Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

The Jury came to the agreement that Heard’s statements about her marriage were false and that she action maliciously toward Depp. The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Depp was also found guilty of defaming the Aquaman star and awarded her $2 million in damages.

Reacting to the verdict, Heard said she was disappointed and heartbroken. “the disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” the actress said.

Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, expressed her satisfaction with the verdict. "The claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence…We are... so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation," she told reporters outside court.

Depp had filed a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over an Op-Ed she wrote on Washington Post in 2018. In the article, Heard implied that Depp abused her while they were married.