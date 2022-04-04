RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Atleast three major productions have been stalled since the Academy announced disciplinary actions against Smith.

Will Smith AFP
Will Smith AFP

Will Smith appears to be in more trouble with Hollywood production giants following his infamous Oscars slap.

According to multiple media outlets, productions linked to the actor are reportedly being slowed or paused as they await disciplinary actions announced by the Academy.

The Guardian reports that three major players including Netflix, Apple+ and Sony have slowed development plans.

Smith was set to star in Netflix’s action-thriller ‘Fast and Loose’ but Variety is now reporting that the search for a director has been paused with there being uncertainties surrounding the actor’s involvement.

Sony’s anticipated ‘Bad Boys’ sequel which was in active development before the Oscars has also been put on hold.

Recall that Smith left fans stunned last Sunday after he slapped Comedian Chris Rock at the televised Oscar awards. Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett’s bald head, caused by her struggle with alopecia.

The actor has since apologised to Rock, the Academy and attendees. On Friday, he also announced his resignation from the Academy.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

