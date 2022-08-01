RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest stop of his 'Love, Damini' US tour, Burna Boy became the first African to sell out the 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: Burna Boy has been recording historic turnout in all the venues of his ongoing 'Love, Damini' tour and in his latest stop In Atlanta, the Grammy winner sold out the prestigious 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena.

The concert was held on Sunday 31st July 2022 and over 20,000 thousand fans fill out the arena to watch Burna Boy thrill them with his electrifying and unforgettable performance.

So far, Burna Boy's concerts have attracted Africans in diaspora and people of all races whom are increasingly becoming captivated by Afrobeats.

Another Feather to Burna Boy's well-decorated Hat: Since he achieved international success, Burna Boy has established himself as the artist pushing the boundaries of success and fame in Afrobeats.

He has accumulated over 2 billion streams across all credits on Spotify. He won the globally coveted Grammy Awards. He won three consecutive BET Awards. And most remarkably, he has sold out prestigious venues around the world that no other African act has previously attempted.

in 2022, Burna Boy has sold out the world-renowned 20,000 Madison Square Garden to the 20,300 Accor Arena in France, to the 16,500 Ahoy Arena, and the 17k Ziggodome in Holland, the 19,000 Toyota Centre in Houston, and now the 21, 000 State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Burna Boy has recorded sold-out shows across the world and established himself as one of the greatest artists Africa has ever seen and perhaps the greatest performer of his generation.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

