Shaffie Weru, Yvonne Okwara land new jobs, Pastor Ng'ang'a selling his hotel & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Similarly media personalities Mariam Bishar and Yvonne Okwara have also landed new roles.

This and more stories on this weeks PulseUhondoMtaani.

Shaffie Weru appointed to Nairobi county gov't

Former Homeboyz Radio presenter Shaffie Weru has been appointed as the head of branding and events at the Nairobi County Government.

Shaffie, who has been active in many of the county's events, will now be fully in charge of all the county's events as well as branding, a role he says will be aiding in delivering Governor Sakaja's manifesto.

Speaking about his new role, Shaffie revealed that he has been working in the county as a consultant after the elections which saw him set up the governor's inauguration event and has been in the team ever since.

"I started campaigning with the president back in 2022 but when the presidential elections were contested I moved to the county to help the governor set up his team and handle his inauguration and I have been stuck here as a consultant helping the governor here and there," he told this writer.

Shaffie further revealed the process to have him fully appointed was lengthy and that he was even vetted by the County Public Service Board.

"I was vetted by the County Public Service Board, I had to bring my academic papers and in fact, the whole process is still ongoing," he noted.

Shaffie will oversee all governors’ indoor and outdoor events, ensuring they look, feel, and sound amazing. He has also shared details about some projects he is currently working on, including the Battle of the Choir and the Kanairo Anthem Challenge.

Shaffie also noted the county job was not going to put a strain to his private projects as he is going to make time for every other personal engagement he has.

Yvonne Okwara clarifies fate of her Citizen TV job after latest appointment

Yvonne Okwara, the celebrated Kenyan media personality, has assured her fans that she is not leaving her TV job despite her latest appointment with an international organization.

Okwara, who hosts Citizen Thursday show, The Explainer, announced on Instagram that she would continue serving as a journalist.

She also revealed that her new appointment with Enactus Kenya as the Chair of the Advisory Council will not affect her TV job.

"Oh, and I'm still a journalist serving in my current role, so you'll still see me on TV! I intend to use my strengths, networks and platform to advance the work we've already been doing across the country," Yvonne wrote on Instagram.

Enactus Kenya is an international organization that connects students, academic, and business leaders through entrepreneurial-based projects that empower them.

According to Yvonne, the organization has impacted the lives of over 7000 graduates through partnerships with 33 public and private universities.

She further revealed that she has worked with the organization for the past five years and has seen first-hand the importance of empowering young people to innovate and connect them with markets.

"I have been with the council since 2017 and have seen first-hand the importance of empowering young people to innovate and connecting them with markets.

"It is now my greatest honour and responsibility to Chair the council and reinvigorate it following the slump in activities during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

In her statement, Okwara said that she is honored to take leadership of the Advisory Council at Enactus Kenya.

She said that her greatest honour and responsibility will be to Chair the council and reinvigorate it following the slump in activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The appointment was celebrated by many of her colleagues in the media and public circles, including veteran journalist John Allan Namu and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe, among others.

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Nation FM has recently announced a new addition to its morning show, 'The Morning Fix'.

Mariam Bishar, former host of 'Lit 360' and a panelist on 'The Trend', will now co-host the show with David Oyuke, who previously hosted alongside seasoned media personality Monique Bett.

The talented host has been a familiar face on the Kenyan media scene, having previously been part of the panel on the NTV show, 'The Trend' alongside Daddie Marto and Nick Kwach.

Bishar, a well-known media personality, expressed her excitement for her new challenge saying the new role is the best thing to happen to her.

"The Morning Fix is the best thing to happen to my mornings since I discovered avocado toast. I’m loving sharing vibes with our listeners and feeding off their energy," Bishar said.

As a former panelist on 'The Trend', Mariam is expected to bring a new perspective to show, which aims to provide listeners with news, current affairs, and entertainment. The show airs on weekdays from 6 a.m to 10 a.m and seeks to give listeners an informed start to their day.

Bishar's addition to the show is part of Nation FM's ongoing efforts to provide its listeners with the best possible content.

In recent years, Nation Media Group has made several changes to the morning show, including the addition of Cate Rira and comedian Dr. King'ori, followed by Tina Kaggia, who had taken a break from radio for nearly four years after leaving Classic 105.

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa, Illya Frank quit show

Kenyan actor Melvin Alusa has made waves in the entertainment industry after announcing his resignation from Salem, where he played the character of Melchizedek Karani for almost a year.

Alusa took to social media to explain the reasons behind his decision, citing "unacceptable work conditions" as the main behind his departure.

In his post, he spoke about the toxic work environment he had experienced while working on SALEM, highlighting issues such as bad leadership, emotional blackmail, gas-lighting, manipulation, and health hazards.

These challenges, he said, had made it difficult for him to perform his role as an actor and deliver powerful moments to the story.

"I owe it to my beloved fans, the fans of the show and the larger audience in general to let you know the reasons behind my resignation.

"I am dedicated to my craft and have honed and mastered my skills for close to 2 decades. I must, therefore, preserve and protect it jealously," Alusa stated.

Alusa's statement also called attention to the need for production companies to take responsibility for the welfare of their actors and crew members.

He said production companies should create a supportive and safe work environment that fosters creativity and encourages excellence.

Alusa explained that without this, it is impossible for actors and crew members to perform at their best, which ultimately impacts the quality of the final product.

"I unfortunately couldn't bear the toxic work environment anymore. The bad leadership, emotional blackmail, gas-lighting, manipulation and health hazards, led to an environment that became impossible for me to perform my role as an actor, and to deliver powerful moments to the role and story as a whole. It's at this point that I felt the need to leave with my dignity intact and my head held high," he continued.

Alusa has stated that he wishes his replacement, Charles Ouda, well as he takes over the role of Melchizedek Karani.

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Former Radio Jambo sports presenter, Fred Arocho, has finally revealed the reasons behind his departure from the Radio Africa-owned station where he worked for close to fifteen years.

In a recent interview with digital creators, Arocho explained that his departure was driven by the need for growth and new challenges. He emphasized the importance of seeking growth in life, stating that staying in one place for too long leads to redundancy.

"I was being paid well at Radio Jambo but Radio 47 increased the package and now it feels the efforts I have put in for all the time I have been on radio are finally paying off," Arocho explained.

Although he did not disclose his exact salary, he mentioned that it was above half a million, putting it between Sh500,000 and Sh1 million. Arocho was pleased with the increase in his earnings, which he believed reflected his hard work and dedication.

The move to Radio 47 presents an opportunity for Arocho to broaden his horizons and further develop his skills in sports commentary.

In his departure statement, Arocho thanked his fans and his former management at Radio Africa for the support they offered him.

"I really thank Radio Africa which has have employed me for the 14 years I have been on Radio, I began at Milele before I joined Radio Jambo.

"To my fans who make me who I am, thank you very much for the unwavering support," he said.

At Radio 47, Arocho will continue with his sports commentary niche, which has been his passion for many years. He will pair up with seasoned presenter Hassan Mwana wa Ali, who left Radio Maisha for the Cape Media-owned station.

He will host two sports shows on Saturdays and Sundays. The move to Radio 47 presents an opportunity for Arocho to broaden his horizons and further develop his skills in sports commentary.

Sammy Kioko tears up while gifting his mother a house [Video]

Popular comedian Sammy Kioko known for his humour and wit, has made a heartwarming gesture to his mother.

The comedian has built a house for his beloved mother, a milestone that he proudly shared on his social media pages.

In the post he shared, he expressed his relief and joy noting that the house was a gift to his mother.

"The storm is finally over!! May This Gift be a Blessing to you .. welcome Home Mum, It's been God," Kioko said.

This gesture is not only a testament to the comedian's success but also to his love and appreciation for his mother.

For many, owning a home is a dream come true, and for Sammy Kioko's mother, it is now a reality. The comedian's success is a result of his dedication and hard work, and he acknowledges that his mother played a significant role in his life.

Building her a house is a way to thank her and give back to her for all her sacrifices and support.

Present to grace the event were other content creators such as Tom Daktari, Terence Creative & Milly Chebby, Nasra Comedian as well as Kamba singer Maima.

The comedian could not hold back tears as he made his speech narrating the struggles the family had to endure which saw him tear up for over 20 minutes a moment that saw even other guests become teary.

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill was among those that congratulated Sammy Kioko. Churchill said Kioko's effort was one way of getting blessings from our parents.

Pastor Ng'ang'a puts Sh800M hotel on sale fund new church in US

Pastor James Ng'ang'a is looking to sell the Newstead Hotel (previously known as Sunny Hill Hotel) situated on the Nakuru-Nairobi Road according to an interview that he conducted with Nairobi News.

The reason behind the sale is said to be his requirement for funds to support his ministry expansion plans in the United States. Ng'ang'a is aspiring to open a Sh600 million church in the US.

“That is why I am selling the hotel so that I can get enough money to finance the project,” he said.

The evangelist, who now has family in the USA, disclosed that he intends to move permanently to the States and has already begun preparations to establish his religious mission in the country.

“That is why I have been visiting America many times, is to prepare the ground. My wife is in America since she gave birth recently,” Ng'ang'a said.

The polarizing religious leader also shared that he provides full support to 70 children, ranging from Grades 1-4.

“Already I have 70 children who are going to school in grades 1-4. I also give them food, uniform and shoes,” he stated.

The hotel has been in operation since June 2016 and was launched with the presence of various influential leaders. Although the asking price is Sh800 million, there may be room for negotiation.

The hotel boasts features such as a large open playground, a high-class swimming pool, and ample parking space, making it an ideal location for outings, family get-togethers, and business conferences.

Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

Kenyan TikToker Chebet Ronoh shared her experience of dating older men via her TikTok account and expressed regret for her past decisions.

She spoke about the challenges that young women face when dating older, wealthy men for financial gain in a video has since gone viral.

The controversial content creator stated that she finds it difficult to submit to a man who is the same age as her father or grandfather.

"You guys consistently sleep on the girls having sugar daddies and it’s not easy. Let me tell you why. It’s not easy! It’s not easy to give sugar to a corpse,” Ronoh said.

Ronoh continued to recount her experience, stating that she was unable to shake off the day when an old man noticed her and seemed to be questioning her character. This incident had a lasting impact on her and she found it difficult to move on.

"Let me tell you guys. I tried this. I did everything and the fact that people stared at me dining with an old man, I could not recover! Everybody looking at me dead in the eye and questioning where I was and my personality," Ronoh said.

Ronoh shared that during their dinner conversation, her 'mubaba' was posing inquiries about aging that made it seem like she was in a job interview the entire time.

Ronoh described a very uncomfortable moment when her father leaned in for a kiss, and she refused. She even imitated how his lips looked, as she found the idea of kissing him repulsive.

The TikToker disclosed that she has no intention of dating an older man in the future as it necessitates a level of self-assurance.