conversation was another former team member, Bushra Sakshi, as the two delved into their past relationships within the group and the enduring bonds that were formed.

Yvonne Khisa, whose journey has been punctuated with both solo and collaborative successes, revealed that amidst all her accomplishments, there's one aspect that profoundly stands out from her time with Crazy Kennar's team - the shared moments.

Yvonne emphasized the deep emotional connections forged during their collaborative years, describing it as a familial bond that resonated beyond the stage.

"Siezi kumbuka specifically, but what inaeza nifanya nilie is the moments we shared. Like you know family always comes first.

"When you sit down, you are like this person, we've lived with them for like six or seven years of your life. You've shared memories, birthdays, you've seen each other cry," Yvonne expressed, her voice brimming with nostalgia and sentiment.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bushra, reflecting on the unity that defined their comedy group before its split, attributed their cohesiveness to a common passion that fueled their creative endeavors.

Nadia Mukami explains decision to exclude Arrow Bwoy from her project

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has disclosed the reason for not including her fiancé, Arrow Bwoy, in her masterclass project for upcoming artists. Additionally, she shared her future plans for the project.

Speaking after the first Msanii Masterclass under her Sevens Creative Hub record label at Bomah Court on August 6, the 'Super Woman' singer expressed her enthusiasm for music business and her dedication to helping upcoming artists in the industry.

With the masterclasses, the 'Kai Wangu' singer aims to create a space where emerging artists could interact with industry experts.

Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised that the classes are not just about making money but rather about supporting talented individuals on their artistic journey.

Some wondered why Nadia did not include her boyfriend, Arrow Bwoy, and other artists such as eric Omondi, who has been vocal about Kenyan Music.

She explained that the project was her personal business and not necessarily a joint effort with her partner.

"For me, it was more of this is my business. It is what I love doing as me. It did not require other artists. It was on a very small scale. It was first doing it myself kwa sababu watu wengine wataitisha mafuta," she said.

Singer Nadia Mukami and his fiancé Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia believes in maintaining individual boundaries and allowing each other the space to pursue their respective careers.

"I like to give him his boundaries when he's doing his things, he also gives me my boundary when I'm doing my things," she explained.

I lost Sh180,000 supporting his dreams - AnneStellah Karimi shares

Actress and social media influencer AnneStellah revealed that she has done some crazy things for love, among them spending hundreds of thousands on a partner.

The 'A Nurse Toto' actress said in an interview shared over the weekend that she lost about Sh180,000 to support an ex-boyfriend.

“I lost Sh180,000. I was supporting his dreams,” she said without revealing the identity of the said person.

“At the time I was making more money than he was so I was like, if you feel that this is what is going to build our empire, then well and good.

“I chucked money from my savings and my salo and supported his dreams,” she added.

Responding to a curious fan about the progress of the said empire, the actor only shared “Tusiende hapo please.”

Many Kenyans took to the comment section to give testimonies about how they found themselves in difficult financial situations after investing heavily in their partners’, only to see their funds vanish without any returns.

We were just not meant to be - Janet Mbugua reflects on past feelings in disbelief

Former news anchor Janet Mbugua took to her Instagram account on August 8 to share a love poem she had written for her ex-boyfriend 18 years ago.

Janet posted a photo of the poem expressing her disbelief that she had been so deeply invested in her feelings 18 years ago.

The poem is about Janet's heartbreak, and its title symbolizes the end of their union and the beginning of new separate paths.

She noted that the poem is an original piece from her personal collection.

"Another original poem from my collection. Feels like I’m sharing a super vulnerable piece of me online," Janet Mbugua wrote.

Despite acknowledging that she felt as though she was revealing fragments of her emotions online, she extended warm wishes to her fans for a 'happy-in-their-feelings' Tuesday.

Frida Kajala sheds light on Harmonize's ATM passwords shared with Konde members

Frida Kajala exposed her ex-boyfriend, Harmonize, for sharing his ATM passwords with members of the Konde Gang while the two were still dating.

During an interview on August 9, 2023, in Tanzania, Kajala was asked if it was true that she had access to the artist's passwords and could transact whenever she wanted.

Kajala candidly admitted that she was not the sole person with the password, as Harmonize had also shared the login credentials with certain Konde Gang members.

"Ukienda kwenye suala la passwords ambazo alizisema [Harmonize], I think vijana wake wote wa Konde Gang wana password yake. Kila mtu anatumwa pale kwenda kuchukua hela anamtuma.

"[Looking at the issue of passwords that Harmonize addressed, I think most of the people at Konde Gang and he sends them t the ATM whenever he needs money]," Kajala said.

She insisted that Harmonize had lied to people when he claimed that she was the only one who had his passwords.

Kajala also tackled allegations that she used to receive 10 percent of Harmonize's earnings, given her role in the management at the time.

